Not every transfer was perfect under Edwards, sorry for ever saying that it was, I was just making a more general point that supporters wanted us to go back to signing players who hit the ground running and were pretty much world class from the moment they arrived, rather than some of the more recent transfers who, whilst talented and could still become top players, have taken longer to settle and havent quite looked the same fit as those previous transfers. It really makes no difference to me if you think all of Edwards signings were shite or brilliant, it was just more of a general point about what Ive seen/heard from fellow reds.



I think there area couple of things. Firstly we were recruiting from a far lower base in 2016. So it was easier to bring in better players than we had. They also had far less competition for places. Even then players like Gini, Robbo and Fabinho were slow burners.Having a smaller squad also meant Kloppo could come up with a more tailored tactical approach that got the best out of our players. Look at the front three. They benefitted from playing week in week out with each other. That meant they got to know each others game and Klopp came up with a genius tactical approach that saw Firmino drop and leave space for Salah and Mane to make out to in runs into the spaces.That simply isn't possible when you have five forwards with very different attributes. You can't come up with a tactical approach that suits such diverse talents as Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Nunez. They also arent going to get to play through dips in form or build up the kind of understanding that Salah, Firmino and Mane had.There is also the issue that we signed players with the expectation of recruiting a couple of physical monsters in midfield. That didn't happen and massively impacted how we setup and how we played. A good example would be Nunez who thrives on service from out wide. A lack of legs in midfield meant we had to stop pushing the fullbacks on and invert Trent and inhibit Robbo's ability to push on.Another issue has been the fact in our golden period we recruited gradually and in a targeted way. Compare that to the scattergun left wing recruitment or trying to buy a midfield in one window.