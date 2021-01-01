« previous next »
LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Stating someone is acting weird isn't "getting personal". It's different from calling the person weird. Just like claiming someone has "lied" isn't the same as calling someone a liar.
Stop acting a c*nt
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Stop acting a c*nt

You better apologise.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
gonna get the thread locked when there's so much transfer activity to be discussed

 ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Stop acting a c*nt

Thank you, Capon. I shall modify my behaviour.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
You better apologise.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:32:04 pm
Thank you, Capon. I shall modify my behaviour.


:D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
good news that we completed the deal for the wolves lad

looks like our youth recruitment is changing to players we think will have a realistic chance of getting to first team squad

trey being the best recent example of that
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Even that tenuous Napoli link says Liverpool are considering. Hardly screams crescendo imminent.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Disgusting lack of ambition, alarm bells should be ringing

Grim. You can tell they view us with contempt, if that's their opinion of us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Grim. You can tell they view us with contempt, if that's their opinion of us.

I think ticket price rises and super league stuff gives us plenty of hints how they see us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Bajcetic going on loan would leave us with six senior midfielders. Endo doesn't seem like a fit for a Slot team either. I'm not advocating signing any old shite but surely we could do with another one? Injuries and fatigue will happen.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Bajcetic going on loan would leave us with six senior midfielders. Endo doesn't seem like a fit for a Slot team either. I'm not advocating signing any old shite but surely we could do with another one? Injuries and fatigue will happen.

Trey Nyoni will be used if 6 into 3 isn't enough. Giving him those minutes rather than wasting resources on a backup option.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Grim. You can tell they view us with contempt, if that's their opinion of us.
Im not sure they view the fanbase with contempt - or direct contempt - I think theyre arrogant enough to believe their opinions and direction is so flawless, so clean in its inception, that they cant possibly be wrong and one day we will thank them.

Forget all the near misses and reactionary nonsense from the last few seasons.

FSG have done some great things for this club, but that early goodwill push to get the fans onside and get the team competitive does seem to be the most substantial backing theyre ever going to allow, without sales generating the money.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Im not sure they view the fanbase with contempt - or direct contempt - I think theyre arrogant enough to believe their opinions and direction is so flawless, so clean in its inception, that they cant possibly be wrong and one day we will thank them.

Forget all the near misses and reactionary nonsense from the last few seasons.

FSG have done some great things for this club, but that early goodwill push to get the fans onside and get the team competitive does seem to be the most substantial backing theyre ever going to allow, without sales generating the money.

I guess we can speculate and I do agree about the arrogance; but to act like we're a bunch of spoiled brats - all we want is "transfers, transfers, transfers" - just isn't true. Most of the commentary on here is pretty measured (I can't speak for the prats on Twitter/X). Like, wow, we want to sign some players to improve a squad which has a couple glaring holes - what a bunch of entitled bellends we are.

Hey John, if you're reading this:  :tosser
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
I think ticket price rises and super league stuff gives us plenty of hints how they see us.

But the same applies to all the other clubs who tried to join the ESL.

And I bet their ticket prices arent too much difference than ours. I dont any owners are that much different.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
But the same applies to all the other clubs who tried to join the ESL.

And I bet their ticket prices arent too much difference than ours. I dont any owners are that much different.

You're like...almost there.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
I guess we can speculate and I do agree about the arrogance; but to act like we're a bunch of spoiled brats - all we want is "transfers, transfers, transfers" - just isn't true. Most of the commentary on here is pretty measured (I can't speak for the prats on Twitter/X). Like, wow, we want to sign some players to improve a squad which has a couple glaring holes - what a bunch of entitled bellends we are.

Hey John, if you're reading this:  :tosser

Exactly we only want one/two fresh faces but we are being gaslit by journos saying BS like no value in the market or nobody can come in better.

We as fans might not know the business side of things but dont insult fans intelligence on what is or isnt needed.

We seem to have some fans who defend this bollocks and by doing so we are highly unlikely to challenge if we dont improve?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
You're like...almost there.

Almost where?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Almost where?

FSG and every owner in this league are a gang of c*nts that treat their paying supporters with contempt.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Just listened to a Lynch podcast, not too much new really but he said he'd still lean more towards Gomez going at this stage as lots of interest. Diaz staying. Potential for an attacking signing but not Kvara for sure, wouldn't rule Tony G out as said we really like him so you never know but said it's quiet regarding that at the moment. Most interesting was he said Tsimikas camp usually instantly dismiss any rumours about going but aren't at the moment and LFC quiet too, him going obviously opens up left back spot for us.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
FSG and every owner in this league are a gang of c*nts.
Not sure about Everton. Do they have an owner.

Its always been the same though.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
I can't believe how triggered some people are by what Ornstein said. All he's saying is we don't sign players for the sake of it.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Thank you, Capon. I shall modify my behaviour.


Learn your fucking place sonny jim. Capons bitch!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Anthony Gordon this summer reminds me of Gravenberch last season. We kept hearing his name being named in articles throughout the summer and then at the end he became a Liverpool player. Can see the same here.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
I can't believe how triggered some people are by what Ornstein said. All he's saying is we don't sign players for the sake of it.

Its because a lot must live in world dominated by off the cuff comments on social media.

If the club announce a sale or signing thats the time to get excited or pissed off. Random quotes by journos are just random quotes.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Anthony Gordon this summer reminds me of Gravenberch last season. We kept hearing his name being named in articles throughout the summer and then at the end he became a Liverpool player. Can see the same here.

Bayern didn't really seem to have any plan to use Gravenberch though, Gordon is one of Newcastle's star players and key to any chance of them getting into Europe again.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
We won't sell Gomez.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Well if Joe is staying then we dont need another centre back.  And i cant see us going for Tony G with Lucho still around.  If Baj is going out on loan however, we are definitely one light in midfield.  There would be no reason not to bring someone in, unless we know there is a unicorn who is only attainable next year, which i dont think is the case. 

Diasgree. If we need to strengthen in one position, its that. Ibou injury prone, manage VVDs minutes, Quansah still relatively inexperienced.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Bayern didn't really seem to have any plan to use Gravenberch though, Gordon is one of Newcastle's star players and key to any chance of them getting into Europe again.

Yeah there's definitely differences there. I just meant in terms of reporting throughout a summer.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Diasgree. If we need to strengthen in one position, its that. Ibou injury prone, manage VVDs minutes, Quansah still relatively inexperienced.

Don't forget Joe himself is very injury prone and may still be viewed as full back depth as much as a centre half. Van Dijk might not be here in a years time. I don't see why we can't have a fifth centre half. Maybe it'll just end up being Nat though.
