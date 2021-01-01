I'm sorry Craig, all the reports I have read have made it clear that he was never looking to leave the club and was happy to fight for his place.

When you consider a new manager is an opportunity for every player to start again, why would he suddenly want to leave? He would surely see it as an opportunity to show what he could do to the new man.

I think this is down to the money men, they have made it pretty clear he's got a price, anyone paying that will get him. Perhaps now he's realised he's not especially wanted here and that's why he's looking for a way out. Either way, I think a good servant has been treated pretty shoddily by the club.



And seemingly this may have changed now.I mean sure, but there is a reason a top manager like Klopp put him 4th in the pecking order, behind a kid coming through, and whilst sure a different manager may rate him higher it's not beyond the realms Slot has the same opinion and maybe that's been made clear in training since he's been back.I'm not sure why it's shoddily? The club isn't (seemingly) acting a twat to force him out, and they are also under no obligation to want to keep him for the entirety of his contract (although have to if he decides otherwise). Players come and go all the time, players are free to decide they want another club and clubs are free to decide they want another player - as long as they act respectfully during that time I don't see too much of an issue.