Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24680 on: Today at 06:16:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:53 pm
It looks alright with 4 CB's but then you consider one of them constantly misses half a season and it's not so good, it's weaker than last seasons group that's a fact.

But Matips gone.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24681 on: Today at 06:17:10 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:15:35 pm
Neither did that.

Gomez can give VVD 5-8 extra games off
I don't think we see Gomez as a CB anymore.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24682 on: Today at 06:18:18 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:17:10 pm
I don't think we see Gomez as a CB anymore.

I think we do.

If they don't think his a CB then yes they should sign one but I honestly don't see that being the case.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24683 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:18:18 pm
I think we do.

If they don't think his a CB then yes they should sign one but I honestly don't see that being the case.
How did a young Quansah get games before Joe?
Klopp definitely seemed reluctant to play him in the middle, maybe slot sees him differently.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24684 on: Today at 06:21:44 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:19:47 pm
How did a young Quansah get games before Joe?
Klopp definitely seemed reluctant to play him in the middle.

Maybe because they rate him as a better prospect in the long term I have no idea?

Klopp played him 5 times there last season, but we have no idea if Gomez didn't go to the Euros that maybe he would have put his hand up to start the season at CB under Slot

Klopp played him at CDM so he must have trusted him in the middle no?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24685 on: Today at 06:22:46 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:08:36 pm
Joe Gomez played 5 games at CB last season out his 51 appearances.

Unless the CB can play full back how would you imagine they get games?

That's still with Ibou being unfit mostly.

Matip played 14 games.

Wouldn't you back Gomez and Quansah to pick up those 14 games at CB?

Unless Gomez goes how do you give another CB playing time?

Exactly. Even with rotation and more games an international calibre CB is not coming here to be 5th choice
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24686 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:08:36 pm
Joe Gomez played 5 games at CB last season out his 51 appearances.

Unless the CB can play full back how would you imagine they get games?

That's still with Ibou being unfit mostly.

Matip played 14 games.

Wouldn't you back Gomez and Quansah to pick up those 14 games at CB?

Unless Gomez goes how do you give another CB playing time?
Would like to think a new CB signing would have the confidence to think they can displace Quansah or Konate.
Both Quansah &Konate have not really had a season for us as definite starters
Iwoonder what is the most amount they have started in a row.
VVD could do with more rotation as well
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24687 on: Today at 06:30:49 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:21:44 pm
Klopp played him at CDM so he must have trusted him in the middle no?
Did he play him there becauae of preference or necessity?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24688 on: Today at 06:31:57 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:30:49 pm
Did he play him there becauae of preference or necessity?

I have no idea, he could have played other players but chose Joe that's all I can base it on.



Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:27:57 pm
Would like to think a new CB signing would have the confidence to think they can displace Quansah or Konate.
Both Quansah &Konate have not really had a season for us as definite starters
Iwoonder what is the most amount they have started in a row.
VVD could do with more rotation as well

Then we have to get rid of Gomez then.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24689 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:27:57 pm
Would like to think a new CB signing would have the confidence to think they can displace Quansah or Konate.
Both Quansah &Konate have not really had a season for us as definite starters
Iwoonder what is the most amount they have started in a row.
VVD could do with more rotation as well

Exactly - Quansah is far from an established player in the team, and Id argue hes in contention cause we simply dont have better options
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24690 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm
So - 7 more days.

I'd expect a Morton sale.

Doak and Baj loan.

Gomez - 50/50
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24691 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm
Why do we need to buy ANOTHER RCB when its VVD's successor everyone wants?

Don't understand the logic behind that thinking at all.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24692 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm
for example i dont think say someone like Simakan would think I cannot displace Quansah or Konate.
He could be a great option could maybe at a puch play inverted LB as well CB or RB
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24693 on: Today at 06:39:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:36:28 pm
for example i dont think say someone like Simakan would think I cannot displace Quansah or Konate.
He could be a great option could maybe at a puch play inverted LB as well CB or RB

How do we know Slot wants a inverted LB based on what we have seen?

Secondly from what I can see online his never played LB in his professional career?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24694 on: Today at 06:39:38 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:34:55 pm
Why do we need to buy ANOTHER RCB when its VVD's successor everyone wants?

Don't understand the logic behind that thinking at all.
Absolutely, it's a left sided defender we need.
One who can preferably play lb aswell, which means a high quality player.
Just dont get this we can't get one because he won't get games, I would be hoping he might push Virg out of the team by the end of the season (if he's not getting a new contract)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24695 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:25:08 pm
Lyon signing Tessmann, Liverpool to sign Caqueret?

"Tanner Tessmann."  ;D Absolute state of some of these yank soccer names.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24696 on: Today at 06:42:45 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:34:55 pm
Why do we need to buy ANOTHER RCB when its VVD's successor everyone wants?

Don't understand the logic behind that thinking at all.
buying someone to sit on the bench 80%+ of the season  and is just not going to be as good as Van Dijk  isn't going to get us closer to winning the league. You replace Van Dijk when he leaves or ideally Quansah is ready or Konate isn't breaking down
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24697 on: Today at 06:43:06 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:39:38 pm
Absolutely, it's a left sided defender we need. One who can preferably play lb aswell, which means a high quality player.
Just dont get this we can't get one because he won't get games, I would be hoping he mighg push Virg out of the team by the end of the season (if he's not getting a new contract)

I'm not arguing that I don't want one but I don't think its easy as people are trying to make it out to be.

Even if VVD doesn't sign by the end of the season if there's a game that's important and it matters to win they are not taking VVD out of the team for the sake of developing a player.

Alot of the names suggest to play LB are also probably not good enough as CB to take over VVD thats another issue - Hinacpie or Inacio are not going to be VVD successor in a back 4.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24698 on: Today at 06:44:09 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:34:55 pm
Why do we need to buy ANOTHER RCB when its VVD's successor everyone wants?

Don't understand the logic behind that thinking at all.

Can Ibou or The Q play on the left?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24699 on: Today at 06:44:29 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:34:51 pm
So - 7 more days.

I'd expect a Morton sale.

Doak and Baj loan.

Gomez - 50/50

Exactly where I am. Could squeeze in a Nat new contract if we're lucky
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24700 on: Today at 06:47:35 pm
I sense the cresendo is upon us lads. Do you feel it?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24701 on: Today at 06:47:50 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:44:09 pm
Can Ibou or The Q play on the left?

Of course they could but it would offer way less passing angles and playing out the back may be hampered and being this style is very important hence why I would think they would want an actual LCB.

But to be fair saying that who ever would play in VVD place this season would be moving from RCB across to LCB if no one is brought in.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24702 on: Today at 06:47:58 pm
I could see the point of selling Gomez if he wants to be starter somewhere and we had let's say Hincapie lined up. But since I doubt that's not even close to what would happen I'd much rather see Gomez stay here for at least another season considering how important he is in providing cover for multiple positions.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24703 on: Today at 06:48:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:35 pm
I sense the cresendo is upon us lads. Do you feel it?

Tell Richie Hughes to take his Italian operatic metaphors and shove them up his arse.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24704 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:47:50 pm
Of course they could but it would offer way less passing angles

How so? Not pushing back; I'm just curious.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24705 on: Today at 06:50:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:35 pm
I sense the cresendo is upon us lads. Do you feel it?

You keep saying this - but I'm confused as I thought he already moved this window??

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czd99xv5lq0o
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24706 on: Today at 06:50:11 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 06:47:58 pm
I could see the point of selling Gomez if he wants to be starter somewhere and we had let's say Hincapie lined up. But since I doubt that's not even close to what would happen I'd much rather see Gomez stay here for at least another season considering how important he is in providing cover for multiple positions.

Hincapie plays LB or mostly in a back 3 doesn't he?

Not so sure he is the one to replace VVD, neither is Inacio.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24707 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm
We are signing no one
We are signing no one
La la la la
La la la la
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24708 on: Today at 06:53:51 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:49:50 pm
How so? Not pushing back; I'm just curious.

They are right footed and neither have the passing range that VVD does or the confidence to pass on their left foot ( I'm guessing )

So naturally they'd probably take an extra touch not being comfortable to naturally open up and face the left side when receiving the ball which will give the press an extra whatever milli second to react faster instead of a left footer being in that position.

This is way more in-depth then on the face of it and there would be players who are right footed out that can do it but Konate, Jarrel or Gomez will never be able to do it to the effect of VVD because how good he is not a slight on them.

The thing that makes VVD even crazier is his a right footed CB that plays on the left side and is amazing passer.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24709 on: Today at 06:56:16 pm
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1826678290691801097

Quote
Sepp van den Berg joins Brentford from Liverpool. Fee over £20m + add-ons. Medical done yesterday. Agreement finalised with #LFC today. 5yr deal. Chose #BrentfordFC over #Bayer04 & others after positive talks with Thomas Frank + hierarchy @TheAthleticFC
Logged

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24710 on: Today at 07:00:56 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:53:51 pm
They are right footed and neither have the passing range that VVD does or the confidence to pass on their left foot ( I'm guessing )

So naturally they'd probably take an extra touch not being comfortable to naturally open up and face the left side when receiving the ball which will give the press an extra whatever milli second to react faster instead of a left footer being in that position.

This is way more in-depth then on the face of it and there would be players who are right footed out that can do it but Konate, Jarrel or Gomez will never be able to do it to the effect of VVD because how good he is not a slight on them.

The thing that makes VVD even crazier is his a right footed CB that plays on the left side and is amazing passer.

Well, there are plenty of right-footed centre halves playing on the left side, many at a high level; Virgil isn't a unicorn in this particular aspect. Ibou, Quansah, and Gomez don't possess the passing range of Virgil, but someone like Quansah is 21 years old and will improve. I broadly agree that they'd be a pretty significant downgrade from our options there, but Slot might persist with a double-pivot and expect more "quarterback" play from his deepest midfielders.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24711 on: Today at 07:01:42 pm
Love the 17.5 sell on clause.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24712 on: Today at 07:01:45 pm
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24713 on: Today at 07:01:51 pm
Brentford confirming the Sepp deal.

https://x.com/BrentfordFC/status/1826680846109036628
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24714 on: Today at 07:03:43 pm
https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1826680966443667550

Quote
Confirmation that Sepp van den Berg joins Brentford in £25m deal - £20m guaranteed with a further £5m to potentially follow in add-ons. #LFC have also negotiated a 17.5% sell on clause.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24715 on: Today at 07:10:45 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:00:56 pm
Well, there are plenty of right-footed centre halves playing on the left side, many at a high level; Virgil isn't a unicorn in this particular aspect. Ibou, Quansah, and Gomez don't possess the passing range of Virgil, but someone like Quansah is 21 years old and will improve. I broadly agree that they'd be a pretty significant downgrade from our options there, but Slot might persist with a double-pivot and expect more "quarterback" play from his deepest midfielders.

You might be right, and I could see Quansah being that in the long term also.

Will be interesting to see who would play LCB if the squad stays the same this season when VVD doesn't play.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
Reply #24716 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm
Will be interesting to see how Sepp does there, having never seen him play a minute for Liverpool.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE
« Reply #24717 on: Today at 07:14:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:10:45 pm
You might be right, and I could see Quansah being that in the long term also.

Will be interesting to see who would play LCB if the squad stays the same this season when VVD doesn't play.

Well Gomez has been comfortable playing at left back so that could be the option.

In that hes used to being on the left side of the pitch. If Im not explaining myself clearly Ive been struck down with a nasty stomach virus and a nagging headache.

Taking my chances coming in here. ;D
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24718 on: Today at 07:14:53 pm »
Serious profit for a kid who never played a minute of league football in five years here. Even what we receive for the sell on clause you'd expect to net us a profit on the actual investment in him 2019.

Now go and spend it on something that isn't a goalkeeper joining in a year or two.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24719 on: Today at 07:14:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:14:01 pm
Well Gomez has been comfortable playing at left back so that could be the option.

In that hes used to being on the left side of the pitch. If Im not explaining myself clearly Ive been struck down with a nasty stomach virus and a nagging headache.

Taking my chances coming in here. ;D

No that's actually a good point to be fair  :)
