The 200 games by 21 was a tongue in cheek joke by Klopp, Ian Graham confirmed it was 2000 too flight minutes, less for attackers, more for defenders which was the usual minimum data set theyd want to be able to fully analyse a player.



And Ian Graham also provided some additional colour around how data is one aspect of decision-making, used as much as a screening tool as anything else. If anything, he seemed to go to great lengths to explain that Liverpool's recruitment was comprehensive and included data analysis as a part of the process rather than blindly relying on it, and certainly no to the extent of needing 200 games at 21 and still be undervalued.