It isn't about whether transfers were successful it is about who pushed for defensive-minded players. Transfers driven by analytics will inevitably lead to attack-minded players. look at who Comolli signed for Spurs to play as a left back. Gareth Fucking Bale.



It is far easier to come up with numbers for chance creation and attacking stats than things like organisation, controlling space and blocking passing lanes. Bale was posting fantastic numbers for a fullback. He was absolutely dire defensively though and Spurs got beat in pretty much every game he played at full back.



Al all you're doing is saying that the defenders we signed were driven by the manger and that forwards were driven by the transfer committee. The problem is that it's all completely made up. There is no evidence to suggest that Klopp demanded we sign Fabinho and that we wouldn't have signed a DM had we not. Similarly with signing Van Dijk and Alisson etc.You've invented this all entirely in your head. And when there is a case where the transfer committee clearly signed a defender like with Sakho, you just dismiss it because "he's a ball playing defender". Even putting aside how fucking terrible he was on the ball, he's still a bloody defender, and surely a ball playing one is what we should have wanted.I've said this before but any valid points you make against FSG are just completely destroyed when you start completely making things up to suit your argument instead of accepting that the discussion might be nuanced. You state as absolute fact who was responsible for bringing each and every player in, ignoring that there is simply no way of actually knowing this, and worse - forgetting that everyone involved is part of the club and generally, under Klopp at least, were on the same page.