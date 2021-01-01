"Richard and me are trying to strengthen the squad, and if we think we find someone we try to bring him in, unfortunately the one we thought could help us said no but in the background Richard is still trying to improve the team but my main focus is Ipswich"



I guess that sort of backs up the idea that it was Zubimendi or no-one -we find someone we bring him in,we thought could help said no. Doesn't instill huge confidence that there's much of a plan behind the scenes if we're scrabbling around with 2 weeks to go still trying to identify someone that might improve the squad. Think it's increasingly inevitable we don't make any signings.The Diaz thing is weird, it feels like the journos have been clearly briefed we'd be willing to let him go, but Slot saying he'll be staying (which I think was always most likely to be fair). I wonder if it's a case of nerds don't rate him but manager does - I remember reading reports back in the 22-23 season that the club weren't fully convinced Diaz had enough end-product to be a long term Mane replacement, but if Slot likes him we're not gonna push him out the door. If he doesn't get a new contract though, then surely he'll be for sale next summer.The keeper signing looks a smart one, though hard to get excited about someone who probably won't play for us for 2 years. Can't understand why we haven't adopted a similar forward-thinking approach with other positions, so it seems like next summer we'll be shopping for a starting midfielder, forward, and CB at a mimimum.