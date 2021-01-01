« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:21:04 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:18:12 am
maybe  ;D

Hope your right about Trent.  If we have a great season and im thinking we might surprise people, Trent could sign again.

Many won't like this post but honestly seeing how Bradley preformed I am cool about TAA leaving. I would like him to stay he is world class but at the same time don't care if he left.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:21:15 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:12:37 am
Yeh there all English players Al.

You can not even think he would have went there if Pep wasn't there mate.

How many highly rated English players have they signed?

They don't sign English players because they are usually over valued. The problem with suggesting that it is Clark who is pushing for a move is that Clark alongside about a dozen other players have been running around with price tags on. Pretty much anything that isn't nailed down is for sale.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:22:15 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:21:15 am
They don't sign English players because they are usually over valued. The problem with suggesting that it is Clark who is pushing for a move is that Clark alongside about a dozen other players have been running around with price tags on. Pretty much anything that isn't nailed down is for sale.

If that's true the reports were they wanted above 15m, why did they take less?

Must be a reason mate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:23:39 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:21:04 am
Many won't like this post but honestly seeing how Bradley preformed I am cool about TAA leaving. I would like him to stay he is world class but at the same time don't care if he left.

We don't even know how consistent or durable Bradley is. He has had half a season where he has looked a real talent. Letting Trent go on a free because you think Bradley might become a world beater is nuts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:23:52 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:00:17 am
Here is a mad idea you bring in better players tell them they are no longer first choice and then they push to leave. We don't operate like that Klopp made that clear he said we earn the money we spend. The only time we spent before we earned was with Konate. That only happened because we had a disastrous season after selling Lovren but not replacing him.

So if you were Klopp and you were told yeah we will sell Henderson and then look around for an opportunistic signing who may not even be a midfield player would you go for it.
We did bring in better and fitter players but the previous ones didn't want to leave because they were playing for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. And we bought four midfield players in the same window that Henderson left. That was the season after we spent over £100 million on Nunez and Gakpo, something you seem to think Klopp would have been against because he only believed in buying after we sold.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:24:02 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:10:36 am
You mean like Haaland. Szobozslai, Mane, Upemecano, Minamino and Keita. It's either the mountains or that they target outstanding young talent and look to make money on them.

Their recruitment guy seems decent.  So no Bordeaux FC, is Edwards farting around there too only the best club will do line.  I suggest FC Braga hire the Redbull guy and it will be somewhere nice for the RAWK guys to go holidaying in the summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:25:17 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:21:15 am
They don't sign English players because they are usually over valued. The problem with suggesting that it is Clark who is pushing for a move is that Clark alongside about a dozen other players have been running around with price tags on. Pretty much anything that isn't nailed down is for sale.

More hyperbole.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:26:32 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:25:23 am
After a good night sleep time to be angry again.
;D Been enjoying your new material. Great parody.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:26:34 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:22:15 am
If that's true the reports were they wanted above 15m, why did they take less?

Must be a reason mate.

You can only get what someone is willing to pay. If there was loads of interest in Clark we might have got a into a bidding war and the price may have gone up. If it was just about what the player wants then Van Den Berg would have been sold to Mainz at the start of the window.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:26:41 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:38:40 am
I mean the two arent linked. We need to move some players on regardless of what we bring in. We cant stockpile kids, kids with potential, when even with no signings theyve got little chance of getting minutes.

The whole point of having a top academy is firstly to find players for the first team (him getting 2 years first team football and us having first choice / 17.5% discount effectively gives him that option here still) and failing that its to add to the coffers.

Hopefully we will also make first team signings before the end of the window too, but regardless Im not sure sales like this need to be a source of anger.
Yeah thats fair enough. You just always hope for the next Gerrard, Fowler or Owen to come through.
Maybe theyre planning on giving the next batch of youngsters their turn.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:27:15 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:20:03 am
68 posts you've made on this thread in the last 24 hours. Each one as negative as the last and each one containing some made up information to suit your agenda. It's boring as fuck.
He's up to 71 now and you posted this what 5 minutes ago
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:27:46 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:23:39 am
We don't even know how consistent or durable Bradley is. He has had half a season where he has looked a real talent. Letting Trent go on a free because you think Bradley might become a world beater is nuts.

You can't force him to stay tho if that's his plan. All I am saying if he decided to leave I don't care.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:27:55 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:26:34 am
You can only get what someone is willing to pay. If there was loads of interest in Clark we might have got a into a bidding war and the price may have gone up. If it was just about what the player wants then Van Den Berg would have been sold to Mainz at the start of the window.

What was the difference in valuations between the two players you bringing up.

2.5 mil for Clarke who wanted the move in this thought proccess

What about SVB?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:28:52 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:02 am
How is that logical? His first post hinted like Hughes was on some inside job to keep strengthening Bournemouth at our expense.

Many concerns and criticisms and valid but its like people have to invent extra ones to double down on everything. If Maramduke goes to Bournemouth on loan he cant play against us. He can play against everyone else. He obviously had contacts at Bournemouth so it was probably an easy deal to sort.  People are annoyed because of the timing of it and the fact no one had a goalkeeper as a top priority so a day or two after Zubimendi doesnt sign it looks a bit weird but its hardly some grand conspiracy.
Inside job? Fuckinghell.
It was a joke! Hes meant to sign players for us but has signed one for his old club.
This place, honestly.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:29:22 am
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 09:01:46 am
I'd also like a couple of signings. But I'm sensible enough to wait the 2 weeks until that thing closes called the transfer window. I heard you can buy players right up until the deadline, amazing isn't it ? A lot of us want the same thing but some people come here acting like the world is ending and that our owners and transfer team are the worst humans possible. It's embarrassing.

ok give me their names, we whingebags are made of tougher stuff.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:30:24 am
O Jogo (ever reliable, i know) linking us to Inácio again. Saying his agent is in the UK (also represents Fernandes) and we're meeting with him. Could be available for 45m despite his release clause being 60m.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:30:25 am
2nd Leg:
Whingebags vs Mingebags (0-0)

2nd Leg is 5 minutes in and no clear favorite for today's clash...


We need a good rumour to shift our attention  :'(
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:31:18 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:23:52 am
We did bring in better and fitter players but the previous ones didn't want to leave because they were playing for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. And we bought four midfield players in the same window that Henderson left. That was the season after we spent over £100 million on Nunez and Gakpo, something you seem to think Klopp would have been against because he only believed in buying after we sold.

Oh this will be good. Come on name the fitter and better midfield players we bought that Klopp ignored in favour of Henderson, Gini. Fabinho. Thiago. Keita and Ox.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:31:28 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:30:24 am
O Jogo (ever reliable, i know) linking us to Inácio again. Saying his agent is in the UK (also represents Fernandes) and we're meeting with him. Could be available for 45m despite his release clause being 60m.

The link to him has rumbled on for so long at this stage that I have 0 doubt that it is all bollocks
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:31:40 am
Nothing more disheartening in this thread when it's moved several pages really quickly but nothing has actually happened.

Like unwrapping a present and getting another lynx deodrant and shower set.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:33:41 am
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 09:01:46 am
I'd also like a couple of signings. But I'm sensible enough to wait the 2 weeks until that thing closes called the transfer window. I heard you can buy players right up until the deadline, amazing isn't it ? A lot of us want the same thing but some people come here acting like the world is ending and that our owners and transfer team are the worst humans possible. It's embarrassing.

Whats embarrassing is people who claim to be Liverpool fans going out to bat for billionaire greedy capitalist who's relationship with our club is to make money.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:34:22 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:31:40 am
Nothing more disheartening in this thread when it's moved several pages really quickly but nothing has actually happened.

Like unwrapping a present and getting another lynx deodrant and shower set.
;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:35:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:02 am
How is that logical? His first post hinted like Hughes was on some inside job to keep strengthening Bournemouth at our expense.

Many concerns and criticisms and valid but its like people have to invent extra ones to double down on everything. If Maramduke goes to Bournemouth on loan he cant play against us. He can play against everyone else. He obviously had contacts at Bournemouth so it was probably an easy deal to sort.  People are annoyed because of the timing of it and the fact no one had a goalkeeper as a top priority so a day or two after Zubimendi doesnt sign it looks a bit weird but its hardly some grand conspiracy.

He actually can play against us as the loan will be from Valencia with us to then sign the player in a years time.

Take the point though, its clearly just because he has connections there and it makes sense. Ive been critical of Hughes but this is a sensible deal, just a shame that at present its literally the only good thing were seemingly going to get over the line this window.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:35:39 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:33:41 am
Whats embarrassing is people who claim to be Liverpool fans going out to bat for billionaire greedy capitalist who's relationship with our club is to make money.
Aye I'm going out to bat for the owners by saying wait until the end of a designated period in which you can make transfers before making a judgement. Honestly some of you in here. I feel for your families
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:36:31 am
 Linked with Maxim De Cuyper
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:37:06 am
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 09:35:39 am
Aye I'm going out to bat for the owners by saying wait until the end of a designated period in which you can make transfers before making a judgement. Honestly some of you in here. I feel for your families

It wasnt just aimed at you, there are loads of pro FSG twats on here
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:38:25 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:33:41 am
Whats embarrassing is people who claim to be Liverpool fans going out to bat for billionaire greedy capitalist who's relationship with our club is to make money.

This is so fucking dumb. Literally no one is going out for bat for FSG over the Club. It's just some have an understanding as to why we're in the situation we're in, and realise that FSG aren't sat there deliberately trying to fuck us over. They were willing to pay for Zubimendi and it was so very close to working out, and we'd all have been delighted.

And if we don't sign someone else instead of Zubimendi, that's the decision of those in charge of transfers. It's not FSG withholding money or saying no.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:38:26 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:37:06 am
It wasnt just aimed at you, there are loads of pro FSG twats on here
I'm not pro fsg. I support the team. The window doesn't shut for 2 more weeks. Grow up have some patience and go and get some air. It's repetitive boring and quite frankly worrying some of you work yourselves up over nothing like this
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:38:53 am
You know there is no new news when Samie is quiet
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:39:08 am
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 09:35:39 am
Aye I'm going out to bat for the owners by saying wait until the end of a designated period in which you can make transfers before making a judgement. Honestly some of you in here. I feel for your families

Why
You can be angry and then happy the next day , why this is so important for you
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:39:39 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:37:06 am
It wasnt just aimed at you, there are loads of pro FSG twats on here

 ::)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:40:41 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:39:08 am
Why
You can be angry and then happy the next day , why this is so important for you
I agree but it's the same people who are negative every single day without even waiting for the end of the window. They haven't smiled or said a positive word about anything in years. It's draining and boring to read it over and over again. The usual suspects.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:41:38 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:38:25 am
This is so fucking dumb. Literally no one is going out for bat for FSG over the Club. It's just some have an understanding as to why we're in the situation we're in, and realise that FSG aren't sat there deliberately trying to fuck us over. They were willing to pay for Zubimendi and it was so very close to working out, and we'd all have been delighted.

And if we don't sign someone else instead of Zubimendi, that's the decision of those in charge of transfers. It's not FSG withholding money or saying no.

Come on this is not true. You can even find people defending the PGMOl here.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:41:40 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:30:25 am
2nd Leg:
Whingebags vs Mingebags (0-0)

2nd Leg is 5 minutes in and no clear favorite for today's clash...


We need a good rumour to shift our attention  :'(

I'm through on goal

Liverpool 9th highest spenders the last 5 years. About the same net..the other top 6 in the top 5 for both.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:42:46 am
Quote from: Tombellylfc on Today at 09:35:39 am
Aye I'm going out to bat for the owners by saying wait until the end of a designated period in which you can make transfers before making a judgement. Honestly some of you in here. I feel for your families

Do you think we haven't been here before mate.

Still a month left of the window, still 3 weeks left...Then we get the 'we don't see value in this window'....There is always January....next summer will be the big one.

Or the heat gets a bit too much and we sign a Davies, Kabak, Melo or Endo. I am really struggling to think of a player we have identified late in a window who has come in and been a long-term success. Endo is probably the closest but even he doesn't seem to be part of the new coaches plans.

So please don't insult our intelligence and suggest this is a one off and we shouldn't use past windows to judge this one.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:43:02 am
Bad news guys Kalvin Phillips gone to Ipswich.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:43:23 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:43:02 am
Bad news guys Kalvin Phillips gone to Ipswich.

Can someone check in on Avens, I think he's going to lose it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:44:11 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:42:46 am
Do you think we haven't been here before mate.

Still a month left of the window, still 3 weeks left...Then we get the 'we don't see value in this window'....There is always January....next summer will be the big one.

Or the heat gets a bit too much and we sign a Davies, Kabak, Melo or Endo. I am really struggling to think of a player we have identified late in a window who has come in and been a long-term success. Endo is probably the closest but even he doesn't seem to be part of the new coaches plans.

So please don't insult our intelligence and suggest this is a one off and we shouldn't use past windows to judge this one.

Using endo as an example is wild. We spent 150 million in midfielders that summer. It's like talking to a brick wall with a lot of you. Not wasting my time. Argue your nonsense with someone else
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:44:44 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:31:40 am
Nothing more disheartening in this thread when it's moved several pages really quickly but nothing has actually happened.

Like unwrapping a present and getting another lynx deodrant and shower set.

That happens to you too?!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 09:44:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:51:02 am
How is that logical? His first post hinted like Hughes was on some inside job to keep strengthening Bournemouth at our expense.

Many concerns and criticisms and valid but its like people have to invent extra ones to double down on everything. If Maramduke goes to Bournemouth on loan he cant play against us. He can play against everyone else. He obviously had contacts at Bournemouth so it was probably an easy deal to sort.  People are annoyed because of the timing of it and the fact no one had a goalkeeper as a top priority so a day or two after Zubimendi doesnt sign it looks a bit weird but its hardly some grand conspiracy.

The joke is a keeper has been on the cards all summer. We tried to hijack Juventus' deal for Di Gregorio. His own agent said so but acknowledged the player had given his word to join Juventus. Had he changed his mind we still would likely be in a scenario in which our first signing of the summer was a keeper. It would see clear that Alisson has told the club he wants a new challenge. It's not a grand conspiracy to help Bournemouth
