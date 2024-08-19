It's pretty much why FSG want to buy a second club.
It's all well and good saying we should make signings from South America, but when are they going to actually play if they're not already first choice standard? These players develop in leagues like Portugal because they are given the opportunities to develop and learn, but with our expectations we can't be taking those risks. In the current PL climate, a couple of defeats in your first 10 games puts you out of the title race, so we can't afford to be playing prospects in the hope that they aren't out of their depth. This is also why the likes of Brighton can do it because not every game matters and there is less pressure.
Also, as a broader point, the likes of Porto and Benfica bring in a bunch of youngsters that do not go on to make it or get moves to bigger European clubs. Only we don't really hear about those. You're far from guaranteed to be buying stars.
Exactly, there's a massive selection bias going on here.
And even if it would be cheaper to get 5 players directly from Brazil than 1 from Porto, we cant possibly give them enough playing time to develop. The one thing money cant buy is minutes on the pitch, which we only have marginally more of than say Brighton or Porto.
In many ways even Porto is too low a level for us to buy from. It's hard to judge a CB or DM when they dont face top players.