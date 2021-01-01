I think Gonçalo Inácio shouts are based on wanting a new signing without significantly upgrading the squad. His 23/24 stats v's current 5th choice Van den Berg:



Gonçalo Inácio (23/24):

Tackles per Game: 2.1

Interceptions per Game: 1.8

Clearances per Game: 3.2

Blocks per Game: 0.5

Aerial Duels Win Percentage: 65%

Passing Accuracy: 89%

Top Recorded Speed: 33.5 km/h



Sepp van den Berg (23/24):

Tackles per Game: 3.0

Interceptions per Game: 2.1

Clearances per Game: 3.8

Blocks per Game: 1.0

Aerial Duels Win Percentage: 68%

Passing Accuracy: 87%

Top Recorded Speed: 34.2 km/h



I think defensive numbers are almost irrelevant at times and the eye test/profile of player matters more. A defender that makes more tackles/blocks/interceptions/clearances doesnt necessarily make them a better defender, especially when youre comparing two players who play for different teams, leagues and in completely different systems. Squawka tweeted a numbers comparison between Romero and VVD the other week with Romero having superior numbers in more of their selected categories, even Stevie Wonder can tell VVDs a better defender than Romero.Ive suggested Inacio mainly due to the profile of player he is and the role hes played for Sporting. We all remember the dissection of Sportings play when we were linked with Amorim, Inacio was seen as a really progressive, ball playing centre back who operated on the left of a back 3. We obviously dont play with a back 3 but it does suggest he suits that left, slightly central area that we seen Robertson taking up in the build up during the first 45 against Ipswich. Inacio being left footed is also preferable if hes to fill in at left back or occupy that central left area if we go to more of a 3-2 build up in possession.Gomez is a good player but since the big injury in 20/21, Ive not really rated him in the handful of games hes played at centre back. He might well be a better centre back than Inacio due to being a better athlete and more suited to the PL physically, but it does feel like the team lacks depth at LCB and may need a more suitable option to be the depth/alternative to Robbo. Whether that player is Inacio or not, who knows, but as a general point he does fit what a few of us would like if Gomez left. Id personally rather Levi Colwill, I think he has huge potential and is better than Inacio, hed also cost probably twice the fee if Chelsea would even consider his sale, he may well be unobtainable.