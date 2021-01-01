« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 602 603 604 605 606 [607]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 823913 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24240 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:53:00 am
people are upset about young players leaving because there are so many outs and zero ins. Even the old argument that the youngsters will step up to fill the gaps (ah, I remember the heady days of Brewster when forummers said he would score 20 goals) is null and void if you loan/sell your best kids. We need a 6. We are getting zuby. Close enough. We are not getting zuby. No problem, Clark/morton or Baja can step up. Oh!

Several dodgy reports say we'll only let Bajcetic go out on loan if we sign a 6.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24241 on: Today at 10:55:03 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:48:59 am
You've lost me. What's Jones our homegrown player got to do with buying players from Europe or further afield?

The argument is that clubs like Monaco, Dortmund and Benfica are different to us because they can sign global talent in the 17-20 age group because they can offer them minutes and we can't.

One example Tchouameni was starting for Monaco at 20 and France at 21 yet he wouldn't get game time here. That is where 20 year old Jones being expected by some to replace Gini comes in. The notion that Jones could play 34 games for Liverpool at 19/20 but Tchouameni wouldn't get minutes here is nuts.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24242 on: Today at 10:55:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:53:39 am
Were not selling or loaning our best kids though ?

Well we are Bajcetic is one of our best kids, I would argue best, and Doak and Clark was considered that also for the best part of these last couple years.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24243 on: Today at 10:56:35 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:51:01 am


Manuel Ugarte, 23, from Paris St-Germain  available for 51M  and United are in for him.. are we missing  something or is he the answer to our lack of #6 DCM player?
I also thought that João Palhinha would have been an upgrade on Endo or what we need?
are there other alternatives to Zubimendi ?

See I can fully understand peoples previous reservations about Palhina, age and the fact he is very much a win the ball but not great in terms of general play. Ive seen Ugarte a few times and I think hes a good player, could be better on the ball but I dont think we need a Trent in the deeper midfield role personally, helping shield the back 4 and allowing us to be more compact would be great.

So so many names have been mentioned in here
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24244 on: Today at 10:58:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:54:30 am
Several dodgy reports say we'll only let Bajcetic go out on loan if we sign a 6.

Several reports suggest that we will only let Andy Carroll leave on loan if we bring in a replacement first. Several reports suggest we will only sanction the sale of Lovren if we bring in another centreback. Several reports suggest we will only allow Fabinho and Henderson to leave if we bring in a starting 6.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,385
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24245 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:55:04 am
Well we are Bajcetic is one of our best kids, I would argue best, and Doak and Clark was considered that also for the best part of these last couple years.

Edited my post as Baj is but he needs a loan
Doak and Clark only ever played in the first team when we literally ran out of bodies

Again we should be buying players - we need 3 to compete this season imo
But selling players that arent going to make it here is a different question to that and absolutely what we should be doing
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24246 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »


Lovely leather sofa, sure I've seen that in a video before.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24247 on: Today at 11:03:41 am »
I think we'll do what we did under Klopp with a smaller squad. Sack off the domestic cups. Might not be the worst move.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:28 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24248 on: Today at 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:47 am
Edited my post as Baj is but he needs a loan
Doak and Clark only ever played in the first team when we literally ran out of bodies

Again we should be buying players - we need 3 to compete this season imo
But selling players that arent going to make it here is a different question to that and absolutely what we should be doing

Doak and Clark are 18 and 19 years of age mate. They have 24 appearances between them as teenagers. Quansah and Bradley had a fraction of that at their age. To say Doak won't make it at this level is crazy. If they were in their early twenties then yes.

Look at the progression Cole Palmer has made at 20-21.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24249 on: Today at 11:08:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:41 am
I think we'll do what we did under Klopp with a smaller squad. Sack of the domestic cups. Might not be the worst move.
The domestic cups can creep up on you a bit. Kind draws means a top side sails through without much fuss. The lads picked to play in a League Cup 3rd round will try their hardest, obviously.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24250 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
we have 1st refusal on Clark i dont see the issue its a great move for him
Good to build up a good relationship with Red Bull as well
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24251 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:41 am
I think we'll do what we did under Klopp with a smaller squad. Sack of the domestic cups. Might not be the worst move.

How many managers though have been saved by winning a cup early in their careers though?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24252 on: Today at 11:09:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:00:47 am
Edited my post as Baj is but he needs a loan
Doak and Clark only ever played in the first team when we literally ran out of bodies

Again we should be buying players - we need 3 to compete this season imo
But selling players that arent going to make it here is a different question to that and absolutely what we should be doing

What positions do you think we need to stregthen? And which plays have good underlying numbers? Just curious.
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,385
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24253 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:06:51 am
Doak and Clark are 18 and 19 years of age mate. They have 24 appearances between them as teenagers. Quansah and Bradley had a fraction of that at their age. To say Doak won't make it at this level is crazy. If they were in their early twenties then yes.

Look at the progression Cole Palmer has made at 20-21.

Well we havent sold Doak in fairness - lets see if we do

Ultimately you have to trust the judgment of the club / academy as to whos got a chance to make it and who probably wont  they havent made many mistakes in this area
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24254 on: Today at 11:10:44 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:08:27 am
we have 1st refusal on Clark i dont see the issue its a great move for him
Good to build up a good relationship with Red Bull as well

The point is though if you are building an MCO then Clark is pretty much an ideal player for that same as Doak.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24255 on: Today at 11:11:48 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:09:25 am
How many managers though have been saved by winning a cup early in their careers though?
I don't think we'd hold that against slot like we didn't Klopp. Utd still have a terrible manager because of them.

You prioritise the cup/league that makes the money
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24256 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:10:05 am
Well we havent sold Doak in fairness - lets see if we do

Ultimately you have to trust the judgment of the club / academy as to whos got a chance to make it and who probably wont  they havent made many mistakes in this area


The usual suspects say we are open to a permanent deal for Doak.

What is being missed here though is that we were able to sign elite talent in their age group like Doak and Clark because Klopp essentially promised them a pathway to the first team. That gave us a massive advantage when we were competing for elite talent at youth level. Look at Trent's Mum being concerned about his pathway being blocked when Klopp arrived.

Turning into a business that flips young players for profit will make it so much harder to bring in elite youth talent.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,932
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24257 on: Today at 11:16:14 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:11:48 am
I don't think we'd hold that against slot like we didn't Klopp. Utd still have a terrible manager because of them.

You prioritise the cup/league that makes the money

Klopp got to two finals in his first half-season. The League Cup against City and the Europa against Sevilla.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24258 on: Today at 11:16:28 am »
I hope we loan Doak. In the same way i hope we loaned Clark. I think they are/will be worth more than £10m
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24259 on: Today at 11:16:49 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:56:35 am
See I can fully understand peoples previous reservations about Palhina, age and the fact he is very much a win the ball but not great in terms of general play. Ive seen Ugarte a few times and I think hes a good player, could be better on the ball but I dont think we need a Trent in the deeper midfield role personally, helping shield the back 4 and allowing us to be more compact would be great.

So so many names have been mentioned in here

Only worry for me is that the league will start and we could struggle against physically dominant sides and at that point the new regime realise they don't necessarily need a Swiss army knife midfielder and a dog of war midfielder who can stop counters and shield the back 4 and then play the short pass to other creative players will work well.
Logged
@paulair

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,011
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24260 on: Today at 11:19:02 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:41 am
I think we'll do what we did under Klopp with a smaller squad. Sack of the domestic cups. Might not be the worst move.

Makes sense. I just hope we go out and get at least one player of quality in these remaining days, be that Alan Varela,
or perhaps a Hincapie.


I also think Manuel Ugarte should be under consideration and have said it several times on here.

It would make no sense that we cannot close at least one or two incomings.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,506
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24261 on: Today at 11:20:44 am »
This goalkeeper transfer saga is the most boring thing in the world at this point.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,597
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24262 on: Today at 11:21:11 am »
There's going to be tears of joy on here the next time we make a signing. And I don't mean Mama that's a willy.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24263 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Nice that were making a profit this window. First place in the PSR awards, youll never sing that  :scarf :champ :scarf
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24264 on: Today at 11:22:21 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:21:11 am
There's going to be tears of joy on here the next time we make a signing. And I don't mean Mama that's a willy.

There's going to be around 50 LFC games before that happens.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,339
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24265 on: Today at 11:26:06 am »
It doesnt matter how good he is or what fans think we need,  player must fit well into how Slot wants to play first and foremost. Last thing we want with our structures  is a player on top wages who Slot isnt keen on. Could cause us to miss out on a player we really want. Cant see how you could go from a Zubumendi to Ugarte. That would be very alarming.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24266 on: Today at 11:26:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:10:05 am
Well we havent sold Doak in fairness - lets see if we do

Ultimately you have to trust the judgment of the club / academy as to whos got a chance to make it and who probably wont  they havent made many mistakes in this area

Correct could simply rate Kieran Morrison and Rio Ngumoha higher than Doak and want those to have a pathway to the first team. We also have Kone-Doherty who is very highly rated.

Our youth recruitment hasn't stopped or slowed down - Nyoni/Nallo last summer, Ayman and Ngumoha this summer, all elite talents.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:33 am by Draex »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24267 on: Today at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:44 am
The point is though if you are building an MCO then Clark is pretty much an ideal player for that same as Doak.
Tell me the ytouth players we let go who we regretted in the last 10 years

Coaches & staff see these players every day.

Our youth stragedy has been brillant since Trent came through.
Not really where you can fault the club the 1st team signings lack of you can
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • Sound
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24268 on: Today at 11:29:23 am »
The team that gets named for the first league cup game should be interesting
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24269 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:26:59 am
Tell me the ytouth players we let go who we regretted in the last 10 years

Coaches & staff see these players every day.

Our youth stragedy has been brillant since Trent came through.
Not really where you can fault the club the 1st team signings lack of you can

Exactly. And if Quansah could come through last year, then it means some of these youth being sold had plenty of time to make it, so should be sold on, or at least loaned, for their development. Plus some of them don't want to be part of a rotation, like SVB.
The only problem with these sales, especially with the amount of money being earned, is if there is no purchase .... still hoping for Antony Gordon because it would be more useful than a 6.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24270 on: Today at 11:35:17 am »
I know people will say the accounts show we have money to spend.
But the evidence indicates otherwise. Having a fire sale of the clubs young talent whilst signing not a single player doesnt look good. It also doesnt give confidence for a title challenge.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,465
  • @tharris113
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24271 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:41 am
I think we'll do what we did under Klopp with a smaller squad. Sack off the domestic cups. Might not be the worst move.
we're not going to finish ahead of this city team, so that would be a stupid thing to do.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,216
  • YNWA
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24272 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:35:17 am
I know people will say the accounts show we have money to spend.
But the evidence indicates otherwise.

The accounts are evidence, no?
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,204
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24273 on: Today at 11:38:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:21 am
Hang on. I agree with you much of what you say on the incoming side  but who are we selling that has a realistic shot of making it as a first XI player here ?

The club exists to win trophies  the academy exists to support that goal by either a) producing first xi players or b) developing players to be sold to produce income to support winning trophies

I cant see any of the done or suggested deals that contravenes those aims
Agree with your points

Something Man City and even Real Madrid have all done recently - Got as much possible for youth players that just aren't going to make it

I imagine we will have a buy back/sell on clause on all the youngsters we sell so even if they do make it we will still benefit, it's a win win situation

Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24274 on: Today at 11:38:40 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:36:29 am
The accounts are evidence, no?
Not if that money is already ring fenced for something other than players?
There is literally no reason to not sign players. Yes we have a good squad. Good enough to finish above City and Arsenal? I dont think it is. If we dont get injury problems we could push them but thats just fantasy talk.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 602 603 604 605 606 [607]   Go Up
« previous next »
 