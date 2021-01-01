I'm not that convinced that success on the pitch, beyond retaining top four, is the main goal of the recruitment team. I think they have their own targets that loosely align with actual success but are more oriented around squad value relative to expenditure.



Of course it is - if it wasn't we would be selling off our senior players on big contracts before we sell off the kids.Our youth policy has generally been good, buy young and if they suceed then great (Elliott) and if they don't we sell for a profit (Carvalho).As long as those profits are being used to improve the team and not the owners coffers (which it isn't) then the strategy is fine.The bit we are missing is the buying of better players for the first team or buying prospects that we think can fill gaps in our team.Obviously getting at least 2 contract renewals is a priority.