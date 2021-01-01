« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 700694 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20360 on: Today at 10:37:24 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:36:42 am
Why the fuck are Forest and Wolves fans so optimistic?!

Nothing else to live for.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20361 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 10:36:30 am
Chelsea!   LOL

And Neville was giving it his yearly Utd are going to finish above liverpool shite as well..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20362 on: Today at 10:38:54 am »
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Today at 10:30:56 am
Perplexed as to why we didnt go for Mats Wieffer. Knows Slots tactics very well, was a money ball signing at 30m, and an additional body at CDM.

Is also 24 and could be sold on if it didnt work out.

Because we didn't think he was good enough, presumably. We don't want an additional body, we want someone who can come in and start for one of the best teams in the world.

As fans we'd probably take an additional body, but that's not their view. And I think that's fine - I'm pleased they have a really high bar for players. My view is that if the club don't think there's someone of the required level then we shouldn't sign for the sake of it... but I do find it hard to believe that Zubimendi is the only one good enough who is available. Sometimes we need to be better at forcing player's availability - can't constantly rely on release clauses, need to act like a big club and just put the money on the table.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #20363 on: Today at 10:39:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:36:42 am
Why the fuck are Forest and Wolves fans so optimistic?!

Must be the distant view of the Peak District and their exceptional culinary choices.
« Reply #20364 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
I know many people saying Hughes is clueless. But do Barcelona really take him for being stupid as well?

I mean they wanted to pay 60m and 300k a week for Williams

Diaz would take half that salay so he'd be 7.5m a year cheaper.

They could get to the 70m
« Reply #20365 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:38:30 am
And Neville was giving it his yearly Utd are going to finish above liverpool shite as well..
Chelsea fans are being realistic.  LOL
« Reply #20366 on: Today at 10:45:12 am »
I'd be disappointed in seeing Diaz go (especially with season about to start and window closing soon).
« Reply #20367 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Cant shake the idea that the Clark deal is part of a play to obtain Lucas Gourna-Douath. We could even loan them Bajcetic. Gourna-Douath is an absolute beast and an experienced DM for a 21 year old. He has European experience and is coveted by a lot of big clubs. Do it.
« Reply #20368 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:35:15 am


Clearly don't read RAWK.

We're so unlucky that the entire 7% are on here
« Reply #20369 on: Today at 10:46:21 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:45:12 am
I'd be disappointed in seeing Diaz go (especially with season about to start and window closing soon).

I'm ok with if we get Gordon in with the money we've got for him. Plus we'll then not have to read about his dad twerking him to Barcelona every few weeks
« Reply #20370 on: Today at 10:48:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:38:54 am
Because we didn't think he was good enough, presumably. We don't want an additional body, we want someone who can come in and start for one of the best teams in the world.

As fans we'd probably take an additional body, but that's not their view. And I think that's fine - I'm pleased they have a really high bar for players. My view is that if the club don't think there's someone of the required level then we shouldn't sign for the sake of it... but I do find it hard to believe that Zubimendi is the only one good enough who is available. Sometimes we need to be better at forcing player's availability - can't constantly rely on release clauses, need to act like a big club and just put the money on the table.

Yeah they are fair points, I like the idea that its quality or nothing. Klopp did that and it worked because for years we signed shite. But sometimes we forget that players who we think are better just don't want to move no matter what or they just don't suit. I'll give 3 examples.

De Jong        - Good players, always injured. We don't need another Thiago (who in my book was one of the best midfielders of his generation)
Koppermeins - On the raio last night they were saying Gasperini said he wasnt playing and he wasnt training with the team because his heart was set on a move to Juve
Ederson       -   The story was to why we didbt move on from Atalanta was that he reckons he owes them a season after them helped him get to the level he appears to be at 

There's probably 5 or 6 names of players who are likely available "better" that what we have, and if so we might and probably will get 1. But if we don't I'd like to think it was a case that Slot didn't agree to it or would rather work with the players he has and wait for the one he wants rather than Edwards and his team failing to get a deal done
« Reply #20371 on: Today at 10:48:26 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:35:15 am


Clearly don't read RAWK.
If most of the voting was done before Zubimendi decided to stay it was probably pretty accurate tbf.
« Reply #20372 on: Today at 10:48:53 am »
Binary thinking is like a disease. Especially in here. Everything is one side or the other, yes or no, whingebag or mingebag. Wake me up when there's some news.
« Reply #20373 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:48:53 am
Binary thinking is like a disease. Especially in here. Everything is one side or the other, yes or no, whingebag or mingebag. Wake me up when there's some news.

Awake or asleep. Binary as fuck you  ;D
« Reply #20374 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:56:37 am
Going to have to point me in the direction of a top class player Chelsea have signed recently...
Well, they bought two of our midfield targets last year for starters. In the same position as Ugochukwu, who'd come in a couple of weeks earlier. They signed another defensive midfielder last month.
« Reply #20375 on: Today at 10:50:22 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:56:20 am
Yep but it's not a quick solution contract talks (I'm assuming) so we can hardly say why hasn't he sorted it out. If none of them agree deals by Christmas then it's not going to happen.

Could you imagine if this comes to pass? We have tried and failed to replace Fabinho two summers going.

Imagine how well we would be able to replace Van Dijk, Salah and Trent in one summer on top of filling the other holes we haven't filled for ages.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:49:36 am
Well, they bought two of our midfield targets last year for starters. In the same position as Ugochukwu, who'd come in a couple of weeks earlier. They signed another defensive midfielder last month.

Still haven't pointed out the top class players they've signed...
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:23:02 am
Do we have any idea wtf is happening with Alisson? Has he expressed some sort of desire to leave or something as I cant quite fathom why we would be looking to replace the best goalkeeper in the world soon when he has shown literally zero signs of any sort of decline and hes 31 years of age

Neuer is 38, Ali, Ederson, Courtois, Oblak, ter Stegen and Martinez are all 30-32. In a few years some big clubs will be looking for a new keeper at the same time. If we get him we'll have the best keeper at the Euros getting experience including in the Premiership while other clubs are in bidding wars over someone else.
« Reply #20378 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:28:06 am
We aren't looking to replace him anytime soon. Most likely we're taking the chance to bring in one of the best rated young keepers, who is happy to go out on loan for a few seasons, and that covers us should Alisson decide he'd like a new challenge before he retires.

I mean I kinda get it but theres also factors I dont get

If Alisson doesnt go, this other guy seems like being a back up is a no go

Kelleher is going to want to go at some point and this is going to force that issue but if no one makes a decent offer are we just keeping him here unhappy? What does buying this new keeper say to Kelleher?

Obviously it depends what has happened behind the scenes but we should be moving all the necessary pieces to keep Alisson, hes the best keeper on earth by a distance and again only 31

It may just be because I rate him so highly but I can only see losing Alisson as a negative thing. If he wants to go I get it but if we havent done all we can to prevent that id be pretty disappointed
« Reply #20379 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Lots of people need a chill pill. It is not the end of the world, we can still have a great and exciting season on the pitch. That is what it is all about at the end of the day.
« Reply #20380 on: Today at 10:55:38 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:51:19 am
Still haven't pointed out the top class players they've signed...

Caicedo and Lavia were our two targets as Fabinho replacements and the two top names on the market in that position last summer. What they did afterwards isn't really relevant (though Caicedo quietly put up similar stats as he had at Brighton). But if you keep signing players every time someone gets injured or doesn't hit the ground running you end up with dross regardless of how talented the players in question are.
« Reply #20381 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:32:26 am
I have a suggestion if conor Gallagher is off and chelsea need income.  What about a bid for Lavia, we liked him last summer can we not like him again. I'm not to prideful. Think he was happy to join us but then big Jorg flashed he knickers at caicedo agent and we all know how that went. Big jorg got the chop for that fiasco
Lavia would be a Keita replacement to be honest.
Too injury prone.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:53:49 am
I mean I kinda get it but theres also factors I dont get

If Alisson doesnt go, this other guy seems like being a back up is a no go

Kelleher is going to want to go at some point and this is going to force that issue but if no one makes a decent offer are we just keeping him here unhappy? What does buying this new keeper say to Kelleher?

Obviously it depends what has happened behind the scenes but we should be moving all the necessary pieces to keep Alisson, hes the best keeper on earth by a distance and again only 31

It may just be because I rate him so highly but I can only see losing Alisson as a negative thing. If he wants to go I get it but if we havent done all we can to prevent that id be pretty disappointed

Kelleher isn't good enough to be a number one goalkeeper for a team wanting to win European Cups and titles

Alisson will be 33 by the time his contract ends and whilst I agree that its a negative thing losing him he might want a new challange. It makes sense to plan or not having him with a highly rated young goalkeeper who is available and willing to go out on loan for a few years

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:55:38 am

Caicedo and Lavia were our two targets as Fabinho replacements and the two top names on the market in that position last summer. What they did afterwards isn't really relevant (though Caicedo quietly put up similar stats as he had at Brighton). But if you keep signing players every time someone gets injured or doesn't hit the ground running you end up with dross regardless of how talented the players in question are.

Just because they were targets doesn't mean they're top class and if Caicedo put up the same numbers that he had at Brighton maybe that's just more proof that he's not top class himself and that he was just playing next to a top class midfielder instead and its that guy we should look to sign ;)
« Reply #20383 on: Today at 10:59:49 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:51:19 am
Still haven't pointed out the top class players they've signed...

Every player they sign is top class. Then they go to Cobham and lose there mojo's. And putting them on 6+ year contracts doesn't help.
« Reply #20384 on: Today at 11:00:24 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:33:30 am
He was only ever on a temp contract  ???

stop with this truth.. can i not have my spin too
« Reply #20385 on: Today at 11:02:06 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:56:37 am
Going to have to point me in the direction of a top class player Chelsea have signed recently...

Palmer and Caicedo. Could argue Gusto has been decent.

People will say Caicedo wasn't but towards the end of the season he was fantastic sadly.
« Reply #20386 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:35:15 am


Clearly don't read RAWK.
Hmmm. City fans not too optimistic. Can think of 115 reasons why
« Reply #20387 on: Today at 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:35:15 am


Clearly don't read RAWK.

Youve got to wonder what the 93% view as success
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:36:41 am
Lavia would be a good shout for us. The issue is that Chelsea don't need money they need PSR headroom. Gallagher is worth zilch on the books and would be pure profit in terms of PSR. Lavia would be £46m on the books so we would have to pay £80m for them to get the kind of PSR headroom that Gallagher gives them.

Colwill on the other hand.

Where do you find the time to work or even have a shit your one busy man.  But keep posting we need you as Le Captian of the whinebags :wave
« Reply #20389 on: Today at 11:06:16 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:55:38 am
Romano thinks were still trying to sign players.

Just a bit of positivity for about 10 seconds.

I am sure we're trying but we make the process of trying to sign football players impossibly difficult and complicated.

Often self inflicted and further complicated with the nonsensical opportunistic strategy.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:06 am
Palmer and Caicedo. Could argue Gusto has been decent.

People will say Caicedo wasn't but towards the end of the season he was fantastic sadly.

Ok I'll accept Palmer ;) not like I'm the arbiter of who is and isn't top class...

However if Sheer Magnetism is right and Caicedo's numbers were similar to his at Brighton then that suggests he's massively reliant on a system and the other players around him to work well in that system. If so then there was only one top class midfielder at Brighton and we got him
« Reply #20391 on: Today at 11:10:44 am »
Quote from: Hazzyfizz on Today at 10:30:56 am
Perplexed as to why we didnt go for Mats Wieffer. Knows Slots tactics very well, was a money ball signing at 30m, and an additional body at CDM.

Is also 24 and could be sold on if it didnt work out. Brighton showing what shrewd business looks like whilst we dither and wait for the perfect opportunity again.

Brighton were quick off the mark. We had a let's wait and see mentality. If he was still available we might have gone for him.

Probably try and get him next year if he bosses it but will be too expensive I.e. Wharton who we could have got from Blackburn. Archie Gray as well.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:06 am
Palmer and Caicedo. Could argue Gusto has been decent.

People will say Caicedo wasn't but towards the end of the season he was fantastic sadly.

Yes would definitely take Palmer and Caicedo
« Reply #20393 on: Today at 11:12:19 am »
There's some fabulously glorious carnage going on in here.  Keep it up ladies and gentlemen, it's all very entertaining.  Personally quite chilled and willing to wait until the end of the window before making any judgements, but have been sharpening the prongs of my pitchfork and keeping the tar fresh on my torch just in case.  I'm like the Bugatti of fans.  Ready to go from zero to riot in 2 seconds flat.
« Reply #20394 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:06:30 am
Ok I'll accept Palmer ;) not like I'm the arbiter of who is and isn't top class...

However if Sheer Magnetism is right and Caicedo's numbers were similar to his at Brighton then that suggests he's massively reliant on a system and the other players around him to work well in that system. If so then there was only one top class midfielder at Brighton and we got him

I'd swap Endo, Gravenberch and £50m for Caicedo given the chance.

However I don't think Slot would as he want's a different type of DM
I like Diaz and I'm firmly on the whingebag camp but I really wouldn't be against him going if the money's right, and if we replace him properly. He was huge in his debut half a season in nearly driving us all the way to a quadruple but he hasn't kicked on from there and I don't think his numbers are good enough to be able to turn down 60 or 70 million.

I like Gordon but can he play on the right? We're still very lopsided with attackers who play off the left.
« Reply #20396 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:06:16 am
I am sure we're trying but we make the process of trying to sign football players impossibly difficult and complicated.

Often self inflicted and further complicated with the nonsensical opportunistic strategy.

Ive included myself in that also mate, even I am unhappy at this stage.

Just not to the levels other people are.
« Reply #20397 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 10:50:22 am

Imagine how well we would be able to replace Van Dijk, Salah and Trent in one summer on top of filling the other holes we haven't filled for ages.
Think this is the main worry - get renewals sorted and then we can afford to be choosy and patient for additional players.

To let the negotiations get this late is pretty terrible, they should've been sorted in 2023. If we (or they) do not want to renew then we should be working on that succession plan, get 1 or 2 in this summer so we have some continuity.

What are our plans to replace Mo? We seem to want to get rid of Doak so when is the plan going to be executed?

Will we really sign 4+ players next summer?
Quote from: HBBunter on Today at 11:12:19 am
There's some fabulously glorious carnage going on in here.  Keep it up ladies and gentlemen, it's all very entertaining.  Personally quite chilled and willing to wait until the end of the window before making any judgements, but have been sharpening the prongs of my pitchfork and keeping the tar fresh on my torch just in case.  I'm like the Bugatti of fans.  Ready to go from zero to riot in 2 seconds flat.

Good man happy to have you on board hope you have read all the 400pg though.  And not one signing but we all live in hope cant be grumpy crying bastards can we


fuck it is up to 500pages thats surely just the last 3 days
« Reply #20399 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Mate everyone and their dogs creamed themselves when we agreed the fee for Caicedo.

Also failing to realise he would have played with his team mate in the same midfield he would have clearly hit the ground running in Klopps Liverpool.

I get he was pretty bad for the first half of Chelseas seasons but that doesnt rewrite history that he didnt look amazing in a midfield with Mac, shocking I think playing next to Mac he would havent looked like  wank 
