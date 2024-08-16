It is true though. When have we ever not signed an attacking player and waited for perfection. We were quite happy to bring in Gordon does anyone think he is the perfect attacker. He is talented is a bit rough around the edges but he is young and we think we can improve him. So why isn't that the criteria for a 6.



Why did it have to be Tchouaméni or no one. Why this summer was it Zubamendi or no one. Why can't we bring in a talented 6 who is better than Endo and improve him.



Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown went so far as to say that he thinks the league has made an emphasis that they want to see more scoring, see more high performances. Adding that: Its better for the branding and marketing of our league.

If you want my theory, which it appears youre into, Ill throw my two pennies worth in but it may come across as absolute drivel to you, I dont mind, though.In simple terms, analytics values offence more than defence, as the Americans would say. The NFL has become a much more offensive sport since analytics became heavily involved; the NBA continues to break records year on year for offensive rating and offensive efficiency. 20 years ago in the NBA you would draft a player just to defend, now they have to defend and at least shoot the 3 as a minimum. The NBA became obsessed with the 3 point shot in the same way football has become obsessed with ball progression. Positions like the centre became obsolete for a while because a lot of them couldnt shoot and stretch the floor (there are other reasons but this is a big one), their defensive contribution was almost deemed meaningless if they werent being defended at the other end, as a minimum this meant stretching the floor. The league went through a phase of small ball, where teams would play shorter players who could shoot at centre, simply because it was seen to be more advantageous than having a tall defensive player who was limited offensively. The term unicorn got thrown around the NBA quite a lot, it tended to be used to describe really tall players who could defend, shoot and handle the ball, with players like Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns being branded unicorns for their total skillset and size.The reason Im banging on about the NBA is because I see the parallels with football. The NBA was years ahead of football with analytics, with that sport having fully embraced their use in almost every element: coaching, tactics, trades, the drafts etc and the result is a sport thats almost dominated by offensive talent.This sort of explains it in simple terms, the rule changes have also been influential but its no secret that analytics types generally want more attacking as that increases the chance to win, and thats the big thing with the data types, its all about increasing the chance to win, and measuring defence is much more difficult in football, with a lot of the models still unable to truly measure what good defending is.I also think theres a quote in that page there that reminded me of something Ian Graham recently said on one of his many interviews flogging his book:Graham essentially said that Americans like Klopps version of football, as did Graham and Edwards. Fast, vertical, attacking football is whats really popular over there and over here, its one of many reasons why the PL is such a popular league.So to bring it back to football, I dont believe the club see value in a player whos just good defensively, they have to at least be very good with the ball. They value the defensive contribution, but they really value the offensive contribution. Whether its Zubimendi (ball retention, press resistance), Tchouameni (vertical passing, passing range), Caicedo (possession and under pressure numbers were excellent at Brighton), Lavia (press resistance) or even Thiago (press resistance, complete passing package), the club want someone who moves the needle defensively but probably value what they can contribute with the ball equally if not higher. Its why players like Palhinha were never on the cards, its also why Im shocked we never went for Bruno G at Lyon.Endo, despite the flaws, could actually play a few decent passes when he was pressed, he was usually pretty good at diagnosing who was pressing him, where they were coming from and finding the open man this created, his issues came when teams stopped pressing him and asked him to build play, he telegraphed balls in that were often under hit, often leaving his teammates doubled up and unable to win the subsequent duel. His defensive game was mixed, he had good days, he had bad days, he was never good enough to make up for the shortcomings of Szobo and Mac consistently, he had his days but he couldnt do it every game.So, in a nutshell, I think with attacking players its a lot easier to be less fussy. Theres greater depth at the position and, as theyre attackers, far easier to value their overall ability and contribution. How quickly do they get the ball closer to goal? How valuable are their shots/passes? Whats their top speed? Does their pace create separation? Do they retain the ball under pressure? Its all easy to measure and pretty easy to find across the continent. With a holding midfielder, the skill set they want there are so few available, but its the skill set they really want if theyre to settle/invest in the position. They dont want to settle on someone like a Ugarte or a Palhinha because ultimately it holds back their desire to maintain a 99th percentile attack.