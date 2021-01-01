« previous next »
Without the usual injury curse, maybe.

Im sure I heard the other day that if we play every match itll be 67 games this season. Not sure which CL permutation that was based on. Hopefully we get some very easy domestic cup games so we can see which of the remaining youngsters can survive the Hunger Games.

Can I ask, is it honestly not reasonable to expect some sort of improvement with injuries?

Even if its 20/30% improvement that's huge.
Confirmation Gomez is staying at least.


As Grizzly Khan thinks he'll leave still. So he's staying.


So least there's that.

Who is that ?
I cant say specifically who doesnt get signed but everyone from Nunez onwards has a big question mark, apart from Mac Allister. Szobozslai on a £60m up front transfer just to add was highly expensive not sure that happens.

I just think we have to disregard the approach taken. Klopp made compromises, he was open to those as he said in press conferences and as Ian Graham has said. I dont think Edwards and co are right now.

Put it this way, i dont think this group signs four midfielders in one summer particularly when their main option of Bellingham goes elsewhere.

So what are you suggesting?

Mids would have been signed earlier or that they would have kept Henderson and Fabinho or at least one of them?
As I might argue your responses are what contribute towards making this thread a shit show.
think you are talking about yourself with such an aggressive response

I have just seen his name mentioned a few times here as to players we allegedly should be buying

Hard to see it when he has played 45 minutes

he has potential but I would rather see how good he is before fawning over why we should buy him

If you want to be offended by reading too much into something that wasnt said directly at you then go right ahead
Confirmation Gomez is staying at least.


As Grizzly Khan thinks he'll leave still. So he's staying.


So least there's that.
No idea how that guy still has a platform. Hes been lying to people for 6-7 years now.
Confirmation Gomez is staying at least.


As Grizzly Khan thinks he'll leave still. So he's staying.


So least there's that.

Like a new signing. :D
No idea how that guy still has a platform. Hes been lying to people for 6-7 years now.
crazy absolute spoofer
So what are you suggesting?

Mids would have been signed earlier or that they would have kept Henderson and Fabinho or at least one of them?

They dont sign four. We sign a couple. Again I dont think we are pivoting from losing Bellingham to then sign four midfielders. You can keep saying oh of course we would but i just dont agree, opinions and all that.
think you are talking about yourself with such an aggressive response

I have just seen his name mentioned a few times here as to players we allegedly should be buying

Hard to see it when he has played 45 minutes

he has potential but I would rather see how good he is before fawning over why we should buy him

If you want to be offended by reading too much into something that wasnt said directly at you then go right ahead

My response was in response to your flippant nature with the discussion, then complaining about the quality of discussion.

Your now subsequent inability to look at yourself in the mirror and, ask did I contribute or just throw facetious comments around.

If you dont want to be pulled up for that, then dont behave that way.  ::)
They dont sign four. We sign a couple. Again I dont think we are pivoting from losing Bellingham to then sign four midfielders. You can keep saying oh of course we would but i just dont agree, opinions and all that.

I understand that but I'm asking what you think they would have done.

2-3 mids then instead of 4?

Just trying to see the logic in your thought process, I'm not having a go at you  :)
