Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Lukaku was at Chelsea the summer we signed Benteke.

Honestly using signings from 10 years ago to criticise anyone is a joke. And calling them nerdy fuckers is embarrassing.

He was an Everton player in 2014.

Everyone calls them the nerds end of the day they arent the oracle are they lets be right as believe it or not its still possible to make shit signings.

People hang off stats far too much looking at heat map this running stats this sometimes your eyes can tell you the answer you know the same things that got us Hansen, Kenny, Barnes.

Its also a football forum so everyone opinion should be respected if you dont like the topic/comment dont post on it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:35:38 pm

Its also a football forum so everyone opinion should be respected if you dont like the topic/comment dont post on it

Don't even know where to begin with this ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
It does seem like our transfer team is paralyzed.

Cant go after anything but checks all boxes targets - including having free runs at players.

In any case - if we are selling Gomez - please don't wait until the last day of the window to do so (unless a replacement is in beforehand).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:44:14 pm
Don't even know where to begin with this ;D

The comment I was responding to was about this topic in 2014 it wasnt something I bought up.

Its just a football forum its not like any of us are dropping bombs on innocent people is it just football fans talking about things that at the end of the day arent that important.

If you are happy with our approach that is fine Im not and by looks of it neither are quite a number of our fans on here too but none of us can change a thing !
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Few reports that Gomez has been given permission to talk to Crystal Palace and we are trying to agree a fee. Between £45 - £50m. I'll be disappointed if he leaves.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:35:38 pm
He was an Everton player in 2014.

Everyone calls them the nerds end of the day they arent the oracle are they lets be right as believe it or not its still possible to make shit signings.

People hang off stats far too much looking at heat map this running stats this sometimes your eyes can tell you the answer you know the same things that got us Hansen, Kenny, Barnes.

Its also a football forum so everyone opinion should be respected if you dont like the topic/comment dont post on it

They were never going to sell to us though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Lukaku was at Chelsea the summer we signed Benteke.

Honestly using signings from 10 years ago to criticise anyone is a joke.
seems quite core to Dr Ian Graham's PR assault strategy for his book, unfortunately

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:30:19 pm
And calling them nerdy fuckers is embarrassing
yeah man, leave Britney the transfer lads lads lads alone!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:49:45 pm
Few reports that Gomez has been given permission to talk to Crystal Palace and we are trying to agree a fee. Between £45 - £50m. I'll be disappointed if he leaves.

On the face of it it's a good fee, but are we going to sign a better player for that money? Will we even spend it?

We might be back on our game when it comes to sales, but you have to be on your game buying even more.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:50:04 pm
They were never going to sell to us though.

Exactly my point
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Rodgers had an awful eye for talent. That Benteke transfer was so predictably bad, it hurt. The nerds arent perfect, but their success rate is really good. We just need them to do that whole signing players thing more.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:50:52 pm
seems quite core to Dr Ian Graham's PR assault strategy for his book, unfortunately
yeah man, leave Britney the transfer lads lads lads alone!

Here he is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:52:02 pm
Exactly my point

Let's hope they haven't got the same idea now about Branthwaite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:42 pm
There was a comment from some journo I can't remember who, might have been Pearce or Joyce about the club thinking longterm. I think it's if we pay Trent £300k a week others will be asking for the same. I think we won't mind him going as we have Bradley. I really hope I'm wrong. Because I personally don't think other players will demand to be paid the same as Trent.


If you take the mindset away from being a fan. The club want to achieve top 4 the cheapest way possible. That is their ultimate aim. Others will see it differently and that's fine.

I reckon other players would be buzzing that Trent has signed and will carry on playing with them rather than ask for a similar wage. That line gets trotted out quite a lot but Trent 100% deserves it. Maybe you can use that line  for a new signing but not for Trents deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Almost 560 pages and not a single signing to show for it - must be a record  :D

Can we get it to 700 before the window SLAMS shut?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Sterling could be worth a look, for depth and options around Salahs future. Would certainly be opportunistic. :-X
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
From Ian Doyle...

Quote
With neither Sepp van den Berg nor Nat Phillips seen as long-term options - Van den Berg hasn't played a senior game for the Reds since February 2020 and Phillips has just eight outings in three years - Gomez's departure can surely only be green-lit once a replacement has been lined up.

Again, Liverpool perhaps underlined their intentions with the initial interest earlier this summer in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who ultimately moved to Manchester United. The Reds are clearly already looking to the future regards their next generation in defence.

That, at present, doesn't appear to have Gomez as a main component. But if no replacement is lined up before the deadline next Friday, it would be unwise for Liverpool to entertain a sale. And, as Gomez has long proven, should he stay put the challenge to regain his first-team place is one he will relish.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:01:28 pm
Sterling could be worth a look, for depth and options around Salahs future. Would certainly be opportunistic. :-X
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:59:20 pm
I reckon other players would be buzzing that Trent has signed and will carry on playing with them rather than ask for a similar wage. That line gets trotted out quite a lot but Trent 100% deserves it. Maybe you can use that line  for a new signing but not for Trents deal.

Wages always creep up. When we're linked with a player and he goes to United for 300k a week then I can understand us not wanting to match that because then everyone else will ask for parity. You have to keep your best players though. That wouldn't even make Trent our best paid player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
I'm ambivalent on Gomez.  If he wants to stay and fight for his place, that's great.  If not, and we get a good fee for him, then good luck to him.  He's at the point in his career where a move might be the making of him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Interesting that Nat Phillips isn't seen as long-term option
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.

[@RMValencia]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:49:45 pm
Few reports that Gomez has been given permission to talk to Crystal Palace and we are trying to agree a fee. Between £45 - £50m. I'll be disappointed if he leaves.

Based on other transfers this summer, we should be looking for that (another question if we can actually get it). That would be significantly higher than Palace's current transfer record (Benteke). That would suggest Guehi is definitely leaving.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:16:39 pm
Rodgers bullshittted FSG with his dossiers and sales pitch and they gave him full control. He fucked up his first window with the likes of Borini and trying to swap Henderson for Clint Dempsey. The power was took off him and the committee came in and was far from flawless but did sign Coutinho and Sturridge in the next window (Rodgers wanted Tom Ince).

In the article referred to earlier the committee admit they made mistakes too, they pushed for Balotelli for instance

Nobody will have a perfect transfer record
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:11:00 pm
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.

[@RMValencia]

Valencia's mouthpiece (Super Deporte)  also saying they are still looking for 40m. Still can't see him going for that given Baraja has been publicly asking for more investment in the squad and they need a sale to fund this. Also Lim has sold off his box at the Mestalla for the season so he doesn't sound fully committed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:11:00 pm
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.

[@RMValencia]

We are absolutely ruthless on the market.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:25:19 pm
Gundogan for a year anyone?

yes please!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:08:09 pm
Interesting that Nat Phillips isn't seen as long-term option
Despite him being here about 7 years we're still on the fence about him as a long term prospect.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:15:45 pm
We are absolutely useless on the market.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:08:09 pm
Interesting that Nat Phillips isn't seen as long-term option

Did we really think wed get more than £4 million for him? Why even knock that bid back.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:11:00 pm
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.

[@RMValencia]

So 35m is fantastic value

40m is far too much


Got to laugh.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:23:11 pm
So 35m is fantastic value

40m is far too much

It's a case of who blinks first. Player wants to go. They need money. Probably ends up with a bigger fixed fee with smaller add-ons
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:22:30 pm
Did we really think wed get more than £4 million for him? Why even knock that bid back.

Absolutely hilarious that £4 million was rejected.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:23:11 pm
So 35m is fantastic value

40m is far too much


Got to laugh.

Buyer negotiating price. Ridiculous concept. Let's all point and laugh at these clueless clowns
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:11:00 pm
NEW: A kind of cold war has already been established between Liverpool and Valencia for Mamardashvili where they have been blocked for days and It can ruin the operation. Liverpool do not see those 40m as suitable to undertake the operation.

[@RMValencia]

I don't believe we're seriously in for this keeper at all - it all feels like bullshit to me
Why would we buy a keeper now... especially one that's relatively high priced and one whose bad with his feet
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:34:12 pm
Absolutely hilarious that £4 million was rejected.

We'll bascially give him away on the final day.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:22:30 pm
Did we really think wed get more than £4 million for him? Why even knock that bid back.

Its all part of the wider picture isn't it.

Sell cheaper than you want in one deal, and you establish that reputation. Same on the other side if you overpay. Many windows and years down the line and you find yourself as some shit imitation of Man Utd - paying £80m for shit players, paying old players 300k a week to contribute nothing, and struggling to compete because you're up against PSR constraints.

Does one sale of Nat Phillips at 4m cause that, of course not. But if you bend once, people will know you will. It's taken ages to build the reputation of tough negotiators for these guys. There's no way they're risking that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:41:10 pm
Its all part of the wider picture isn't it.

Sell cheaper than you want in one deal, and you establish that reputation. Same on the other side if you overpay. Many windows and years down the line and you find yourself as some shit imitation of Man Utd - paying £80m for shit players, paying old players 300k a week to contribute nothing, and struggling to compete because you're up against PSR constraints.

Does one sale of Nat Phillips at 4m cause that, of course not. But if you bend once, people will know you will. It's taken ages to build the reputation of tough negotiators for these guys. There's no way they're risking that.

You have no power when they are entering their final 10 months.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:41:10 pm
Its all part of the wider picture isn't it.

Sell cheaper than you want in one deal, and you establish that reputation. Same on the other side if you overpay. Many windows and years down the line and you find yourself as some shit imitation of Man Utd - paying £80m for shit players, paying old players 300k a week to contribute nothing, and struggling to compete because you're up against PSR constraints.

Does one sale of Nat Phillips at 4m cause that, of course not. But if you bend once, people will know you will. It's taken ages to build the reputation of tough negotiators for these guys. There's no way they're risking that.
getting £4mil for Nat in the last year of his contract would do a great deal to enhance their reputation as tough negotiators who extract as much as possible from sales
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:08:09 pm
Interesting that Nat Phillips isn't seen as long-term option

Slot needed to assess Nat Phillips.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Ian Doyle is a stupid motherfucker isn't he? He says there's numerous clubs after Gomez yet doesn't think we can get £40m for him when the Palace lad is going north of £65m?  ;D
