

As I might argue your responses are what contribute towards making this thread a shit show.



think you are talking about yourself with such an aggressive responseI have just seen his name mentioned a few times here as to players we allegedly should be buyingHard to see it when he has played 45 minuteshe has potential but I would rather see how good he is before fawning over why we should buy himIf you want to be offended by reading too much into something that wasnt said directly at you then go right ahead