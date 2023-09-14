« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 600 601 602 603 604 [605]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 822326 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24160 on: Today at 09:03:16 am »
Our midfield depth is starting to look really thin if Bajcetic is gone and we are saying Endo isn't fit for the role
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24161 on: Today at 09:07:55 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:16 am
Our midfield depth is starting to look really thin if Bajcetic is gone and we are saying Endo isn't fit for the role

When Klopp came in this process happened then as well. The squad was made much smaller. I wonder if we want to go through the same process. Make the squad smaller, let the big earners leave and build another team
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24162 on: Today at 09:08:29 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:55:33 am
Frauendorf - 0

Have we released Frauendorf? He seemed a very promising player a couple of years ago.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24163 on: Today at 09:12:15 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:58:12 am

Bobby Clark - Sale - Highly Likely - £12M
Tyler Morton - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£12M)


Not sure what their contract situations are, but should we not be expecting about 2x more for Morton than we got for Clark given he has 60-70 senior appearances under his belt?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24164 on: Today at 09:13:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:01:42 am
I think we'll end up raising around £100m

And spending £30m on the keeper. I can't see Gomez or Kelleher going now. It's too late to get a replacement. Gomez probably should have decided a month ago if he wanted out this summer.

and how many more days haggling over wage structure and payments with Valencia for a bit of Marmalade in 2 years time
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24165 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:13:54 am
and how many more days haggling over wage structure and payments with Valencia for a bit of Marmalade in 2 years time

He'll sign the last day of the window imo.


We knocked around £50m off the wage bill last summer. We probably haven't knocked off much this year which might be a concern. But we should still have money to renew Trent and VVD.   
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:44 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24166 on: Today at 09:19:03 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:15:09 am
He'll sign the last day of the window imo.


We knocked around £50m off the wage bill last summer. We probably haven't knocked off much this year which might be a concern. But we should still have money to renew Trent and VVD.   

Matip and Thiago alone should have been around £25m+.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24167 on: Today at 09:20:38 am »
Looks like Edwards and Hughes want to clear room in the youth department which they can fill with names from their sheet in the following seasons and send some on loan to the second club they'll buy in the meantime. Makes sense as a concept, not so much as a way to support our current season.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24168 on: Today at 09:21:38 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:12:15 am
Not sure what their contract situations are, but should we not be expecting about 2x more for Morton than we got for Clark given he has 60-70 senior appearances under his belt?

True but other than the top 3/4 Championship sides, I doubt any of them can fork out £20M
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24169 on: Today at 09:23:19 am »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 09:08:29 am
Have we released Frauendorf? He seemed a very promising player a couple of years ago.

Yep. Joined Hannover 96, part of their U23 squad.

https://www.hannover96.de/newscenter/news/details/33750-naechster-schritt-in-der-u23-hannover-96-verpflichtet-melkamu-frauendorf-vom-fc-liverpool.html
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24170 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:15:09 am
He'll sign the last day of the window imo.


We knocked around £50m off the wage bill last summer. We probably haven't knocked off much this year which might be a concern. But we should still have money to renew Trent and VVD.

So you got a gcse in philosophy very good. But what happens to Mo please tell?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24171 on: Today at 09:26:44 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:19:03 am
Matip and Thiago alone should have been around £25m+.

Actually forgot they left, yeah decent saving there.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24172 on: Today at 09:27:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:13:24 am
I know we are a club that holds the welfare of a player in high regard but we need to tell Gomez he has to stay for at least another 6 months if we can't secure his replacement. At this stage of the transfer window, releasing him and not replacing him would be negligent especially given Konate's injury history.
I wonder if that's what the 'grown up chat' was all about?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24173 on: Today at 09:27:34 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:23:30 am
So you got a gcse in philosophy very good. But what happens to Mo please tell?

He leaves on a free and blames it all on DiggerJohn rather than the club
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24174 on: Today at 09:28:20 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:15:10 am
Big obstacles in Mamardashvili deal.

#LFC agree to treble gross wages but want Valencia to pay majority to keep player on loan.

Liverpool want fee divided over years, Valencia want 35m up front.

[@superdeporte_es]


This is on Valencia. No way should we pay the fee upfront
Another day or two on haggling. Yawn!

Him going to Bournemouth would have been in our best interest because they'll have willingly covered his wages and given him PL experience this year. Haggling should get you a better deal. By dragging our feet, now he won't play PL which was one of our objectives and we might even need to subsidize his wages. The optics are terrible.

I hope Hughes wouldn't deal like this next summer. Anyway, like I said yesterday,  I have zero expectations now especially with the way he's going about the incomings. He'll probably want to drag the negotiations over any potential incomings.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:35 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24175 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Think you have to assume we do some business, even though time is running out.

With the mooted departures, you're looking at a squad of 19 senior outfielders (including Gomez, who obviously might leave). You can absolutely run with a squad that size - City have done with great success - but you do need some quality young players who are capable of stepping up to supplement the squad, be it in the cups or in more important games when injuries inevitably bite. But we seem to be either selling or loaning the vast majority of players who you'd expect to fulfil those roles. Bajcetic expected to leave, Clark being sold, Gordon, Doak, McConnell and Blair seemingly on the way out, Beck and Chambers loaned, Danns expected to be loaned, same with Ramsay. Then the players who had been on loan but could potentially have played a role in Van Den Berg, Carvalho and Morton being sold too. Unless I'm missing someone, it seems that Nyoni is the only one who'll likely get a chance.

I don't particularly mind any of that, but you're pinning a ton of hope on the senior squad staying fit. In a season where loads of them have played a summer tournament and we have a new format CL with a minimum of two extra games (and fewer dead rubbers), coupled with a coach who'll be getting to grips with the intensity of the Premier League.

So yeah, it basically means you have to be going and getting a couple of players... and I'd say that's the case even if Gomez stayed.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:05 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,418
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24176 on: Today at 09:29:14 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:03:16 am
Our midfield depth is starting to look really thin if Bajcetic is gone and we are saying Endo isn't fit for the role

Nyoni will get an opportunity to show he is ready to step up
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24177 on: Today at 09:30:13 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24178 on: Today at 09:31:23 am »
We don't half like to pick clubs with dickheads running it, Peter Lim is a cock.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,418
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24179 on: Today at 09:39:04 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:20:38 am
Looks like Edwards and Hughes want to clear room in the youth department which they can fill with names from their sheet in the following seasons and send some on loan to the second club they'll buy in the meantime. Makes sense as a concept, not so much as a way to support our current season.

Ermm the only problem with that theory is we don't actually have the second club and we are leaving ourselves short of depth for the season that's already started
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24180 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Looks like Harvey Blair's going to Portsmouth for £300,000 (and hopefully a sell-on). Good luck to him, I don't think he was ever going to make it here.

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/sport/football/liverpool/liverpool-agree-fee-with-efl-club-for-20-year-old-forward-who-joined-from-man-utd-academy-as-exits-continue-4751867
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,513
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24181 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:23 am
We don't half like to pick clubs with dickheads running it, Peter Lim is a cock.

My memory fails me but dealing with Lyons owner, Napoli, Dinamo Kiev about ten years ago all seem have bad memories.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24182 on: Today at 09:43:26 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:28:32 am
Think you have to assume we do some business, even though time is running out.

With the mooted departures, you're looking at a squad of 19 senior outfielders (including Gomez, who obviously might leave). You can absolutely run with a squad that size - City have done with great success - but you do need some quality young players who are capable of stepping up to supplement the squad, be it in the cups or in more important games when injuries inevitably bite. But we seem to be either selling or loaning the vast majority of players who you'd expect to fulfil those roles. Bajcetic expected to leave, Clark being sold, Gordon, Doak, McConnell and Blair seemingly on the way out, Beck and Chambers loaned, Danns expected to be loaned, same with Ramsay. Then the players who had been on loan but could potentially have played a role in Van Den Berg and Morton being sold too. Unless I'm missing someone, it seems that Nyoni is the only one who'll likely get a chance.

I don't particularly mind any of that, but you're pinning a ton of hope on the senior squad staying fit. In a season where loads of them have played a summer tournament and we have a new format CL with a minimum of two extra games (and fewer dead rubbers), coupled with a coach who'll be getting to grips with the intensity of the Premier League.

So yeah, it basically means you have to be going and getting a couple of players... and I'd say that's the case even if Gomez stayed.

Really hope youre right but I just cant assume it at all.

The reality is weve made serious moves for 3 players

- Gordon - opportunistic PSR deal with a centre half we dont fancy going the other way
- Zubimendi - opportunistic, reasonably modest release clause, player didnt come
- Marmadashvili - by all accounts weve soent 3 weeks haggling over the fee

Its obviously possible that we do business, but weve signed one player (Endo) in the last 12 months, its now a week before the window shuts and everything weve seen and know about how we operate makes me feel it isnt happening.

Love to be wrong on this and I hope youre right (youre not alone either as they seem quite confident well do something on The Anfield Wrap) but I just cant muster the belief at the moment as everything Im seeing leads me to believe well only do something if its a really good deal and if one of them doesnt come along we wont?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24183 on: Today at 09:44:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:23 am
We don't half like to pick clubs with dickheads running it, Peter Lim is a cock.

This is one transfer where faffing has got to be the right call as well. Were buying him for the future/ to make money on him presumably so theres no point to just get it over the line.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24184 on: Today at 09:45:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:27:34 am
He leaves on a free and blames it all on DiggerJohn rather than the club

Fuck sake thats FSG PR department leaking shite to Pearce and then all you lot on Rawk gobble it up.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,418
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24185 on: Today at 09:47:23 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:43:26 am
Really hope youre right but I just cant assume it at all.

The reality is weve made serious moves for 3 players

- Gordon - opportunistic PSR deal with a centre half we dont fancy going the other way
- Zubimendi - opportunistic, reasonably modest release clause, player didnt come
- Marmadashvili - by all accounts weve soent 3 weeks haggling over the fee

Its obviously possible that we do business, but weve signed one player (Endo) in the last 12 months, its now a week before the window shuts and everything weve seen and know about how we operate makes me feel it isnt happening.

Love to be wrong on this and I hope youre right (youre not alone either as they seem quite confident well do something on The Anfield Wrap) but I just cant muster the belief at the moment as everything Im seeing leads me to believe well only do something if its a really good deal and if one of them doesnt come along we wont?

Its almost like the club is now of the opinion that transfers are not a bread and butter thing we do every year, we only sign players who are outrageous value, the issue is that we will inevitably leave ourselves short of bodies if we do that and clear out the youth cover at the same time, a player can still contribute by covering for a few games without being top quality, they can do a job for the team and sometimes this is really necessary
Logged

Online jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24186 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:23:19 am
Yep. Joined Hannover 96, part of their U23 squad.

https://www.hannover96.de/newscenter/news/details/33750-naechster-schritt-in-der-u23-hannover-96-verpflichtet-melkamu-frauendorf-vom-fc-liverpool.html

Thanks, mate. Quick player, plays on the right flank, will be interesting to see what sort of career he'll make for himself.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24187 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:44:20 am
This is one transfer where faffing has got to be the right call as well. Were buying him for the future/ to make money on him presumably so theres no point to just get it over the line.

yeah because we need to save some money?

I do actually agree though it isnt a rush unless Hughes cant multi task
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24188 on: Today at 09:51:04 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:23 am
We don't half like to pick clubs with dickheads running it, Peter Lim is a cock.
The wages thing is not him being a dickhead because every team has a wage cap which is published by the league.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.marca.com/futbol/primera-division/2023/09/14/6501e0a046163f746f8b45ec.html

From their POV, they pay him a certain amount and trebling it (even for one season) is hard for them to justify. Their asking price has been met and now they want us to subsidize his wages as well.

Hughes knows best I guess. Good haggling process.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24189 on: Today at 09:52:20 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:30:13 am


 ;D

Honestly I never got the whole fanboy, putting him on a pedestal bullshit like everything was down to him. We had the best manager of a generation at the club, good chance he might have been just a tiny reason why some of those transfers came off. Always found it pretty cringy but no doubt inflated the guys head tenfold.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24190 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
Hughes is more than capable of multi-tasking. He's managing about 45 sales from our academy at the moment, so that's all the evidence you need that he can look after multiple deals at once  :D

Genuinely though, I imagine it's not just Hughes negotiating deals. Edwards will probably be involved in some, Ward definitely will be, same with Marques.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,378
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24191 on: Today at 09:56:29 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:39:04 am
Ermm the only problem with that theory is we don't actually have the second club and we are leaving ourselves short of depth for the season that's already started

Yeah but if were short of depth (of quality) then its because we were already, its not related to the sales - were selling players we wouldnt want to start a league match
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:25 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,112
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24192 on: Today at 09:59:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:23 am
We don't half like to pick clubs with dickheads running it, Peter Lim is a cock.

The upfront payment totally fits with the tidbit the other day that most of the issues involving this transfer are down to Lim moving the goalposts. You can see why Valencia fans loathe him and want him gone
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,129
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24193 on: Today at 10:03:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:31:23 am
We don't half like to pick clubs with dickheads running it, Peter Lim is a cock.
Probably a bit of an occupational hazard for the transfer team when they're trying to find and exploit value in the market - more likely for us to encounter the dumb and the desperate, who are less likely to accept relatively established things like paying transfer fees over time (out of desperation, because of their own financial mismanagement).

Same goes for clubs who stockpile players ready to sell as goods - we may be able to exploit value from dickheads like Newcastle and Chelsea, but we wont find good execs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 600 601 602 603 604 [605]   Go Up
« previous next »
 