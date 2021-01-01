That's probably more his level. He should play every week at Morecambe which he needs. He's 23 and played 70 career games, about half of them at Kidderminster in non league 5 years ago.



It's ridiculous him and Phillips are still here. The way they stepped him in helped us in 20/21 should have got them a decent move that summer.



If ever evidence were needed that the midfield is the most important part of a the team it's that we went on title winning form with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips as the centre back pairing.They basically piggy backed on that midfield we had, with Fabinho screening everything infront of them which just left them with bread and butter stuff to deal with. Kante did the same job for Wes Morgan and Huth, a title winning centre back pairing.That four years we had with prime Fabinho were the four best years of Klopp.Looks like we will continue without a quality defensive minded midfielder in the team for a third season running so it will be intersting to see if the more compact nature of Slot's system can plug the holes that were there for the past two seasons.