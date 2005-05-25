« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22240 on: Today at 10:17:30 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:05 am
Keep coming back to the same thing which is, what is our plan to compete for titles in the short/medium term?

If were judging it on what the club has said (or briefed) and done in the last few months we dont have one. We have a plan for extracting maximum value in the transfer market. Its cart before horse stuff of course. You extract value in order to compete for titles in the short, medium and long term.

They can prove that assessment wrong in the next 2 weeks obviously.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22241 on: Today at 10:18:13 am »
I may remind some of our older readers that Robbo and Tsimikas were both injured last season, we are going back to Nat Phillips for cover and backup? Fuckin el ... no one can improve the squad eh?

I like pulling kids through the ranks, nothing beats that at all but to rely on them all season, with our injury misfortunes, seems slightly ropey. Folk are now talking themselves into believing this is a good thing, like we can compete on all fronts with a thinned out squad.

I cannot quite see how getting rid of some 4 or 5 players actually improves our chances of success this year. But I'm no coach.

Woke up in a whingebag mood I guess!



Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22242 on: Today at 10:22:12 am »
This thread grows exponentially, so couldn't see if this had been posted.

Very interesting stuff:

https://archive.ph/20240819045051/https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5702345/2024/08/19/liverpool-transfers-data-ian-graham
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22243 on: Today at 10:24:49 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:18:13 am
I may remind some of our older readers that Robbo and Tsimikas were both injured last season, we are going back to Nat Phillips for cover and backup? Fuckin el ... no one can improve the squad eh?


Woke up in a whingebag mood I guess!





Jeez we should be happy, we are in the top 4 already!! If we win our remaining games we will be champions!!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22244 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:18:13 am
I may remind some of our older readers that Robbo and Tsimikas were both injured last season

You can't carry 3 left backs just in case 2 get injured at the same time. You just can't build a squad that way. When injury crisis come along you make do, you adapt. Bradley can go over there or you promote the the U21 left back. I mean thats the situation that gave Trent his big break.

Two players for every position on the field is enough. Those two players can always be better quality but you don't need more players.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22245 on: Today at 10:27:50 am »
Where's the personality test to take which checks if you're a Whingebag or Mingebag?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22246 on: Today at 10:30:37 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:18:13 am
I may remind some of our older readers that Robbo and Tsimikas were both injured last season, we are going back to Nat Phillips for cover and backup? Fuckin el ... no one can improve the squad eh?

I like pulling kids through the ranks, nothing beats that at all but to rely on them all season, with our injury misfortunes, seems slightly ropey. Folk are now talking themselves into believing this is a good thing, like we can compete on all fronts with a thinned out squad.

I cannot quite see how getting rid of some 4 or 5 players actually improves our chances of success this year. But I'm no coach.

Woke up in a whingebag mood I guess!

Nothing better than a whinebag good mood especially on a Monday morning
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22247 on: Today at 10:37:14 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:55:26 am
Would you sacrifice Joe and 60m for Bruno Guimares? It would never happen the Suits don't seem to have the appetite for risk taking. Around 50m on Hanicapie or an investment in Hato replaces Gomez and possibly subs in for Robbo too

Yeah. I mean it isn't our money, and we're doing fuck all else anyway, so I'd definitely be considering Guimaraes. Only a year older than Zubimendi, obviously not like for like but I can imagine him working as Slot's holding midfielder.

I don't really know what the Gomez replacement looks like. Are we replacing Gomez the CB, Gomez the fullback or Gomez the utility option? I'm not averse to the idea of this LB/LCB hybrid, but from a squad perspective we can't carry Robbo, Tsimikas and another defender whose primary role would be LB (given Virgil will have LCB on lock). If you assume Gomez is going, I think the optimal solution might be keeping Sepp, selling Tsimikas and signing that LB/LCB hybrid (Inacio, Hincapie, Lukeba, Bastoni - ha). That leaves you with a nice balance, I think. You'd have a core CB group of Virgil, Quansah, Konate and Van Den Berg, Bradley and Robbo as the bombing forward fullback options on either side and Trent and the new defender as the playmaker type fullbacks on either side. And with the latter two, you also have an extra midfielder on occasion in Trent and an extra CB on occasion in the new signing.

I do expect Van Den Berg to leave and Tsimikas to stay though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22248 on: Today at 10:40:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:05 am
Our job this window is to close the gap between us and Arsenal/City - Bruno is one of the few gettable players who would clearly do a decent chunk of that job
There's no real argument not to go and buy him with or without a player going the other way

Just seen there's a post about his age.. I mean you get 3 or 4 years of his peak and you probably have 1 year left of VVD and Salah (even if they extend you probably only have 2 to 3 years of them at close to their best)

Keep coming back to the same thing which is, what is our plan to compete for titles in the short/medium term?

At present there is no plan other than lets hope our players dont get injured.

We should always try buy one player at least per summer like Ferguson used to do to keep squad fresh/hungry.

I get they wanted Zubimendi but you have to have other back up options.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22249 on: Today at 10:46:09 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:40:05 am
At present there is no plan other than lets hope our players dont get injured.

We should always try buy one player at least per summer like Ferguson used to do to keep squad fresh/hungry.

I get they wanted Zubimendi but you have to have other back up options.

Our players staying relatively injury free would be far more consequential than any signing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22250 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:09 am
Our players staying relatively injury free would be far more consequential than any signing.

It would be nice to have that for the season like Arsenal did.

We do need to strengthen though as Jack says and we use all kinds of excuses to not buy anyone these days nobody is telling me we cant improve the squad with signings who dont cost the earth.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22251 on: Today at 10:52:59 am »
I know people are holding on to the hope that Slot's way of playing will decrease our players getting injured, but for me it's the number of games they're being asked to play which is the problem. That's not going to decrease any day soon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22252 on: Today at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:22:12 am
This thread grows exponentially, so couldn't see if this had been posted.

Very interesting stuff:

https://archive.ph/20240819045051/https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5702345/2024/08/19/liverpool-transfers-data-ian-graham

The 'data' backed up the signing of Balotelli  ;D

Shows that the model isn't foolproof after all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22253 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:52:59 am
I know people are holding on to the hope that Slot's way of playing will decrease our players getting injured, but for me it's the number of games they're being asked to play which is the problem. That's not going to decrease any day soon.

Nope its actually increased in the CL group stages.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22254 on: Today at 10:56:32 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 10:22:12 am
This thread grows exponentially, so couldn't see if this had been posted.

Very interesting stuff:

https://archive.ph/20240819045051/https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5702345/2024/08/19/liverpool-transfers-data-ian-graham

Quote
The signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of £64million in June 2022 was largely driven by Klopp after the Uruguayans impressive performances against Liverpool in the Champions League.
As Klopps power and influence increased, did the club move away from their data-led model?
Nunez played brilliantly against Liverpool and that has an effect on people, Graham says. It didnt do him any harm in becoming a Liverpool player.
The difficulty with Nunez was that he was a very different type of player to Firmino. My questions were: Are we going to change our style or formation for him? Is he a good enough player that it might be worth making those changes?. It was something we had resisted for many years.
We went through the same data process for Nunez as with other players. I wanted to make sure that everyone knew what a big change it would be with Nunez. It was more, Are we sure were going to make the best use of him?.
I talk in the book about classifying players to understand what their role is. Its different to whether they are any good or not. We always had a list of great players but not for Liverpool. Defensive full-backs, target men, crossing wingers  we just didnt play in that style. It was clear that Nunez was a No 9.
I wouldnt say that the data said no to Nunez. Its more if we sign this player we have to understand this is the role weve seen him be effective in and is there currently a slot for him in our squad?. And if youre spending a large amount of money on a player then he has to start. The worst thing you can do is buy a squad player and spend money that could be out there on the pitch.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22255 on: Today at 10:57:29 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:53:34 am
The 'data' backed up the signing of Balotelli  ;D

Shows that the model isn't foolproof after all.
I thought that was insightful to mention that becaiuse Graham has been accussed ao patting himself on the back a bit
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22256 on: Today at 10:57:43 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:53:34 am
The 'data' backed up the signing of Balotelli  ;D

Shows that the model isn't foolproof after all.

Yeah I knew it this Ian Graham along with others put the boot in on Rodgers for wanting Benteke but he wanted Lukaku who was a bitter so no chance of that happening.

They also signed Markovic that waste of space too on data so it proves they got it wrong, granted they did sign Bobby though 😂

There is nothing that is fool proof in the world in any industry and that is a fact.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22257 on: Today at 10:58:10 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:48:52 am
We do need to strengthen though as Jack says and we use all kinds of excuses to not buy anyone these days nobody is telling me we cant improve the squad with signings who dont cost the earth.

I'd go further though... why can't we improve the squad with signings that do cost a lot?
That's how we won the league - it's the blend of knowledge (data + scouting) and the investment to back it up .. so far, in top level football in the modern era, there is no other way
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22258 on: Today at 11:00:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:58:10 am
I'd go further though... why can't we improve the squad with signings that do cost a lot?
That's how we won the league - it's the blend of knowledge (data + scouting) and the investment to back it up .. so far in top level football there is no other way

I agree but for some reason we seem to not want to do that and we are screwed if Mo/VVD/Trent all leave as we not have the money to replace them properly.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22259 on: Today at 11:04:22 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:24:09 am
We aren't signing Gordon this summer.
Highly likey this is the case isnt it?

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:56:32 am
If Slot doesnt fancy Nunez i can see Nunez leaving next summer. Huge season for him
True, but we can make the same argument about literally any player. 

Nuñez likeiy benefits from Slot in my opinion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22260 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:11:05 am
Our job this window is to close the gap between us and Arsenal/City - Bruno is one of the few gettable players who would clearly do a decent chunk of that job
There's no real argument not to go and buy him with or without a player going the other way

Just seen there's a post about his age.. I mean you get 3 or 4 years of his peak and you probably have 1 year left of VVD and Salah (even if they extend you probably only have 2 to 3 years of them at close to their best)

Keep coming back to the same thing which is, what is our plan to compete for titles in the short/medium term?

It appears the plan was to get Zubimendi as the 6 (who would've been a solid option) and then to strengthen the defence and possibly a forward, Newcastle gave us an opportunity for a disruptive/opportunistic signing in the deal with Gordon/Gomez and then stopped the deal once they sold a few players which changed the plan,  then you add Zubimendi playing us off against Sociedad to get a pay-rise

The plan is IMO not aligned with reality, we can potentially get the best players from England because we do have the cache in the EPL as long as the player is willing to work within our wage structure, as soon as Madrid get involved we are blown out of the water so if it is a genuine unicorn then we really don't have the horsepower to get the deals done, the best option for us is to:

-Find the best English players at 16-18 (Nyoni, Nallo) the Chelsea kid etc
-Get players from South America signed before they reach Europe
-Raid the French/Beligum leagues for their young African talent
-Keep a close eye on the Red Bull teams for talent

IF and when the multi club structure is in place we can potentially change the dynamics but at the moment we are failing on all fronts, we've not identified the players we need to improve the side that are actually obtainable and the results speak for themselves

Edwards/Hughes are on a fucking tight leash from the vulture capitalists and priority 1 for them isn't to build a wining team its shareholder return/value

raid the South American market / Africa players (via France, Belgium etc) and not wait until Porto/Benfica/Sporting sweep up the best talent,
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22261 on: Today at 11:09:08 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:27:50 am
Where's the personality test to take which checks if you're a Whingebag or Mingebag?
Just start posting. Someone will be along to let you know what you are.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22262 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:53:34 am
The 'data' backed up the signing of Balotelli  ;D

Shows that the model isn't foolproof after all.
It's PR.

They did well overall but obviously their analysis will focus on their good decisions. The truth is in the middle and it's not black and white.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22263 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
I find it heartening to read that we will be getting less injuries with our new coaching team in place. Perhaps we could try to get Thiago and Keita back. Maybe see what Aurelio is up to?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22264 on: Today at 11:10:23 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:55:26 am
Would you sacrifice Joe and 60m for Bruno Guimares? It would never happen the Suits don't seem to have the appetite for risk taking. Around 50m on Hanicapie or an investment in Hato replaces Gomez and possibly subs in for Robbo too
Given Joe has already been given blessings to go (if his agent can find a suitor who'll pay up), you're asking if I'd take Guimares for £60mil - I'd say it's a resounding yes.

We have a short (guaranteed) window of a year with several of our most important players, and also our head coach (think his is only two additional years). Give them all the improvement at deep lying midifleder the manager has asked for.

We've raised plenty of money from sales to cover almost all of the £60mil anyway (plus we'd recoup some more from Endo and Morton sale/loans) too. And if they've already identified a replacement at CB then it's not going to be a large net outlay anyway (certainly not compared to the £100mil ish set aside last summer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22265 on: Today at 11:11:55 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:06:33 am
It appears the plan was to get Zubimendi as the 6 (who would've been a solid option) and then to strengthen the defence and possibly a forward, Newcastle gave us an opportunity for a disruptive/opportunistic signing in the deal with Gordon/Gomez and then stopped the deal once they sold a few players which changed the plan,  then you add Zubimendi playing us off against Sociedad to get a pay-rise

The plan is IMO not aligned with reality, we can potentially get the best players from England because we do have the cache in the EPL as long as the player is willing to work within our wage structure, as soon as Madrid get involved we are blown out of the water so if it is a genuine unicorn then we really don't have the horsepower to get the deals done, the best option for us is to:

-Find the best English players at 16-18 (Nyoni, Nallo) the Chelsea kid etc
-Get players from South America signed before they reach Europe
-Raid the French/Beligum leagues for their young African talent
-Keep a close eye on the Red Bull teams for talent

IF and when the multi club structure is in place we can potentially change the dynamics but at the moment we are failing on all fronts, we've not identified the players we need to improve the side that are actually obtainable and the results speak for themselves

Edwards/Hughes are on a fucking tight leash from the vulture capitalists and priority 1 for them isn't to build a wining team its shareholder return/value

raid the South American market / Africa players (via France, Belgium etc) and not wait until Porto/Benfica/Sporting sweep up the best talent,

I certainly agree with this approach, but what do you think the reasons for not doing this so far are? Even in the risk averse eyes of our non-football people it seems ( to me at least) broadly low risk, without going the chelsea route of becoming the worlds largest football creche.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22266 on: Today at 11:19:09 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:40:45 am
Surely it being small willy would make it a lot easier to be moved out the way

So a small willy is an advantage in this scenario 😳
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22267 on: Today at 11:19:30 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 11:11:55 am
I certainly agree with this approach, but what do you think the reasons for not doing this so far are? Even in the risk averse eyes of our non-football people it seems ( to me at least) broadly low risk, without going the chelsea route of becoming the worlds largest football creche.

It's pretty much why FSG want to buy a second club.

It's all well and good saying we should make signings from South America, but when are they going to actually play if they're not already first choice standard? These players develop in leagues like Portugal because they are given the opportunities to develop and learn, but with our expectations we can't be taking those risks. In the current PL climate, a couple of defeats in your first 10 games puts you out of the title race, so we can't afford to be playing prospects in the hope that they aren't out of their depth. This is also why the likes of Brighton can do it because not every game matters and there is less pressure.

Also, as a broader point, the likes of Porto and Benfica bring in a bunch of youngsters that do not go on to make it or get moves to bigger European clubs. Only we don't really hear about those. You're far from guaranteed to be buying stars.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22268 on: Today at 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 11:11:55 am
I certainly agree with this approach, but what do you think the reasons for not doing this so far are? Even in the risk averse eyes of our non-football people it seems ( to me at least) broadly low risk, without going the chelsea route of becoming the worlds largest football creche.

Culturally, it is probably a lot easier for a player from South America to acclimatise to Portugal than it is to Liverpool / England in general. I think, traditionally anyway, there are also issues with work permits too, although I'm not sure whether that has changed in recent years.

There's also the fact that the quality of their league also allows them to bring in players who may not be 'ready'. PSG, in a league of similar quality, put out  a side at the weekend had an average age of 22. One of their players was 16. They breezed the game 4-1. Do you get away with that in the Premier League?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22269 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:27:50 am
Where's the personality test to take which checks if you're a Whingebag or Mingebag?

Q1 Are you a bit of a child and want your new toys this summer and no excuses

Q2 Are you a mature sensible true red and will support and be loyal  to the team and pledge to defend FSG
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22270 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:19:30 am
It's pretty much why FSG want to buy a second club.

It's all well and good saying we should make signings from South America, but when are they going to actually play if they're not already first choice standard? These players develop in leagues like Portugal because they are given the opportunities to develop and learn, but with our expectations we can't be taking those risks. In the current PL climate, a couple of defeats in your first 10 games puts you out of the title race, so we can't afford to be playing prospects in the hope that they aren't out of their depth. This is also why the likes of Brighton can do it because not every game matters and there is less pressure.

Also, as a broader point, the likes of Porto and Benfica bring in a bunch of youngsters that do not go on to make it or get moves to bigger European clubs. Only we don't really hear about those. You're far from guaranteed to be buying stars.

Certainly. I would hazard a guess the ratios are pretty grim in fact. But there obviously is an appetite to do it. I think we've seen it with the likes of Carvalho most recently. I just wonder if we could have done even a little more.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22271 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:09:53 am
Games changers for us and not necessarily for their current club. Gini and Robertson weren't game changers for Newcastle and Hull respectively.

We wouldn't sign them now. That's the problem
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22272 on: Today at 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:04:22 am
 
Nuñez likeiy benefits from Slot in my opinion

If the midfield three have been given the license to go through the corridor and play balls in behind the back four, Nunez will get bags of goals.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22273 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:04:22 am
Highly likey this is the case isnt it?
Yep. Slot did not sound like he wanted Diaz going anywhere on Friday. Doesn't stop some mind you. It's not going to happen until one of our current forwards moves on and that's if we are still interested next summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22274 on: Today at 11:35:39 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:12:50 am
Of course. Feels like an obvious target but i'm sure there's a reason we can rule him out, too old, fee high, big wages are earned here not given etc.
Too old ? he 26!?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22275 on: Today at 11:40:27 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 11:11:55 am
I certainly agree with this approach, but what do you think the reasons for not doing this so far are? Even in the risk averse eyes of our non-football people it seems ( to me at least) broadly low risk, without going the chelsea route of becoming the worlds largest football creche.

We don't want to spend large amounts of money on players who haven't proven themselves in Europe, hopefully under Edward's purview we have more flexibility
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #22276 on: Today at 11:45:37 am »
Quote from: Can23 on Today at 11:35:39 am
Too old ? he 26!?
until he is 27
