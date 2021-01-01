« previous next »
I think Gonçalo Inácio shouts are based on wanting a new signing without significantly upgrading the squad. His 23/24 stats v's current 5th choice Van den Berg:

Gonçalo Inácio (23/24):
Tackles per Game: 2.1
Interceptions per Game: 1.8
Clearances per Game: 3.2
Blocks per Game: 0.5
Aerial Duels Win Percentage: 65%
Passing Accuracy: 89%
Top Recorded Speed: 33.5 km/h

Sepp van den Berg (23/24):
Tackles per Game: 3.0
Interceptions per Game: 2.1
Clearances per Game: 3.8
Blocks per Game: 1.0
Aerial Duels Win Percentage: 68%
Passing Accuracy: 87%
Top Recorded Speed: 34.2 km/h

I think defensive numbers are almost irrelevant at times and the eye test/profile of player matters more. A defender that makes more tackles/blocks/interceptions/clearances doesnt necessarily make them a better defender, especially when youre comparing two players who play for different teams, leagues and in completely different systems. Squawka tweeted a numbers comparison between Romero and VVD the other week with Romero having superior numbers in more of their selected categories, even Stevie Wonder can tell VVDs a better defender than Romero.

Ive suggested Inacio mainly due to the profile of player he is and the role hes played for Sporting. We all remember the dissection of Sportings play when we were linked with Amorim, Inacio was seen as a really progressive, ball playing centre back who operated on the left of a back 3. We obviously dont play with a back 3 but it does suggest he suits that left, slightly central area that we seen Robertson taking up in the build up during the first 45 against Ipswich. Inacio being left footed is also preferable if hes to fill in at left back or occupy that central left area if we go to more of a 3-2 build up in possession.

Gomez is a good player but since the big injury in 20/21, Ive not really rated him in the handful of games hes played at centre back. He might well be a better centre back than Inacio due to being a better athlete and more suited to the PL physically, but it does feel like the team lacks depth at LCB and may need a more suitable option to be the depth/alternative to Robbo. Whether that player is Inacio or not, who knows, but as a general point he does fit what a few of us would like if Gomez left. Id personally rather Levi Colwill, I think he has huge potential and is better than Inacio, hed also cost probably twice the fee if Chelsea would even consider his sale, he may well be unobtainable.
Doesnt really matter what Id do, if we spent upwards of £65m on a defender theyll be starting never mind taking a spot on the bench.

For the sake of argument (Im not a proponent of Guehi FWIW) Id guess if he came theres a fair chance hed end up at LB given hes somewhat two footed so would suit that narrow build up Slot favours. So to me that means its Tsimikas who misses out from the squad. Its either that or he plays next to Virgil at RCB, so yeah itd be Quansah or Konate.

The LB/cb hybrid does can more sense as he can cover two positions. But definitely not Guehi not good enough for me. And no way at 70m. Unfortunately Tsimikas would miss out as you have to respect Robbo can't not have him in the 18 matchday squad
It will be sell Gomez and bring Branthwaite in.

That would be shocking business. Branthwaite is relatively limited and I think he'd really struggle here under Slot. If Gomez wants out or wants a fresh challenge that will be disappointing because I really value him but Branthwaite or Guehi as a replacement... no thanks.
That would be shocking business. Branthwaite is relatively limited and I think he'd really struggle here under Slot. If Gomez wants out or wants a fresh challenge that will be disappointing because I really value him but Branthwaite or Guehi as a replacement... no thanks.
The fume be worth it 😂
Gomez is a good player but since the big injury in 20/21, Ive not really rated him in the handful of games hes played at centre back. He might well be a better centre back than Inacio due to being a better athlete and more suited to the PL physically, but it does feel like the team lacks depth at LCB and may need a more suitable option to be the depth/alternative to Robbo. Whether that player is Inacio or not, who knows, but as a general point he does fit what a few of us would like if Gomez left. Id personally rather Levi Colwill, I think he has huge potential and is better than Inacio, hed also cost probably twice the fee if Chelsea would even consider his sale, he may well be unobtainable.

Said this last summer but the issue with finding the LCB/LB hybrid is that most players fall between both stools. When there was talk of us sourcing one under Klopp, the issue was finding someone who had the physical profile of a Klopp CB while being capable of being an attacking LB. That was basically an impossible task. Someone like Inacio didnt really have the height to be a Klopp CB and didnt have the attacking prowess to play at LB for us.

Maybe those requirements have changed a bit under Slot? If the desire is for a LB who functions quite narrow, while also being capable of filling in for Virgil when required, then you could potentially see an Inacio/Lukeba/Hincapie working  although Id argue we would still want a potential CB to be 62 or 63 plus and they all fall short there. I do tend to think that someone like Colwill or Bastoni are the profiles wed want, even if I dont think either are particularly gettable.
If I were Guehi I wouldnt come to us.

Because is he going to start the big game?  No.


If I were Guehi I wouldnt come to us.

Because is he going to start the big game?  No.





I Think he would if we pay £70m


Dont know why were not looking elsewhere with that type of outlay available
I think defensive numbers are almost irrelevant at times and the eye test/profile of player matters more. A defender that makes more tackles/blocks/interceptions/clearances doesnt necessarily make them a better defender, especially when youre comparing two players who play for different teams, leagues and in completely different systems. Squawka tweeted a numbers comparison between Romero and VVD the other week with Romero having superior numbers in more of their selected categories, even Stevie Wonder can tell VVDs a better defender than Romero.

Ive suggested Inacio mainly due to the profile of player he is and the role hes played for Sporting. We all remember the dissection of Sportings play when we were linked with Amorim, Inacio was seen as a really progressive, ball playing centre back who operated on the left of a back 3. We obviously dont play with a back 3 but it does suggest he suits that left, slightly central area that we seen Robertson taking up in the build up during the first 45 against Ipswich. Inacio being left footed is also preferable if hes to fill in at left back or occupy that central left area if we go to more of a 3-2 build up in possession.

Gomez is a good player but since the big injury in 20/21, Ive not really rated him in the handful of games hes played at centre back. He might well be a better centre back than Inacio due to being a better athlete and more suited to the PL physically, but it does feel like the team lacks depth at LCB and may need a more suitable option to be the depth/alternative to Robbo. Whether that player is Inacio or not, who knows, but as a general point he does fit what a few of us would like if Gomez left. Id personally rather Levi Colwill, I think he has huge potential and is better than Inacio, hed also cost probably twice the fee if Chelsea would even consider his sale, he may well be unobtainable.

Points well made and also, we have not seen us playing with an Inacio type at left-back, so this would be something new.
Guehi would be an upgrade in the sense that he'd be higher on the pecking order.

Not sure about the fee but £40m for Gomez is also on the high side. We seemingly only focus on one potential incoming at a time so let's see after the negotiations for Valencia's GK conclude (probably today).

If we want Guehi, he would come here because he'd have a good chance to play. Konate is injury prone and Quansah is a young lad that's still learning.
Isn't Guehi not good enough on the ball for what we need?

Only reason why I'm against it.
If I were Guehi I wouldnt come to us.

Because is he going to start the big game?  No.




If he has the right mentality to come to us that won't be in his thinking. He'll back himself. And realistically, Konate will miss a few games, and he'd fancy himself to be in the team ahead of Quansah.
