An absolutely phenomenal piece of writing. In short, all transfers that worked out were because of Klopp, and all transfers that didn't were because of FSG. Klopp single handedly pushing through the Fabinho and Van Dijk transfers whilst having Keita, who is seemingly now an attacker, shamelessly thrust upon him.



It isn't about whether transfers were successful it is about who pushed for defensive-minded players. Transfers driven by analytics will inevitably lead to attack-minded players. look at who Comolli signed for Spurs to play as a left back. Gareth Fucking Bale.

It is far easier to come up with numbers for chance creation and attacking stats than things like organisation, controlling space and blocking passing lanes. Bale was posting fantastic numbers for a fullback. He was absolutely dire defensively though and Spurs got beat in pretty much every game he played at full back.
An absolutely phenomenal piece of writing. In short, all transfers that worked out were because of Klopp, and all transfers that didn't were because of FSG. Klopp single handedly pushing through the Fabinho and Van Dijk transfers whilst having Keita, who is seemingly now an attacker, shamelessly thrust upon him.
I'm suprised its taken you this long to work out the general theme D;

Arne has also been categorised as an FSG stooge, unless of course he becomes successful in which case he will repositioned as having achieved it inspite of FSG!

Such extremes of entrenched opinion, especially when dressed up as fact, helps nobody.

Success is because lots of people do things well, failure is when they don't and as long as we are honest we'll know its never just 1 person
It's not for the want of trying. That's why they've spent/wasted a lot of money on their squad in that time (over a billion) because success obviously sells.
I broadly agree and Man U are evidently still riding on the global brand that they built up over 20 years in the 90s/00s when they outspent everyone.  I just wonder if FSG have done the maths and decided that the extra growth in the brand that would come with outperforming the likes of Man City isn't worth the extra costs that would be required to do it.

If that is the case though then they could be in for a fall as other clubs do not seem to be similarly conservative.  Chelsea's and Newcastle's spending is only constrained by the league's financial rules, Arsenal have invested a lot into their playing squad under Arteta and Man U are always happy to blow a few hundred million on players.  It could easily get to the point where you need to spend like Man City just to stand still.
It isn't about whether transfers were successful it is about who pushed for defensive-minded players. Transfers driven by analytics will inevitably lead to attack-minded players. look at who Comolli signed for Spurs to play as a left back. Gareth Fucking Bale.

It is far easier to come up with numbers for chance creation and attacking stats than things like organisation, controlling space and blocking passing lanes. Bale was posting fantastic numbers for a fullback. He was absolutely dire defensively though and Spurs got beat in pretty much every game he played at full back.

Al all you're doing is saying that the defenders we signed were driven by the manger and that forwards were driven by the transfer committee. The problem is that it's all completely made up. There is no evidence to suggest that Klopp demanded we sign Fabinho and that we wouldn't have signed a DM had we not. Similarly with signing Van Dijk and Alisson etc.

You've invented this all entirely in your head. And when there is a case where the transfer committee clearly signed a defender like with Sakho, you just dismiss it because "he's a ball playing defender". Even putting aside how fucking terrible he was on the ball, he's still a bloody defender, and surely a ball playing one is what we should have wanted.

I've said this before but any valid points you make against FSG are just completely destroyed when you start completely making things up to suit your argument instead of accepting that the discussion might be nuanced. You state as absolute fact who was responsible for bringing each and every player in, ignoring that there is simply no way of actually knowing this, and worse - forgetting that everyone involved is part of the club and generally, under Klopp at least, were on the same page.
I broadly agree and Man U are evidently still riding on the global brand that they built up over 20 years in the 90s/00s when they outspent everyone.  I just wonder if FSG have done the maths and decided that the extra growth in the brand that would come with outperforming the likes of Man City isn't worth the extra costs that would be required to do it.

If that is the case though then they could be in for a fall as other clubs do not seem to be similarly conservative.  Chelsea's and Newcastle's spending is only constrained by the league's financial rules, Arsenal have invested a lot into their playing squad under Arteta and Man U are always happy to blow a few hundred million on players.  It could easily get to the point where you need to spend like Man City just to stand still.
Their strategy is a bit puzzling to be honest.
I'd celebrate Trent signing a new deal more than a new signing. Still no progress is sounds like from Jimbo. It's not looking good. 3 months and he can talk to other clubs
So according to Super Deporte the basis of the deal as it stands for Mamardashvili is 35 million euros + 2.5m in bonuses and 10% of a future transfer (doesn't say if it is 10% of any sale or 10% of profit). The remaining issues are related to payment schedule and the percentage of Mamardashvili's contract Valencia will pay.
I'd celebrate Trent signing a new deal more than a new signing. Still no progress is sounds like from Jimbo. It's not looking good. 3 months and he can talk to other clubs

We know he (or his agent!) has clearly been speaking with Madrid already
Someone at the club...Have a quick peek out the window and see if Peter Odemwingie is lurking around.

Can Peter play #6?
I bet Peter was a terrific young footballer. Not on the level of Capon, but good none the less
From Slots quotes Im not sure were even working on something. Or not even close. Perhaps its just full lockdown of information but I feel in years gone by wed get pieces from Journalists or hints from Klopp something along the lines of how theres still time etc. (even if I dont come to fruition). Thats my interpretation of what he said anyway.

I simply hope we dont leave the new manager at a disadvantage in his first six months at the club.
We know he (or his agent!) has clearly been speaking with Madrid already

Do we?

His agent is his brother. Imagine us trying to replace the big 3 along with the other additions we need next summer. We're going to need 5 or 6 players in one summer.

As AFTV would put it. "It's not looking good fam"
Do we?

His agent is his brother. Imagine us trying to replace the big 3 along with the other additions we need next summer. We're going to need 5 or 6 players in one summer.

Lets hope hes as competent as Charlie Kane then and fucks up any potential moves elsewhere.
It isn't about whether transfers were successful it is about who pushed for defensive-minded players. Transfers driven by analytics will inevitably lead to attack-minded players. look at who Comolli signed for Spurs to play as a left back. Gareth Fucking Bale.

Come on. That's cherry picking. He also signed Danny Rose at left back. He was ok. And he signed Woodgate who I think was a phenomenal defender. Alan Hutton wasn't the worst ever. Kaboul was half decent.
Lets hope hes as competent as Charlie Kane then and fucks up any potential moves elsewhere.

If Madrid take Trent and Davies on frees they need burning down. And that will be their plan.
You must have missed us makings bids for 3 over the last two summer windows. There just aren't any of the required quality attainable for us right now.
Not a single player in world football better than Endo? If that's the case, we'd have to assume they may never be available and therefore forget about defensive midfielders in that mould and play completely differently going forward
I'd celebrate Trent signing a new deal more than a new signing. Still no progress is sounds like from Jimbo. It's not looking good. 3 months and he can talk to other clubs
Far more important than almost any potential signing. Give him £300k if thats what it takes. Sacrifice the renewal of one of Salah or Virgil, if thats what it takes.

I hate that we have to operate quite so relentlessly in the real world but if money is anywhere approaching the issue, find it.
