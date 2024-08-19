« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 764812 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:05:08 pm
Ask yourself if anything you want to say reflects reality or just
That should help you decide.

Oh definitely a Whingebag if the alternative is sitting beside you
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:11:48 pm
Mate, I'm not gonna do self introspection. I need a google form with simple yes/no questions.

I read his post, it really wasnt worth the effort. Stick to your simple questionnaire.  you'll get more from it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Gundogan for a year anyone?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:25:19 pm
Gundogan for a year anyone?

It's not a bad shout that Caston if it was just for 1 year
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:11:48 pm
Mate, I'm not gonna do self introspection. I need a google form with simple yes/no questions.
I think hes saying your a whinge bag.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:22:12 am
This thread grows exponentially, so couldn't see if this had been posted.

Very interesting stuff:

https://archive.ph/20240819045051/https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5702345/2024/08/19/liverpool-transfers-data-ian-graham

"Rodgers refusal to work with a sporting director"

Always found it mad that they still gave Rodgers the job after he told then he wouldnt work with a sporting director. How did a young still inexperienced manager whos CV was managing Swansea, Watford and Reading, hold that kind of sway in negotiations? Just so strange. He should have been told yes you will.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:44:12 pm
"Rodgers refusal to work with a sporting director"

Always found it mad that they still gave Rodgers the job after he told then he wouldnt work with a sporting director. How did a young still inexperienced manager whos CV was managing Swansea, Watford and Reading, hold that kind of sway in negotiations? Just so strange. He should have been told yes you will.

Maybe they only had one target for that role.  ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:25:19 pm
Gundogan for a year anyone?

Game changer - tick
Value of money - tick
salary - £160k a week (tick)
No bidding war - tick

<25- nope


That's not happening.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:45:38 pm
Maybe they only had one target for that role.  ;)

and still the answer should have been yes you will work with a sporting director  ;D

 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:44:12 pm
"Rodgers refusal to work with a sporting director"

Always found it mad that they still gave Rodgers the job after he told then he wouldnt work with a sporting director. How did a young still inexperienced manager whos CV was managing Swansea, Watford and Reading, hold that kind of sway in negotiations? Just so strange. He should have been told yes you will.

TBF the club was in a bad state that summer and there were reports that we had a long list of managers including some big hitters and they all turned us down and we were left with Rodgers and Roberto Martínez who were the only ones interested in the job.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:49:54 pm
Game changer - tick
Value of money - tick
salary - £160k a week (tick)
No bidding war - tick

<25- nope


That's not happening.
He wouldn't appear on our filtered results.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:51:23 pm
TBF the club was in a bad state that summer and there were reports that we had a long list of managers including some big hitters and they all turned us down and we were left with Rodgers and Roberto Martínez who were the only ones interested in the job.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:49:58 pm
and still the answer should have been yes you will work with a sporting director  ;D

 ;)

Its not important now obvs, far enough in the past, but just reading about it in that article reminded me of how daft that was. If he was the only choice, then that should have been part of the job description. Not a point of negotiation. His biggest achievment to that point was getting Swansea promoted.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Rumour is Branthwaite has bought a house in Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:44:12 pm
"Rodgers refusal to work with a sporting director"

Always found it mad that they still gave Rodgers the job after he told then he wouldnt work with a sporting director. How did a young still inexperienced manager whos CV was managing Swansea, Watford and Reading, hold that kind of sway in negotiations? Just so strange. He should have been told yes you will.
Rodgers has come across pretty poorly from all this stuff Grahams been spilling. Having said that, the post-Suarez window was a mess largely created by the recruitment team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:53:33 pm
He wouldn't appear on our filtered results.

I reckon not many players do funnily enough.

Especially when you add in minutes played requirement too.

COMPUTER SAYS NO

I think we also don't want to have a player on 300k a week anymore like Mo and that's why we're seemingly fine with the big 3 going .
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:54:52 pm
;)

Its not important now obvs, far enough in the past, but just reading about it in that article reminded me of how daft that was. If he was the only choice, then that should have been part of the job description. Not a point of negotiation. His biggest achievment to that point was getting Swansea promoted.

Still happening(not with us though most likely). Look at Vincent Kompany!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:19:30 am
It's pretty much why FSG want to buy a second club.

It's all well and good saying we should make signings from South America, but when are they going to actually play if they're not already first choice standard? These players develop in leagues like Portugal because they are given the opportunities to develop and learn, but with our expectations we can't be taking those risks. In the current PL climate, a couple of defeats in your first 10 games puts you out of the title race, so we can't afford to be playing prospects in the hope that they aren't out of their depth. This is also why the likes of Brighton can do it because not every game matters and there is less pressure.

Also, as a broader point, the likes of Porto and Benfica bring in a bunch of youngsters that do not go on to make it or get moves to bigger European clubs. Only we don't really hear about those. You're far from guaranteed to be buying stars.
Exactly, there's a massive selection bias going on here.

And even if it would be cheaper to get 5 players directly from Brazil than 1 from Porto, we cant possibly give them enough playing time to develop. The one thing money cant buy is minutes on the pitch, which we only have marginally more of than say Brighton or Porto.

In many ways even Porto is too low a level for us to buy from. It's hard to judge a CB or DM when they dont face top players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:19:30 am
It's pretty much why FSG want to buy a second club.

It's all well and good saying we should make signings from South America, but when are they going to actually play if they're not already first choice standard? These players develop in leagues like Portugal because they are given the opportunities to develop and learn, but with our expectations we can't be taking those risks. In the current PL climate, a couple of defeats in your first 10 games puts you out of the title race, so we can't afford to be playing prospects in the hope that they aren't out of their depth. This is also why the likes of Brighton can do it because not every game matters and there is less pressure.

Also, as a broader point, the likes of Porto and Benfica bring in a bunch of youngsters that do not go on to make it or get moves to bigger European clubs. Only we don't really hear about those. You're far from guaranteed to be buying stars.

Yes, but nobody is saying to sign a DM or Salah's replacement straight from South America.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:44:12 pm
"Rodgers refusal to work with a sporting director"

Always found it mad that they still gave Rodgers the job after he told then he wouldnt work with a sporting director. How did a young still inexperienced manager whos CV was managing Swansea, Watford and Reading, hold that kind of sway in negotiations? Just so strange. He should have been told yes you will.
I did kind of admire at the time he had the balls to say that

The committee was set up following on from that I recall

And it was a way to get around a DOF whilst still having some sort of structure

I think the names bandied at time for DOF included Louis Van Gaal and Txiki Beguiristain
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:57:40 pm
I reckon not many players do funnily enough.

Especially when you add in minutes played requirement too.

COMPUTER SAYS NO

I think we also don't want to have a player on 300k a week anymore like Mo and that's why we're seemingly fine with the big 3 going .

I don't think we'd have a problem giving Trent a really high salary.

Less so Van Dijk and even less so Salah, but that's not necessarily the wrong decision in isolation. Let's be honest, this time 12 months ago none of us thought Salah would still be here going into this season given the interest from Saudi, and his performances came in for a fair bit of criticism towards the back end of last season especially. It wouldn't be wise to give him a new contract over multiple years without him taking a financial hit.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:25 pm
Yes, but nobody is saying to sign a DM or Salah's replacement straight from South America.

No idea how that relates to what I said to be honest.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:06:03 pm
I did kind of admire at the time he had the balls to say that


He was able to say it because at that time, English football was dead set against the idea that anyone but the manager could make decisions about the playing squad. He knew that the fans and the media would back him.

Some clubs in early 00's tried to go with the Director of Football approach and were ridiculed for it from the press and, in turn, the masses. In reality they were well ahead of the time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Going to be some fun in here this time next season if we have a poor season and neither of the big 3 have signed extensions and then add in possibly diaz, robbo and ali
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:06:03 pm
I did kind of admire at the time he had the balls to say that

The committee was set up following on from that I recall

And it was a way to get around a DOF whilst still having some sort of structure

I think the names bandied at time for DOF included Louis Van Gaal and Txiki Beguiristain

Rodgers bullshittted FSG with his dossiers and sales pitch and they gave him full control. He fucked up his first window with the likes of Borini and trying to swap Henderson for Clint Dempsey. The power was took off him and the committee came in and was far from flawless but did sign Coutinho and Sturridge in the next window (Rodgers wanted Tom Ince).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:08:09 pm
I don't think we'd have a problem giving Trent a really high salary.

Less so Van Dijk and even less so Salah, but that's not necessarily the wrong decision in isolation. Let's be honest, this time 12 months ago none of us thought Salah would still be here going into this season given the interest from Saudi, and his performances came in for a fair bit of criticism towards the back end of last season especially. It wouldn't be wise to give him a new contract over multiple years without him taking a financial hit.

No idea how that relates to what I said to be honest.

There was a comment from some journo I can't remember who, might have been Pearce or Joyce about the club thinking longterm. I think it's if we pay Trent £300k a week others will be asking for the same. I think we won't mind him going as we have Bradley. I really hope I'm wrong. Because I personally don't think other players will demand to be paid the same as Trent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:42 pm
There was a comment from some journo I can't remember who, might have been Pearce or Joyce about the club thinking longterm. I think it's if we pay Trent £300k a week others will be asking for the same. I think we won't mind him going as we have Bradley. I really hope I'm wrong. Because I personally don't think other players will demand to be paid the same as Trent.


What others coming up will ask for the same?
