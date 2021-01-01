Im not naive enough to think there isnt a single person out there, however whether theyre attainable, want to come and are within our price range/parameters is a different conversation.



There have been a lot of supporters in recent years harking back to the good old times when Edwards was in charge, when every signing was a home run, and people have bemoaned that players like Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez and even the likes of Gravenberch simply havent been at the same level of that glorious run between 2016-2021. Well this is it, this is the man in charge of the club, his standards, his expectations, his way of operating.



Im not saying I completely agree with this way of doing it, Id rather we took more risks and threw caution to the wind a bit more. Im just explaining that this is how I see it. I dont believe the club are looking at it from a does this player improve on X player, I think theyre looking at it from is this player good enough to be a key player for a CL/PL winning side and if the answer isnt a resounding yes, theyre backing themselves to revisit the position when they can get one that is. Thats how I see it anyway.



1. No contract extension for VVD, TAA, and Salah, it is very worrying and bothering2. We have been chasing a DM for 3 straight summers, everyone in the world can see we need one to be honest, and we still fumbled, again, it's very worrying and bothering3. Edwards is in-charge of multiple-clubs development, I would think Hughes is the man to run the show now, again, it's very worrying and bothering. Other than selling, what has he done after few months of being a SD?4. Priority, again, whole wide world can see a DM is the most needed, but we choose to go for a keeper who won't feature in the coming season, it's very worrying and bothering... with a limited budget, we opt to buy a keeper other than a DM, CB or LB???Wow Wow Wow, am I living in a parallel universe?