You know whats weird about this Transfer summer?
I understand why we would not buy a player (as long as at least Trents contract gets sorted), because i look at the squad and i want to see all the players play. Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Macallister, Elliot, Bajcetic (+Endo) for 3 CM roles should be fine no? I would love a world class CDM, but i want to see Gravenberch and Bajcetic get minutes.
Up top we have 5 top players for 3 positions.
Everyone wants a CB, but we have 4 absolute top CBs + Van den Berg/Philipps if they are not sold. I understand none of our CBs is left footed, but they are all top players and i believe they can play LCB if needed.
LB is the only position which concerns me a bit. If Robbo cant stay fit, it could become a problem and we need a long term replacement for him soon.
I want top transfers as much as anyone, but i want to see the players, which are already there get time, especially Bajcetic and Gravenberch should prove themselves this season.
I dont want Anthony Gordon anywhere near our club, Diaz is a better player and he will prove it this season.