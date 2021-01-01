Wieffer vs Zubimendi is probably the more relevant comparison.



If Wieffer was considered, I assume that 'missing out' on him was an opportunity cost that the club was comfortable with at the time.



If Zubimendi himself was an opportunity that arose unexpectedly & whom we hadn't been planning for, as has been reported, then you'd be looking at Wieffer vs 'DM/6 X' instead, and the club again favoured the alternative.



That conclusion should be familiar enough to readers of this thread. Correct or not we all have the "we can do better" response at one time or another. Usually as situations arise.



And why expect otherwise. Real transfer plans don't the have the benefit of hindsight. Or the power to control what others do or when they do it.