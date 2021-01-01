« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!  (Read 820807 times)

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24120 on: Today at 07:04:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:58:35 am
The 200 games by 21 was a tongue in cheek joke by Klopp, Ian Graham confirmed it was 2000 too flight minutes, less for attackers, more for defenders which was the usual minimum data set theyd want to be able to fully analyse a player.

And Ian Graham also provided some additional colour around how data is one aspect of decision-making, used as much as a screening tool as anything else. If anything, he seemed to go to great lengths to explain that Liverpool's recruitment was comprehensive and included data analysis as a part of the process rather than blindly relying on it, and certainly no to the extent of needing 200 games at 21 and still be undervalued.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24121 on: Today at 07:12:39 am »
Ah well, we can all really look forward to next years financial results announcement.

Do we get a trophy for having the best, I cant remember.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24122 on: Today at 07:13:18 am »
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24123 on: Today at 07:17:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm
Well Tchouameni was signed by Monaco, Enzo was signed by Benfica, Bellingham was signed by Dortmund, Caicedo was signed by Brighton and Lavia was signed by City. So I would say plenty.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
None of those clubs have the aspirations we have Id say. So its easier for them to take a pint.

I know youll have an answer for that as well, Ill check back in a few pages time. :D
Right Al you know that Monaco, Dortmund, Brighton (although recently they have done very well) and Benfica aren't comparable to ourselves.

Indeed Manchester United tried to sign Bellingham and lost out to Dortmund so it's not as easy to sign promising youngsters then?

Utterly bizarre examples you give to criticise the club :)
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24124 on: Today at 07:17:25 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.

We will finally get that keeper that will replace our world class keeper in two years. Exciting!
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24125 on: Today at 07:27:00 am »
With new signings looking less likely by the day it's essential we keep the squad as injury as possible. It's also essential we don't release key players before their replacement is through the door.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24126 on: Today at 07:27:26 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.

Good luck with your GCSE results.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24127 on: Today at 07:28:11 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:27:26 am
Good luck with your GCSE results.
:lmao
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24128 on: Today at 07:28:47 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it?!

A classic.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24129 on: Today at 07:28:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:00 am
With new signings looking less likely by the day it's essential we keep the squad as injury as possible. It's also essential we don't release key players before their replacement is through the door.
Yep. I really think it's the keeper we will sign and that's it.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24130 on: Today at 07:32:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:27:26 am
Good luck with your GCSE results.

:lmao

Dont remind me, got them 20 years ago. Probably for the things that make you feel old thread.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24131 on: Today at 07:35:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:47 am
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? Can you feel it?!

A classic.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.

Is this in reference to the purple dildos?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24132 on: Today at 07:58:12 am »
So in terms of outgoings we are potentially looking at, if I am not wrong, added potential fees in brackets:

GK:
Kelleher - Sale - Highly Unlikely - £30M
Pitaluga - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1M)

Defense:
Joe Gomez - Sale - Unlikely - £40M
Sepp Van De Berg - Sale - Likely - £25M
Nat Phillips - Sale/Loan - Likely - £8M
Calum Scanlon - Loan - Highly Likely
Owen Beck - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1.5M)

Midfield:
Bobby Clark - Sale - Highly Likely - £12M
Tyler Morton - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£12M)
Stefan Bajetic - Loan - Likely
Ben Doak - Sale/Loan - Likely - (£10M) Loan pls
James McConnell - Loan - Highly Likely
Thomas Hill - Sale - Highly Likely (£100K)

Attack:
Kaide Gordon - Loan - Likely
Harvey Blair - Sale - Highly Likely - (£2M)

Basically looking at a large overhaul of the older players in the academy, would not like to lose Gomez or Kelleher this late in the window.
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24133 on: Today at 08:04:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:24:03 am
To be honest, I was expecting that most of you will not understand what the depth chart above means ...

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24134 on: Today at 08:05:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:27:26 am
Good luck with your GCSE results.

I feel there are quite a few in here who will need this luck offering in the coming 4-5 years.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24135 on: Today at 08:07:18 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:58:12 am
So in terms of outgoings we are potentially looking at, if I am not wrong, added potential fees in brackets:

GK:


Kelleher - Sale - Highly Unlikely - £30M
Pitaluga - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1M)

Defense:
Joe Gomez - Sale - Unlikely - £40M
Sepp Van De Berg - Sale - Likely - £25M
Nat Phillips - Sale/Loan - Likely - £8M
Calum Scanlon - Loan - Highly Likely
Owen Beck - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1.5M)

Midfield:
Bobby Clark - Sale - Highly Likely - £12M
Tyler Morton - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£12M)
Stefan Bajetic - Loan - Likely
Ben Doak - Sale/Loan - Likely - (£10M) Loan pls
James McConnell - Loan - Highly Likely
Thomas Hill - Sale - Highly Likely (£100K)

Attack:
Kaide Gordon - Loan - Likely
Harvey Blair - Sale - Highly Likely - (£2M)

Basically looking at a large overhaul of the older players in the academy, would not like to lose Gomez or Kelleher this late in the window.

You can take 8m Big Nat off that list ain't happening buddy

And the 5m for Marmalade we are getting from valencia to Loan him back. I got a B in my maths GCSE
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:22 am by DiggerJohn »
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24136 on: Today at 08:09:06 am »
It feels like were trying to squeeze every penny out of the squad instead of letting the kids go on a free after their deals expire. And the PSR thing too I suppose.

I dont dislike that, if the kids below them are ready to see first team action. Just watched some highlights of them beating the Man City kids last week. Looks promising.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24137 on: Today at 08:09:33 am »
Georgian keeper signing in trouble again due to payment terms
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24138 on: Today at 08:10:01 am »
Have there been any links to Pitaluga? Thought he may end up staying if Kelleher goes to be 3rd choice.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24139 on: Today at 08:10:19 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:09:33 am
Georgian keeper signing in trouble again due to payment terms

Source? Come on, you're not a newbie here.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24140 on: Today at 08:10:24 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.

by now, you should have somehow realised that's not gonna happen
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24141 on: Today at 08:12:18 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 07:58:12 am
So in terms of outgoings we are potentially looking at, if I am not wrong, added potential fees in brackets:

GK:
Kelleher - Sale - Highly Unlikely - £30M
Pitaluga - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1M)

Defense:
Joe Gomez - Sale - Unlikely - £40M
Sepp Van De Berg - Sale - Likely - £25M
Nat Phillips - Sale/Loan - Likely - £8M
Calum Scanlon - Loan - Highly Likely
Owen Beck - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£1.5M)

Midfield:
Bobby Clark - Sale - Highly Likely - £12M
Tyler Morton - Sale/Loan - Highly Likely - (£12M)
Stefan Bajetic - Loan - Likely
Ben Doak - Sale/Loan - Likely - (£10M) Loan pls
James McConnell - Loan - Highly Likely
Thomas Hill - Sale - Highly Likely (£100K)

Attack:
Kaide Gordon - Loan - Likely
Harvey Blair - Sale - Highly Likely - (£2M)

Basically looking at a large overhaul of the older players in the academy, would not like to lose Gomez or Kelleher this late in the window.


Its only the possible Gomez sale really but apart from that there is nothing wrong with what we have done and in fact its good going by us really.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24142 on: Today at 08:13:24 am »
I know we are a club that holds the welfare of a player in high regard but we need to tell Gomez he has to stay for at least another 6 months if we can't secure his replacement. At this stage of the transfer window, releasing him and not replacing him would be negligent especially given Konate's injury history.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24143 on: Today at 08:13:37 am »
I do wonder if we have an experienced keeper in mind to come in as backup if Kelleher does go.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24144 on: Today at 08:13:59 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.

Was that your early morning wood?
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24145 on: Today at 08:14:25 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:13:37 am
I do wonder if we have an experienced keeper in mind to come in as backup if Kelleher does go.

I'd rather just keep him.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24146 on: Today at 08:15:09 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:13:18 am
Todays the day something happens. I can feel it.
Eat some prunes, that will get it moving.

As for transfers, nah, not today, not tomorrow
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24147 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:10:19 am
Source? Come on, you're not a newbie here.
Big obstacles in Mamardashvili deal.

#LFC agree to treble gross wages but want Valencia to pay majority to keep player on loan.

Liverpool want fee divided over years, Valencia want 35m up front.

[@superdeporte_es]


This is on Valencia. No way should we pay the fee upfront
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24148 on: Today at 08:16:13 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:13:37 am
I do wonder if we have an experienced keeper in mind to come in as backup if Kelleher does go.

I don't see Kelleher leaving this window unless we buy a new GK this window to join the squad immediately. The only reason I see him sticking around one more year though, is because he played nearly 30 games last year. Which is why I assume we intend to send Marmalade out on loan for a year. Next year Kelleher leaves and Marmalade works on the system and potential flaws as the new no2.

Ali is here to stay for atleast 2 more years hopefully.
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24149 on: Today at 08:18:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:24 pm
Can you smell the crescendo lads?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24150 on: Today at 08:19:37 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:04:57 am


It means that my depth chart was posted only for the posters who understand how a squad works. The players who have left us so far (including the ones going on loan) have played a total of 1,636 minutes of football for us last season, in all competitions. A single game of football has 990 minutes ...
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24151 on: Today at 08:26:13 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:05:53 am
I feel there are quite a few in here who will need this luck offering in the coming 4-5 years.

Dont need me mafs GSCE mate. I understand the net spend threads on Rawk just fine
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24152 on: Today at 08:29:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:19:37 am
A single game of football has 990 minutes ...

Those new injury time allowances are a joke.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #24153 on: Today at 08:34:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:19:37 am
It means that my depth chart was posted only for the posters who understand how a squad works. The players who have left us so far (including the ones going on loan) have played a total of 1,636 minutes of football for us last season, in all competitions. A single game of football has 990 minutes ...

Late to bed and early to rise i do hope you are thinking about getting your 8hours sleep in Peter
