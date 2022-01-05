Its a shame as i think Inacio would be a good buy for us, also think Ait Nouri would be a good buy, pretty much the same as Robbo in the way he plays when he was younger, i think Gordon would be a good buy and would more than likely replace Diaz, who i like but for me really needs to push on this year if he is staying.



Next season I have to say i am abit worried we may lose Trent , Salah , Virg, Robbo more than likely, If Diaz does not progress he's gone too and maybe even Ali and Nunez again another who has to perform this season, thats possibly 7 1st team players I genuinely cant see us having the money for that.



Trent free

Virg free

Salah free

Robbo £15m

Diaz £60m

Ali £20m

Nunez £60m



thats only around £150m in returns for 7 places atm I dont see any youngsters other than Bradley maybe Quansah taking these spots though they are also part of our squad already so can not be added as replacement as the are also backups already, so they either become first 11 or stay as backup to someone else



All in all its alot of work and alot of cash will be needed if we can get some in, within this window and the winter one it wont be too bad but next season it will be super tough to get what we need never mind what we need now.