Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22960 on: Today at 02:59:10 pm
Pearceyyyyyy!!

We are cooking now. Well for 2 seasons time anyway!
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22961 on: Today at 02:59:42 pm
If we get 25 million for Van Den Berg (and I'm assuming a sell-on clause given he's young) then it'd be outstanding business considering we only paid something like £1.5m for him plus future loan fees.

I'd be a lot more excited about it if we were actually gonna fucking sign someone. *Surely* Gomez stays though if Sepp is gone.
Red Cactii

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22962 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Around £20m for VDB.
Around £35m? for Gomez.
£27.5m for Carvalho.

Hughes is doing well in the selling department. I don't necessarily agree with selling some teenagers before they gain more top level experience on loan but overall, he's doing a good job in this aspect.

I guess the issue with our squad is we have a lot of really good players, which is a great problem to have. However, it does mean there aren't huge amounts of minutes available for the depth players so it makes sense to cash in if there's a decent offer on the table. Hoarding all the young players isn't going to endear us to the next generation of academy prospects that we try to pinch from other clubs (like Ngumoha from Chelsea), so showing we will acquiesce a departure if there's better opportunities elsewhere is good business for that model.
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22963 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm
Hughes on commission from sales? Got a new car to save up for
koptommy93

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22964 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:59:42 pm
If we get 25 million for Van Den Berg (and I'm assuming a sell-on clause given he's young) then it'd be outstanding business considering we only paid something like £1.5m for him plus future loan fees.

I'd be a lot more excited about it if we were actually gonna fucking sign someone. *Surely* Gomez stays though if Sepp is gone.
Cheer up, we're signing a keeper who might play for us in two years
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22965 on: Today at 03:02:58 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:59:56 pm
I guess the issue with our squad is we have a lot of really good players, which is a great problem to have. However, it does mean there aren't huge amounts of minutes available for the depth players so it makes sense to cash in if there's a decent offer on the table. Hoarding all the young players isn't going to endear us to the next generation of academy prospects that we try to pinch from other clubs (like Ngumoha from Chelsea), so showing we will acquiesce a departure if there's better opportunities elsewhere is good business for that model.
Fair enough.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22966 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm
we wont sell Gomez unless we have a CB coming in.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22967 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:01:17 pm
Cheer up, we're signing a keeper who might play for us in two years

I'm happy with that deal but want a couple of outfield players for now  ;D

Regardless of whether we sign 1/2/3 or not in the next two weeks, the squad is going to feel a lot smaller next season, even if most players leaving didn't contribute to the first team last season, such as Thiago/VDB/Carvalho etc. Interesting move with more European games etc.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22968 on: Today at 03:04:19 pm


Hope we allow Sepp to leave, he will have a decent career, good luck to him, no need to rub it with Peter, the standard to be good enough for Liverpool is ridiculously high
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22969 on: Today at 03:04:38 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:03:21 pm
we wont sell Gomez unless we have a CB coming in.

The scars of the Lovren sale are still pretty raw, until theyre at the Axa being forced to say words in Scouse, I wont believe it
Red Cactii

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22970 on: Today at 03:04:48 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:57:28 pm
@JamesPearceLFC

Liverpool closing in on a deal to sign Mamardashvili following further talks with Valencia. #LFC
Story with @GuillermoRai_

First comment on the article:

Quote
Ross C.

· 4m ago

Grujic first signing for Klopp, Mamardashvili for Slot probably make the same impact

Some people are never happy ;D
koptommy93

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22971 on: Today at 03:05:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:03:57 pm
I'm happy with that deal but want a couple of outfield players for now  ;D

Regardless of whether we sign 1/2/3 or not in the next two weeks, the squad is going to feel a lot smaller next season, even if most players leaving didn't contribute to the first team last season, such as Thiago/VDB/Carvalho etc. Interesting move with more European games etc.
Oh yeah me too I was attempting sarcasm, haha
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22972 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:00:34 pm
Hughes on commission from sales? Got a new car to save up for
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22973 on: Today at 03:07:04 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/33651873/Goncalo-Inacio

think we might get Inacio reports Sporting will accept
he does have some flaws by all accounts but his ball playing is excellent
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22974 on: Today at 03:07:42 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
If you hadn't made a gazillion posts regarding transfers in a number of guises. We might just have believed you. Transfers are your crack cocaine Pete. ;D ;D

Mate, you know that the only thing I like more than transfers is an epic meltdown from the bithing and moaning drama queens ;D
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22975 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm
Sign Bastoni.
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22976 on: Today at 03:08:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:45:47 pm
But we should have just sold him for £10 million a month or two ago?
Source? Which RAWKite are you talking about here who wanted that?
Redmoon18

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22977 on: Today at 03:08:39 pm
Ok so sepp will leave, maybe to brentford too. Thats good business but what about signings IN?
Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22978 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:07:04 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/33651873/Goncalo-Inacio

think we might get Inacio reports Sporting will accept
he does have some flaws by all accounts but his ball playing is excellent

Thats all good but can he DEFEND as we dont want Glenn Hoddle at the back !
Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22979 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm
Lukeba step on up
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22980 on: Today at 03:11:34 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:04:48 pm
First comment on the article:

Some people are never happy ;D

its also got very little to do with the manager
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22981 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:05:08 pm
Oh yeah me too I was attempting sarcasm, haha

My fear is this money is getting shelved for next year when they need to replace a few of our greatest ever players  :-X

Let's hope not. Get a couple of top quality men in the coming days (excluding the keeper) and get those contracts renewed.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22982 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:43:01 pm
devastating news with VDB going for PeterTheRed.

He was so sure he would stay too

If you wasn't such a miserable prick, you would have known that selling Gomez and Van den Berg means only one thing ...
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22983 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:00:34 pm
Hughes on commission from sales? Got a new car to save up for

They're saving it all for the blowout on deadline day when they can laugh at the other clubs still doing business.

I hope their favourite pizza shop is open late that night. If it's not then they'll have to go hungry.
paulrazor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22984 on: Today at 03:15:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:43:05 pm
Sepp and Gomez going to bring in £60m between them

Morton and Doak another £25m

Nat Phillips bag of haribo
add in Bobby Clark, Fabio Carvalho and the sells for Grabara and Solanke and thats about 105m before you add Morton and Doak

RJH

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22985 on: Today at 03:15:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:11:40 pm
If you wasn't such a miserable prick, you would have known that selling Gomez and Van den Berg means only one thing ...

The asking price for Phillips is back to 20m?
fenre

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22986 on: Today at 03:16:18 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:07:04 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/33651873/Goncalo-Inacio

think we might get Inacio reports Sporting will accept
he does have some flaws by all accounts but his ball playing is excellent

I prefer his teammate, Diomande.

PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22987 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:24:05 pm
We also have a situation in which there is about to be a changing of the guard in terms of Elite keepers. Ali, Ederson, Neuer, Ten Stegen, Courtois and Oblak are all in their thirties. Very soon pretty much every big club on the planet is going to be looking for a keeper.

PSG with Donnarunna are the only one of the big spenders with a mid-twenties keeper. The price of keepers is likely to follow that of 6's. A huge amount of pent-up demand and very few young elite keepers.

Exactly. Getting Mamardashvili for only 30 million could turn out to be one of the best deals we've done in recent times ...
Nobby Reserve

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #22988 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:11:40 pm
If you wasn't such a miserable prick, you would have known that selling Gomez and Van den Berg means only one thing ...


....we'll have a smaller squad unable to rotate defenders through the season or cope with injuries, leading to us falling just short once again?

