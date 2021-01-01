The objective is to get better. If we can do that with signings who arent elite, fine. We actually did it very effectively last summer where we bought several midfielders who arent elite and went from being awful for the majority of a season to being title contenders for the majority of a season. You might argue were in a better place as a squad now than we were last summer and so itll take more to improve us but were not in that much of a better place than we were last summer for the 6 position. And the objective should always be to win now, not to win at only signing successes. If Slot says he needs a deep lying controller and well be better with one, even if theyre not elite or wont become elite (and was/ is Zubimendi elite anyway?), then if we want to win now, we need to give him what he wants. Theres a risk it doesnt move the needle, but you know whats guaranteed not to move the needle? Not signing anyone.
Of course, but youve sort of nailed it at the end. Signing players for big fees that dont move the needle just isnt going to be the way this club operates, as frustrating as it is for us, the best way for us to compete will be to get the players we deem the best for the positions were recruiting for. The flaw is obviously the inability to land those targets leaving you consistently jilted and exiting summer windows with flaws in the team that are seemingly obvious to us as supporters. However, the flip side is if/when we land a player of the quality required, it elevates the side to contending/winning status for major trophies. In 2017 when we sat and waited for Virgil, there were a lot of supporters (online and who I knew) that were adamant we had to have a plan B, I can remember Maguire being a popular name online, but we waited and got the player that still to this day elevates this side far more than any other defender in the world could.
Im sure Slot - like Jurgen before him - will say he isnt fussy, that hed happily take one of a number of players around Europe. But by bringing Edwards back, FSG have put their trust in his vision on how to run a football club, hes been given the keys, and theres just no way hes going to allow us to invest big sums into players that dont elevate the team enough.