Im not sure about this to be honest. I like Gomez, hes a good player and his versatility is exceptionally useful. But if we bought a new first choice CB then either Quansah or Konate would effectively be shifted to fourth choice and theyre both ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.



I mean, Quansah got pulled at half time yesterday. Against lpswich.So far 4 players have left, Adrian, Matip, Thiago and Carvalho. The transfer team have nearly replaced the third choice keeper who should be available in 2026.And now they are talking about selling a player with 224 appearances for Liverpool, 51 of them last year.How about replacing departures or even improving the squad that came third last year first?If they want to have a grown up conversation, why not have one of my ones like when l beg my ex gf not to leave .dont go love, who is going to walk the dog?