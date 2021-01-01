« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 752499 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,179
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21960 on: Today at 06:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:30:58 pm
Please read the actual article on the link I gave and not the  click bait post.

Reading articles is over rated (and too hard for some, there are big words and more than a single paragraph).
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21961 on: Today at 06:38:08 pm »
The part of the equation that still does not make sense to me is how we are supposed to attract these super top level talents?

We only got the likes of Allison and VVD because of Klopp, without him they would have gone to Chelsea and City respectively.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21962 on: Today at 06:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:30:57 pm
I keep hearing about these "transformative" signings, and I can't thi k of any other than Alisson and Van Dijk, who truly fit that mould, so as far as a strategy goes it's not one we fucking stick too much is it

It's all a bit Rodgers era when we'd go for the likes of Kroos and Alexis Sanchez and get nowhere.

The back up plan for Sanchez was ultimately Balotelli and Ricky Lambert. Like with Tchouameni and Bellingham to Arthur Melo or Caicedo and Lavia to Endo.

You're better off working through a list of suitable players and by all means have the 'transformative' signings at the top of that. It's the whole x or nobody that is such a self-defeating strategy when you can't get that player.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,179
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21963 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:38:08 pm
The part of the equation that still does not make sense to me is how we are supposed to attract these super top level talents?

No one said they need to be super top level. Zubi isn't that level yet. They just need to hit the right criteria they are setting to decide on the player, rather than hitting 7/10 of them and the club then maybe having to look to upgrade again the following season.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,538
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21964 on: Today at 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:30:58 pm
Please read the actual article on the link I gave and not the  click bait post.

Why do that when we can just read the click-baity bit and retread for the umpteenth time every single error we've made in the transfer market with infinite glee?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 06:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:30:58 pm
Please read the actual article on the link I gave and not the  click bait post.

The article seems to argue that we can either sign the perfect player in a season or two, or some random dickhead on massive wages now and sell them a few years later, with no inbetween.

That argument also seems to imply that success in the upcoming season is basically irrelevant, all that matters is getting that player, even though recent evidence suggests we won't anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:42 pm by Schmidt »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21966 on: Today at 06:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:42:06 pm
The article seems to argue that we can either sign the perfect player or some random dickhead on massive wages and sell them a few years later, with no inbetween.

That argument also seems to imply that success in the upcoming season is basically irrelevant, all that matters is getting that player, even though recent evidence suggests we won't anyway.

Yes reading the article doesnt help. Its a silly strategy at the point which you have genuine problems with the squad and refuse to buy because you cant be 100% sure of a player. Thats cart before horse silliness. If you buy a player youre not 100% sure will be a success do you know how much more likely that signing is to work out then no signing at all? Quite a bit. A hole potentially filled is a heck of a lot more sensible than a hole left open. Obviously ideally you fill a hole with a player youre 100% confident is good enough. But ignoring the fact that even being 100% sure doesnt guarantee theyll be a success (see Keita) and theres inherent risk to every transfer, however high they figure on your list, you still need to try and fill holes. Otherwise you end up with seasons like weve had. And even if it doesnt get that bad what if a 7/10 player gets you over the line for trophies when what you have (say 6.5), leaves you short? The point isnt to win the transfer window by nailing every transfer and getting value on every purchase, the point is to win trophies.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:48:15 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21967 on: Today at 06:45:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:39:24 pm
No one said they need to be super top level. Zubi isn't that level yet. They just need to hit the right criteria they are setting to decide on the player, rather than hitting 7/10 of them and the club then maybe having to look to upgrade again the following season.

Did Robertson, Matip, Konate, Wijnadum, Mac Allister, Dom, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Nunez, Diaz, Jota hit every single criteria? Maybe some did but many wouldn't. We'd barely have any players if that was dogmatically adhered to every year.

Wasn't part of the strategy that we had a super coach in Klopp who could improve and develop players (which he did with most of the above)? And would now back Slot to do the same having appointed him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,179
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21968 on: Today at 06:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:45:22 pm
Did Robertson, Matip, Konate, Wijnadum, Mac Allister, Dom, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Nunez, Diaz, Jota hit every single criteria? Maybe some did but many wouldn't. We'd barely have any players if that was dogmatically adhered to every year.

We wouldn't know as we have no idea what criteria they were setting for each of those transfers - I doubt each have the same set of criteria they are looking to hit, and some prob have a wider variance than others.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,079
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21969 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:45:11 pm
Yes reading the article doesnt help. Its a silly strategy at the point which you have genuine problems with the squad and refuse to buy because you cant be 100% sure of a player. Thats cart before horse silliness. If you buy a player youre not 100% sure will be a success do you know how much more likely that signing is to work out then no signing at all? Quite a bit. A hole potentially filled is a heck of a lot more sensible than a hole left open.

Reading the full article gives context and balanced views. Has this bit from a very experienced player..

If the Reds end the transfer window with a smaller squad, trimmed wage bill and a considerably bolstered bank balance then there will, quite rightly, be questions asked, even if there is a widespread belief that the collection of players at Slot's disposal is still an impressive one.

"I think we have an unbelievably strong squad," says Andy Robertson, who spoke after Saturday's win at Ipswich. "You look at the bench today and even the lads who maybe didn't travel, we have a fantastic squad and the quality was shown a lot in the second half today.

"Certain positions are spoken about and things like that but I thought people were really good and stepped up to the plate. We have a lot of quality in every position and if that is the squad that we go forward with then I believe that is good enough to compete in the competitions we want to compete in.

"Everyone wants new signings - fans want new signings, people want new faces around the building - but I think the squad we have got just now is incredibly strong and if we don't make any signings, we're in a good shape to crack on for the rest of the season."

Robertson adds: "We've been in the game long enough now that we know people want you replaced and people want new signings. People want younger faces after seeing a good 15 minutes in one game or whatever - that's the way football is.

"That's the industry that we're in. We just try and block that out. We know the quality that we have got and it is about showing that on a weekly basis. If you don't show that, of course the club would look to replace and people would put more pressure on it.

Guess Robbo doesn't know anything..
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21970 on: Today at 06:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:45:11 pm
Yes reading the article doesnt help. Its a silly strategy at the point which you have genuine problems with the squad and refuse to buy because you cant be 100% sure of a player. Thats cart before horse silliness. If you buy a player youre not 100% sure will be a success do you know how much more likely that signing is to work out then no signing at all? Quite a bit. A hole potentially filled is a heck of a lot more sensible than a hole left open.

Or in other words dithering. Moyes used to be known for it at Everton (and others). Would spend the summer dithering over what players to go for and then sign 3 or 4 in the last week of August. Our nerds used to declare that they'd 'sit and laugh' at watching others panic at the end of the window because they weren't smart enough to get their business done before the season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,179
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21971 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:01 pm
Our nerds used to declare that they'd 'sit and laugh' at watching others panic at the end of the window because they weren't smart enough to get their business done before the season.

Did they?  ::)
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21972 on: Today at 06:49:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:37:44 pm
Reading articles is over rated (and too hard for some, there are big words and more than a single paragraph).

The Echo do seem to make reading their content as difficult as possible.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21973 on: Today at 06:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:45:11 pm
Yes reading the article doesnt help. Its a silly strategy at the point which you have genuine problems with the squad and refuse to buy because you cant be 100% sure of a player. Thats cart before horse silliness. If you buy a player youre not 100% sure will be a success do you know how much more likely that signing is to work out then no signing at all? Quite a bit. A hole potentially filled is a heck of a lot more sensible than a hole left open. Obviously ideally you fill a hole with a player youre 100% confident is good enough. But ignoring the fact that even being 100% sure doesnt guarantee theyll be a success (see Keita) and theres inherent risk to every transfer, however high they figure on your list, you still need to try and fill holes. Otherwise you end up with seasons like weve had. And even if it doesnt get that bad what if a 7/10 player gets you over the line for trophies when what you have (say 6.5), leaves you short? The point isnt to win the transfer window by nailing every transfer and getting value on every purchase, the point is to win trophies.

Also, when it comes to recruitment and coaching aren't we supposed to have some of the best in the world? And don't we typically sign players on low wages then reward them if they perform? Surely we could sign a good player for value, coach them into a better player and then sell them when the "ideal" player becomes available.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21974 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:48:00 pm
Reading the full article gives context and balanced views. Has this bit from a very experienced player..

If the Reds end the transfer window with a smaller squad, trimmed wage bill and a considerably bolstered bank balance then there will, quite rightly, be questions asked, even if there is a widespread belief that the collection of players at Slot's disposal is still an impressive one.

"I think we have an unbelievably strong squad," says Andy Robertson, who spoke after Saturday's win at Ipswich. "You look at the bench today and even the lads who maybe didn't travel, we have a fantastic squad and the quality was shown a lot in the second half today.

"Certain positions are spoken about and things like that but I thought people were really good and stepped up to the plate. We have a lot of quality in every position and if that is the squad that we go forward with then I believe that is good enough to compete in the competitions we want to compete in.

"Everyone wants new signings - fans want new signings, people want new faces around the building - but I think the squad we have got just now is incredibly strong and if we don't make any signings, we're in a good shape to crack on for the rest of the season."

Robertson adds: "We've been in the game long enough now that we know people want you replaced and people want new signings. People want younger faces after seeing a good 15 minutes in one game or whatever - that's the way football is.

"That's the industry that we're in. We just try and block that out. We know the quality that we have got and it is about showing that on a weekly basis. If you don't show that, of course the club would look to replace and people would put more pressure on it.

Guess Robbo doesn't know anything..

You and I both know Robbo plays in one of the positions that needs strengthening. Turkeys dont vote for Christmas!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,079
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21975 on: Today at 06:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:49:51 pm
You and I both know Robbo plays in one of the positions that needs strengthening. Turkeys dont vote for Christmas!

Ah so the direct quotes from one of our players whose in the leadership group doesn't match your agenda...

Steve Bannon posting 101.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #21976 on: Today at 06:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:49:51 pm
You and I both know Robbo plays in one of the positions that needs strengthening. Turkeys dont vote for Christmas!

Carragher used to hate us buying defenders.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 545 546 547 548 549 [550]   Go Up
« previous next »
 