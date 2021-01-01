Tell me the ytouth players we let go who we regretted in the last 10 years
Coaches & staff see these players every day.
Our youth stragedy has been brillant since Trent came through.
Not really where you can fault the club the 1st team signings lack of you can
Exactly. And if Quansah could come through last year, then it means some of these youth being sold had plenty of time to make it, so should be sold on, or at least loaned, for their development. Plus some of them don't want to be part of a rotation, like SVB.
The only problem with these sales, especially with the amount of money being earned, is if there is no purchase .... still hoping for Antony Gordon because it would be more useful than a 6.