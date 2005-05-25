Our job this window is to close the gap between us and Arsenal/City - Bruno is one of the few gettable players who would clearly do a decent chunk of that job

There's no real argument not to go and buy him with or without a player going the other way



Just seen there's a post about his age.. I mean you get 3 or 4 years of his peak and you probably have 1 year left of VVD and Salah (even if they extend you probably only have 2 to 3 years of them at close to their best)



Keep coming back to the same thing which is, what is our plan to compete for titles in the short/medium term?



It appears the plan was to get Zubimendi as the 6 (who would've been a solid option) and then to strengthen the defence and possibly a forward, Newcastle gave us an opportunity for a disruptive/opportunistic signing in the deal with Gordon/Gomez and then stopped the deal once they sold a few players which changed the plan, then you add Zubimendi playing us off against Sociedad to get a pay-riseThe plan is IMO not aligned with reality, we can potentially get the best players from England because we do have the cache in the EPL as long as the player is willing to work within our wage structure, as soon as Madrid get involved we are blown out of the water so if it is a genuine unicorn then we really don't have the horsepower to get the deals done, the best option for us is to:-Find the best English players at 16-18 (Nyoni, Nallo) the Chelsea kid etc-Get players from South America signed before they reach Europe-Raid the French/Beligum leagues for their young African talent-Keep a close eye on the Red Bull teams for talentIF and when the multi club structure is in place we can potentially change the dynamics but at the moment we are failing on all fronts, we've not identified the players we need to improve the side that are actually obtainable and the results speak for themselvesEdwards/Hughes are on a fucking tight leash from the vulture capitalists and priority 1 for them isn't to build a wining team its shareholder return/valueraid the South American market / Africa players (via France, Belgium etc) and not wait until Porto/Benfica/Sporting sweep up the best talent,