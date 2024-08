If we're expecting to need Nat to play for us then selling Gomez is absurd.



Selling our 4th choice centre back for £40m+ would be good business given his injury history and lack of form at centre back for years.Phillips might only play league cup games, if that, as he’s currently 6th choice or so. We’re going to struggle shifting Nat so if he stays, so be it, but if we can move Joe on and upgrade the 4th choice we should definitely look at doing it. It’s a shame the Yoro deal didn’t work out as he’d have probably been the ideal candidate in terms of potential and current profile.