Think you have to assume we do some business, even though time is running out.



With the mooted departures, you're looking at a squad of 19 senior outfielders (including Gomez, who obviously might leave). You can absolutely run with a squad that size - City have done with great success - but you do need some quality young players who are capable of stepping up to supplement the squad, be it in the cups or in more important games when injuries inevitably bite. But we seem to be either selling or loaning the vast majority of players who you'd expect to fulfil those roles. Bajcetic expected to leave, Clark being sold, Gordon, Doak, McConnell and Blair seemingly on the way out, Beck and Chambers loaned, Danns expected to be loaned, same with Ramsay. Then the players who had been on loan but could potentially have played a role in Van Den Berg, Carvalho and Morton being sold too. Unless I'm missing someone, it seems that Nyoni is the only one who'll likely get a chance.



I don't particularly mind any of that, but you're pinning a ton of hope on the senior squad staying fit. In a season where loads of them have played a summer tournament and we have a new format CL with a minimum of two extra games (and fewer dead rubbers), coupled with a coach who'll be getting to grips with the intensity of the Premier League.



So yeah, it basically means you have to be going and getting a couple of players... and I'd say that's the case even if Gomez stayed.



