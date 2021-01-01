Deep down I think we all know Alisson wants to leave in the near future otherwise we wouldn't have have gone this far trying to get Mamardashvili even loaning him back to get the deal done
This would be super-sad, as I often think that he is our best player.
It would also be sad to lose these players who have deserved to win more trophies in their careers, without seeing them doing it here. VVD, Salah, Alisson could have played for literally any team in the world. Keep them together and make sensible signings around them, e.g. just pay some premium for a worthy no. 6, and they would have those trophies by now, and would win more together going forward into the next couple of years.
Oh well. I guess it's just sports.