I meant you and Garlic Red. Both of you constantly defending everything the suits do.



Im a supporter of the club mate, glass half full and all that. I was there for Hicks and Gillett, I remember how shite it was, I dont take anything for granted and I appreciate how good weve had it (90% thanks to Jurgen) over the last decade or so.Through growing up I try to be a bit more balanced on things, if I can see why something is happening or feel like I can understand it, I genuinely dont mind. Im really worried about Trents contract but also understand that its a two-way process. Everyone is blaming the new director whos inherited a shocking situation for not sorting it out straight away, when nobody knows what the hold up is or if the player even wants to renew.The lack of signings has frustrated me but I set my own expectations probably lower than others due to the upheaval over the summer. I still thought wed at least give Slot a couple of players, a failure to do so will deserve criticism when the window closes. If the club falls just short in any competition there will rightly be supporters asking what if wed been a bit more ambitious, would it have tipped the scales etc and its all fair. Its just fucking tedious moaning and moaning every night about the same trivial shite.