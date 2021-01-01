« previous next »
Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,089
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23080 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:13:59 pm
I'm not that convinced that success on the pitch, beyond retaining top four, is the main goal of the recruitment team. I think they have their own targets that loosely align with actual success but are more oriented around squad value relative to expenditure.
Of course it is - if it wasn't we would be selling off our senior players on big contracts before we sell off the kids.

Our youth policy has generally been good, buy young and if they suceed then great (Elliott) and if they don't we sell for a profit (Carvalho).

As long as those profits are being used to improve the team and not the owners coffers (which it isn't) then the strategy is fine.

The bit we are missing is the buying of better players for the first team or buying prospects that we think can fill gaps in our team.

Obviously getting at least 2 contract renewals is a priority.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,178
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #23081 on: Today at 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:43:30 pm
He signed a new contract in 2022.

so he could go out on loan.

No big deal like, thats how the business works, take a punt on a cheap young talent, then sell. Hes had a couple really good loan spells, but he also is aware that playing ever week here isnt going to happen. Dont blame him at all for pushing for a move.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,608
  • Believer
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23082 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 04:45:10 pm
Lets see if we can do something in the last week now, theres talent out there. I get the we want someone in thats better than what weve got, and Im fully behind that. But i definitely wouldnt mind getting in someone like a Salah understudy, a better Robbo cover, or some other attacking option for goals.

My main concern remains the contract situation with Trent and to some extent VVD and Mo. We will have freed up a lot with all the departures so far this summer.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23083 on: Today at 04:46:37 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:33:43 pm
Because I honestly don't care what is going on behind the scenes, mate. I don't care about his intentions. I don't care about any information but the final results for executive managers. Is that fair? Maybe not, but I can live with it.

Final results you say ?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23084 on: Today at 04:47:33 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:46:37 pm
Final results you say ?

Played 1 won 1 so far so Hughes must be the greatest DoF in history...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23085 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:45:12 pm
Like a moth to a flame.
Fuckinghell. Give it a rest.
This thread has become quite jovial, then you come along, again.

Apologies. Didn't realise I wasn't welcome.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:45:42 pm
so he could go out on loan.

No big deal like, thats how the business works, take a punt on a cheap young talent, then sell. Hes had a couple really good loan spells, but he also is aware that playing ever week here isnt going to happen. Dont blame him at all for pushing for a move.

Yeah I get that and 100% agree with you about pushing for a move. Was just pointing out that he wasn't still on his first contract.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,256
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23086 on: Today at 04:48:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:16:01 pm
Hes only been on the job for about two months !

Stop trying to apply sense to the nonsensical. How often do we read about transfers sometimes taking over 12 months to get over the line, but thats irrelevant when the only thing that matters is getting deals done now, regardless of the reality.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - FIRE SALE - Everyone must go!
« Reply #23087 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
I for one am gutted we are signing a keeper for Valencia and not our beloved Bournemouth.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
