You've lost me. What's Jones our homegrown player got to do with buying players from Europe or further afield?



The argument is that clubs like Monaco, Dortmund and Benfica are different to us because they can sign global talent in the 17-20 age group because they can offer them minutes and we can't.One example Tchouameni was starting for Monaco at 20 and France at 21 yet he wouldn't get game time here. That is where 20 year old Jones being expected by some to replace Gini comes in. The notion that Jones could play 34 games for Liverpool at 19/20 but Tchouameni wouldn't get minutes here is nuts.