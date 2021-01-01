Did we really think wed get more than £4 million for him? Why even knock that bid back.



Its all part of the wider picture isn't it.Sell cheaper than you want in one deal, and you establish that reputation. Same on the other side if you overpay. Many windows and years down the line and you find yourself as some shit imitation of Man Utd - paying £80m for shit players, paying old players 300k a week to contribute nothing, and struggling to compete because you're up against PSR constraints.Does one sale of Nat Phillips at 4m cause that, of course not. But if you bend once, people will know you will. It's taken ages to build the reputation of tough negotiators for these guys. There's no way they're risking that.