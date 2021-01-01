« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Keita Success

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20720 on: Today at 11:41:49 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:21:27 am
No because he has more output in basically every way. I've said it many times in here not my fault you don't keep up.

Why do you think Diaz is a better player?
Please can we sack off insulting each other's intelligence?

I don't have X, formerly known as Twatter, formerly known as Twitter, so it's my main way of keeping up with what's going on. What's the issue with being cordial?
Jm55

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20721 on: Today at 11:42:34 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:39:12 am
And the truth is, it's not "people's" opinion that matters mate, it's the manager's.

Sure.

Badly worded but what I meant was its us who are discussing it so for the purposes of this discussion its our opinions that Im referring to.

Clearly the opinion which matters in terms of what happens on the pitch is the managers.
Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20722 on: Today at 11:42:45 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:24:44 am
whats the connection between DonkeyWan and Eeyore?

Donkey1 and Donkey2.
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20723 on: Today at 11:43:50 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:05:21 am
He isn't wrong either. It's not that I think we shouldn't be signing players where possible. But it could be he is confident of bringing more out of the players currently in the squad.
Not just that- with the system we're palying, we should have more ball, and we should be tighter - especially at the back. That has an impact on if, and who we buy or don't.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20724 on: Today at 11:44:58 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:41:49 am
Please can we sack off insulting each other's intelligence?

I don't have X, formerly known as Twatter, formerly known as Twitter, so it's my main way of keeping up with what's going on. What's the issue with being cordial?

Mate, the Diaz vs Gordon argument has been played out here for months.

I'm not insulting anyone's intelligence what so ever, I'm saying why do I need to keep repeating myself when its been mentioned in this thread numerous times by myself and others.
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20725 on: Today at 11:47:02 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:41:19 am
I think what upsets people (and rightly so) was real momentum was gained last year. We achieved far more than expected according to the expectations from the previous season. But then Klopp left and set the whole thing back. Slot was brought in and there was a wave of goodwill for an unusual but interesting appointment. But now momentum appears to be lost again. No transfers for the new guy? It seems mad. And now the unknowns are building up. What is Slot actually like? What about players contracts? etc. A transfer was needed for positivity. Zubimendi was going to be it. It was extremely depressing when that went South. I was as angry as anyone else. But now there is a bit more activity. A good transfer would give a good vibe to the season start. But no transfers (or at best a loanee keeper) and an indifferent start to the season could really set a negative tone that drags the rest of the season down. That's what is concerning people the most i feel.

the best vibe to the new season would be a convicing win on Saturday  ;D

I get what you mean of course.   But I am not sure the this is affecting the coach and team as much as the fans, in the sense they will have been super focused the least few weeks on working with a new caoching staff and getting ready for the season.

But, the contract renewal situation is really mad, far more of an issue that the lack of transfers imo. If there is really no movement on them as was suggested recently, then what on earth is going on there.
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20726 on: Today at 11:48:10 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:40:21 am
Pretty simple really. I was referring to Al's activity in 1 day, which far exceeds mine in 16. The difference between 1 and 16 is quite large, no?

Here's another way to look at it. Al has averaged 90 posts in this thread over the last day, I've averaged I guess 4.5 in August.

Not sure your point was as clever as you think it was.
bloody hell you really are obsessed with Al aren't you? ;D thanks for the maths but think you've missed my point. I was offering no comparison to Al, i'm afriad he just doesn't move or compel me in the way others appear to flock to reply to him.

I was simply pointing out that preaching and dishing out rules to others like 'wait two weeks before you comment' and making judgments that other people are posting in here a lot was quite amusingly hypocritical - nothing more than that
Zlen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20727 on: Today at 11:49:55 am
Listening to Slot it sounds like we aren't looking for a six any longer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20728 on: Today at 11:50:20 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:48:10 am
bloody hell you really are obsessed with Al aren't you? ;D thanks for the maths but think you've missed my point. I was offering no comparison to Al, i'm afriad he just doesn't move or compel me in the way others appear to flock to reply to him.

I was simply pointing out that preaching and dishing out rules to others like 'wait two weeks before you comment' and making judgments that other people are posting in here a lot was quite amusingly hypocritical - nothing more than that

You sure about that? You seem to have a bit of an infatuation with jumping to his defence!

Hypocritical for telling people to wait two weeks before complaining at the same time as calling out Al for complaining. Right-o.

 :wave :wave
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #20729 on: Today at 11:51:00 am
can we stop with all this arguing please. It is getting hard to read. 

Allow people to have their POV's
