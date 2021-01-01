« previous next »
I do think this window is absolutely massive and it's not just about the players we bring in, it's about showing the players we have that we're still a destination club. The last year has been pretty tumultuous and showing ambition can only be a good thing. Trent is going to want to win titles and improving the squad is the best way to show him that he can do it here.

That being said, we can't sign players for the sake of signing players. Every club is being squeezed by FFP (PSR?), so each transfer matters. Unless you're Chelsea. I do believe Zubi was a player who'd improve us as a team, but I don't believe he's the only one.
hope we get 1 or 2 over the line by the end. Situation not ideal as it stands but we have decent squad size still, with contracts to sort out too

Defensive backup and midfielder
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:38:21 am
Mamardashvili accepts deal to spend not one but two seasons on loan and will only play for Liverpool in 2026.

#LFC have raised their offer, now bid 35 million euros + bonuses, closer to Valencia's 40m valuation.

[@diarioas]

Good signing for us and decent future planning, just a strange move for Mamar himself. Do we think it will be Bournemouth both years?
If Richard cant find anyone, hes obviously not very good at his job and should be replaced.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:48:00 am
Good signing for us and decent future planning, just a strange move for Mamar himself. Do we think it will be Bournemouth both years?

It cant be as you cannot buy a player and loan directly to another premier league team in the same window.
Slot on Luis Diaz: "His future is with us because I like a lot of what I've seen in the last 10 days he's in.

Slot seems a big fan of him
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:48:51 am
If Richard cant find anyone, hes obviously not very good at his job and should be replaced.

Straight back to it I see.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:50:14 am
Straight back to it I see.
Someone posted a quote that Arne said Richard was trying to find someone to strengthen the team. What exactly was wrong with my comment? Or are you straight back to trying to cause an argument and get the thread locked?
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:49:42 am
Slot on Luis Diaz: "His future is with us because I like a lot of what I've seen in the last 10 days he's in.

Slot seems a big fan of him
If Diaz could improve his end product hed be one of the best in the world. Hes done well pre-season so hopefully this will be his year.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:57 am
"Richard and me are trying to strengthen the squad, and if we think we find someone we try to bring him in, unfortunately the one we thought could help us said no but in the background Richard is still trying to improve the team but my main focus is Ipswich"

That's fair enough isnt it? Sounds like they know we need a little extra and something will happen.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:51:37 am
Someone posted a quote that Arne said Richard was trying to find someone to strengthen the team. What exactly was wrong with my comment? Or are you straight back to trying to cause an argument and get the thread locked?

"Please try and keep a sense of proportion in your responses"

"Richard Hughes should be replaced"
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:51:37 am
Someone posted a quote that Arne said Richard was trying to find someone to strengthen the team. What exactly was wrong with my comment? Or are you straight back to trying to cause an argument and get the thread locked?

Maybe try going two minutes without calling for peoples jobs.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:38:21 am
Mamardashvili accepts deal to spend not one but two seasons on loan and will only play for Liverpool in 2026.

#LFC have raised their offer, now bid 35 million euros + bonuses, closer to Valencia's 40m valuation.

[@diarioas]

Like it. Alisson still has three years left on his deal, if he's not going to renew then I can just about accept two more seasons and moving for a fee. And Mamardashvili gets two years adjusting to the PL and developing his ball-playing skills, which is apparently the weaker part of his game.

Also liked Slot's honesty on Zubimendi saying no. I'm not sure we do a midfielder but we absolutely should sign a defender and attacker.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:46:43 am
That is reminiscent of the Conservative party blaming previous regimes when they had been in power for over a decade. The previous regime. You mean people like Ward., Gordon and Hogan?

Or should we pretend players like Can, Gini. Origi, Keita, Ox, Mane, Firmino and Salah werent allowed to run their deals down. Or shall we exonerate the likes of Edwards, Ward, Gordon and Hogan and use Schmadtke a temporary hire as the scapegoat.

For me it is pretty clear it is the owners policy not to give older players  or those on massive extended contracts except in exceptional circumstances. The liklihood is that involves leaving it as late as possible so they have as much data to fill out the contract equation. Hell who knows an opportunistic signing might pop up that offers better value in goal or on the left wing.

The contract mess is down to the owners no one else. Unless you want to blame the previous regime Hicks and Gillet.

This is the same strategy that has seen us win every trophy available to us, some multiple times, reach multiple CL finals which could have easily fallen in our favour and added to the trophy haul. Finish 2nd in the PL with record points hauls for 2nd place teams and go closer to any other club every to winning an unprecedented quadruple (twice-ish).

I don't think it's really the issue you're making it out to be to be honest. Seems to work.

Does it work without Klopp? I don't know. But criticising the owners when we're the only club to break that City monopoly as well as the other incredible achievements and near achievements these owners and their hires have already delivered seems kinda redundant.

You can't just say "yeah but it could and SHOULD  have been more" because who else, other than City operating outside of the rule and run by an oil state, and Madrid who are just their own entity entirely are doing more than we've managed with these methods?

They've worked. There's a good chance they continue to work.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:53:29 am
"Please try and keep a sense of proportion in your responses"

"Richard Hughes should be replaced"
Dear me. Taking half a sentence to try and cause an argument.
Never mind. Im done with people in this thread doing that.
See ya.
Think the keeper signing would be great business, to have that future-proofed removes a headache down the line and gives us a clear succession plan. Assume he'll be in the Premier League on loan for those 2x years, so gives him a good opportunity to climatize and to be closer to the club.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:55:40 am
Dear me. Taking half a sentence to try and cause an argument.
Never mind. Im done with people in this thread doing that.
See ya.

Thank fuck.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:48:51 am
If Richard cant find anyone, hes obviously not very good at his job and should be replaced.

Genuinely and honestly mate, I dip in and out of this thread to see what is going on but consistently you are posting stuff like this. Just please calm down a bit about it.

None of this is the end of the world. It's a difficult market on the back of a new manager coming in and only getting his full squad back together in the last 10 days, having never worked with any of the players before the last month or 2. We moved hard for 1 top signing and he said no for reasons other than we didn`t try hard enough.

For me, the main issue is the contract situations. They need sorting sharpish and no doubt there is considerable work going on in the background on those.

Just a sense of proportion mate.
i think we may get some interesting quotes later in the embargo section Slot is very honest & well very likeable in his press conferences very measured,transparent & level headed.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:56:05 am
Thank fuck.

How would you asses Hughes start in his new job?
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 09:49:22 am
It cant be as you cannot buy a player and loan directly to another premier league team in the same window.

Sorry if this has been answered an can't be arsed with twitter etc. Is he signing for us now or is it just a pre arranged transfer in two years but we pay for him now
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:48:51 am
If Richard cant find anyone, hes obviously not very good at his job and should be replaced.

It's this kind of stuff that gets the thread locked.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:06:57 am
How would you asses Hughes start in his new job?
3/10 for effort
You know whats weird about this Transfer summer?

I understand why we would not buy a player (as long as at least Trents contract gets sorted), because i look at the squad and i want to see all the players play. Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Macallister, Elliot, Bajcetic (+Endo) for 3 CM roles should be fine no? I would love a world class CDM, but i want to see Gravenberch and Bajcetic get minutes.

Up top we have 5 top players for 3 positions.

Everyone wants a CB, but we have 4 absolute top CBs + Van den Berg/Philipps if they are not sold. I understand none of our CBs is left footed, but they are all top players and i believe they can play LCB if needed.

LB is the only position which concerns me a bit. If Robbo cant stay fit, it could become a problem and we need a long term replacement for him soon.

I want top transfers as much as anyone, but i want to see the players, which are already there get time, especially Bajcetic and Gravenberch should prove themselves this season.

I dont want Anthony Gordon anywhere near our club, Diaz is a better player and he will prove it this season.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:53:48 am
Like it. Alisson still has three years left on his deal, if he's not going to renew then I can just about accept two more seasons and moving for a fee. And Mamardashvili gets two years adjusting to the PL and developing his ball-playing skills, which is apparently the weaker part of his game.

Also liked Slot's honesty on Zubimendi saying no. I'm not sure we do a midfielder but we absolutely should sign a defender and attacker.

Sign Gordon, dont sell Diaz and bring in a defender and its a decentish window providing theres some sort of a plan in place to sort the DM position out.

Remains to be seen whether any of that will actually get done of course.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:49:42 am
Slot on Luis Diaz: "His future is with us because I like a lot of what I've seen in the last 10 days he's in.

Slot seems a big fan of him

Better tell his Dad to stop with the Barca talk.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:38:21 am
Mamardashvili accepts deal to spend not one but two seasons on loan and will only play for Liverpool in 2026.

#LFC have raised their offer, now bid 35 million euros + bonuses, closer to Valencia's 40m valuation.

[@diarioas]

Makes sense if we can get 2 years at least from Ali and then maybe sell for a fee in 2026.

Although you might say 2 years as we can't afford to lose Ali on top of the other 3 in the same window.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:06:57 am
How would you asses Hughes start in his new job?

He was one player not changing his mind on joining us away from getting off to a nice start, and we don't know merely enough about what is happening behind the scenes, particularly with contracts, to truly judge. Especially not after two months.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:06:57 am
How would you asses Hughes start in his new job?

Given none of us know what his instructions have been from his uppers, what roles he's taken on during the last 6 or 7 weeks and what Edward's has, what is going on in the background not reported on, what players he may have brought to the table but been rejected by the other decision makers, etc etc. I'm a little unsure how anyone here could feel they are in a position to assess someone after just 10 weeks in the job.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:09:23 am
He was one player not changing his mind on joining us away from getting off to a nicestart, and we don't know merely enough about what is happening behind the scenes, particularly with contracts, to truly judge. Especially not after two months.

Maybe, but the strategy of only going after one player 'opportunistically' is fucking stupid. We need a 6. Sign one.

It might not be the top target but we can't seem to get them anyway. What are we paying scouts for?
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 10:08:25 am
You know whats weird about this Transfer summer?

I understand why we would not buy a player (as long as at least Trents contract gets sorted), because i look at the squad and i want to see all the players play. Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Macallister, Elliot, Bajcetic (+Endo) for 3 CM roles should be fine no? I would love a world class CDM, but i want to see Gravenberch and Bajcetic get minutes.

Up top we have 5 top players for 3 positions.

Everyone wants a CB, but we have 4 absolute top CBs + Van den Berg/Philipps if they are not sold. I understand none of our CBs is left footed, but they are all top players and i believe they can play LCB if needed.

LB is the only position which concerns me a bit. If Robbo cant stay fit, it could become a problem and we need a long term replacement for him soon.

I want top transfers as much as anyone, but i want to see the players, which are already there get time, especially Bajcetic and Gravenberch should prove themselves this season.

I dont want Anthony Gordon anywhere near our club, Diaz is a better player and he will prove it this season.
Optimism is not allowed here.
What's wrong with Kostas as a backup?
So, any updates on the various bibs and bobs floating about, or is it all pure hokum?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:10:23 am
Maybe, but the strategy of only going after one player 'opportunistically' is fucking stupid. We need a 6. Sign one.

It might not be the top target but we can't seem to get them anyway. What are we paying scouts for?
Maybe it is just to throw off the scent of what they are doing behind the scenes.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:10:23 am
Maybe, but the strategy of only going after one player 'opportunistically' is fucking stupid. We need a 6. Sign one.

It might not be the top target but we can't seem to get them anyway. What are we paying scouts for?

Well, it depends if you really buy that as our strategy, or consider that it's just spin we put out there so that we don't get fucked over in future negotiations for players.

If we make it obvious that we're desperate for a 6, how do you think that pans out the next time we go for one?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:06:57 am
How would you asses Hughes start in his new job?

No one has a clue because no one knows the ins and outs of what he has done. For all we know, he may have presented 2 or 3 players we could have already signed and Slot could have said no. He may have 1 or 2 deals ready to go but waiting on other clubs to do their thing. he could be siting on his laptop playing Solitaire all day. When's this bloody documentary out anyway, then things will lreally kick off 
No issue with anything Arne said and I liked the acknowledgement that Zubimendi said no and that he clearly thinks there is room for improvement. So no delusion on his part which we knew as he had already said hed be surprised if we did nothing.

But were at the stage of actions not words and its down to Hughes and FSG to get it done. Theyve failed to do anything before the start of the season so lets hope they can get one or two in before the window closes. If they dont theyve let down the manager and massively increased the chances that Trent, Mo and Virgil walk for free. And if were being honest Trent should leave for a club with greater ambition, if we do nothing.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:49:42 am
Slot on Luis Diaz: "His future is with us because I like a lot of what I've seen in the last 10 days he's in.

Slot seems a big fan of him
I doubt it's up to Slot who is kept and who is sold. I'm sure he'd like to keep Mo and Virgil but they're unlikely to be here beyond this season.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:57 am
"Richard and me are trying to strengthen the squad, and if we think we find someone we try to bring him in, unfortunately the one we thought could help us said no but in the background Richard is still trying to improve the team but my main focus is Ipswich"

I guess that sort of backs up the idea that it was Zubimendi or no-one - if we find someone we bring him in, the one we thought could help said no. Doesn't instill huge confidence that there's much of a plan behind the scenes if we're scrabbling around with 2 weeks to go still trying to identify someone that might improve the squad. Think it's increasingly inevitable we don't make any signings.

The Diaz thing is weird, it feels like the journos have been clearly briefed we'd be willing to let him go, but Slot saying he'll be staying (which I think was always most likely to be fair). I wonder if it's a case of nerds don't rate him but manager does - I remember reading reports back in the 22-23 season that the club weren't fully convinced Diaz had enough end-product to be a long term Mane replacement, but if Slot likes him we're not gonna push him out the door. If he doesn't get a new contract though, then surely he'll be for sale next summer.

The keeper signing looks a smart one, though hard to get excited about someone who probably won't play for us for 2 years. Can't understand why we haven't adopted a similar forward-thinking approach with other positions, so it seems like next summer we'll be shopping for a starting midfielder, forward, and CB at a mimimum.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:18:02 am
I doubt it's up to Slot who is kept and who is sold. I'm sure he'd like to keep Mo and Virgil but they're unlikely to be here beyond this season.

You can't honestly think that we're going to sell players without Slot's input?
