Just listened to a Lynch podcast, not too much new really but he said he'd still lean more towards Gomez going at this stage as lots of interest. Diaz staying. Potential for an attacking signing but not Kvara for sure, wouldn't rule Tony G out as said we really like him so you never know but said it's quiet regarding that at the moment. Most interesting was he said Tsimikas camp usually instantly dismiss any rumours about going but aren't at the moment and LFC quiet too, him going obviously opens up left back spot for us.