Losing Gomez and Matip in the same window and not replacing either would be lunacy, but that aside it's all very 2019. Keep what you have and it doesn't harm you in the short term but then it comes to the next summers and we're having to do 10 things at once because we keep putting things off.



And the football club that hates buying footballers can't then go out and buy a load of them in one window. Although we were forced to buy a new midfield last summer due to years of similar inertia (and still didn't sort a DM).



Are you suggesting waiting for perfect players and then missing out can lead to panic buying or having holes in the squad? Because you're right.Doing nothing this summer will just make next summer much harder as well as trying to get players to settle all at once. The answer is we'll probably not going to be able to get what we need next summer either by totally ignoring this. It's a bizarre strategy.I do think it only works if when the players are available you do go and actually get them. Trouble is we'll somehow get to next summer and spend no more than usual.