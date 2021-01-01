I think what upsets people (and rightly so) was real momentum was gained last year. We achieved far more than expected according to the expectations from the previous season. But then Klopp left and set the whole thing back. Slot was brought in and there was a wave of goodwill for an unusual but interesting appointment. But now momentum appears to be lost again. No transfers for the new guy? It seems mad. And now the unknowns are building up. What is Slot actually like? What about players contracts? etc. A transfer was needed for positivity. Zubimendi was going to be it. It was extremely depressing when that went South. I was as angry as anyone else. But now there is a bit more activity. A good transfer would give a good vibe to the season start. But no transfers (or at best a loanee keeper) and an indifferent start to the season could really set a negative tone that drags the rest of the season down. That's what is concerning people the most i feel.



the best vibe to the new season would be a convicing win on SaturdayI get what you mean of course. But I am not sure the this is affecting the coach and team as much as the fans, in the sense they will have been super focused the least few weeks on working with a new caoching staff and getting ready for the season.But, the contract renewal situation is really mad, far more of an issue that the lack of transfers imo. If there is really no movement on them as was suggested recently, then what on earth is going on there.