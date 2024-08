Ragnar Klavan says Hi.?







I genuinely donít mind debating with you even when youíre trolling, Iím not sure what point youíre trying to make about Klavan when weíre discussing the 6 position? Iíd never have signed Klavan, nor Endo, if I had my way, but ultimately they were low risk options to plug a gap until a world class player was found.The club rightly deserve some criticism for not being able to land any of the 6s theyíve pursued, but they were pursuing the right level of player to fix the position. You seem to act like the club arenít aware of the issue, repeatedly going on about how important the position is and the different types of 6 around. Nobody anywhere is suggesting any different, but I think itís fair to say there arenít many/any world class options that are available, want to come and fit with what Slot wants from the position. Thatís football, not every team has the perfect squad or 11, it can take teams years to find the right solutions. Real Madrid never replaced Benzema, Arsenal still require a proper 9, Barcelonaís defence has been poor for years, PSG havenít replaced Mbappe, theyíre probably waiting for Kvara who Napoli wonít sell this year, but not every club follows this policy of one in one out, every weak area in the squad gets fixed. There are enough examples out there of clubs that sign average players way down on their list of targets because they canít accept being stagnant, these clubs rarely improve when doing so but still do it anyway. It would appear youíd be in favour of that approach, signing someone anyway even if we donít believe that they improve the team. Thatís fair enough, but not everyone does and nor should they have to.