Attempting to find a bit of balance, isn't it possible that the idea of only signing players that improve the first team squad is reasonable? People are saying they're not asking for Chelsea style splurges, just one or two signings, and I think that's fair enough. But we could have made those signings - if we'd signed Guehi for £70m and Solanke for £65m - would anyone have been satisfied with that? Surely it's fair to say that improving the first team is tough at the moment.



My concern is that this philosophy leaves a gap in succession signings. OK we might not sign someone better than Salah this summer, but we might be able to find someone who can develop over the season - I think disappointment around that is fair enough.



Sorry, meant to reply to this sooner - only partly because it seems some people are getting upset that Al's posts aren't taken seriously, in a Transfer thread! - but also because while I'm generally not that bothered about transfers, they're obviously important for any club that wants to be successful. Our squad is strong, but not perfect and we finished third last season which was about right, so it makes sense to look at buying players to try and get better (as well as hopefully improving with the players we have). And I get that we should be looking at a high standard of player but the club clearly wanted a no 6 so to seemingly to say there's no one else available for that position after Zubmendi is a bit far fetched (and I personally think personnel wise we're pretty well stocked everywhere). Like what happened a couple of years ago, it might mean it sets us back when we're in good a position to move forward. While I think the anger it's way over the top, as it always is, I get the frustration at not signing anyone, heck I wanted us to sign players too. Ultimately, what happens on the pitch is the important thing and it wouldn't be surprising at all if we were absolutely fine this season, signings or no signings.