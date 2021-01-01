« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 686467 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19760 on: Today at 05:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:11:49 pm
This is really a new low for you Al, you're shit talking one of the best and fair local journalists whose just doing their honest job, because of your toxic fantasy agenda. Really poor.

The new low is going in to bat for a tabloid journalist just because he backs up your toxic fantasy agenda that the club can do no wrong. ;)

One of the biggest issues in current society is that the art of journalism is dead. There is very little fact-checking or investigating. They just report what they are fed by their sources. Do you honestly think if Joyce was the correspondent for City he wouldn't be peddling their lies and propaganda?   
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19761 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
I swear some people spend their whole day camped out in the transfer thread with the sole goal of insulting anyone who talks transfers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19762 on: Today at 05:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:40:51 pm
I swear some people spend their whole day camped out in the transfer thread with the sole goal of insulting anyone who talks transfers.

Knobhead 👍
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19763 on: Today at 05:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:01:56 pm
Joyce is just reporting what he has been told after the event.

I mean he was stating we were unlikely to sign a player whilst we were in Spain talking to Zubimendi and his agent. He stated we were not interested in a keeper. He is just a favoured journalists who writes what he is told to write. He is basically an extension of the clubs PR department.



Sorry, I'm struggling to keep up here.


I thought the club were an embarassment because they leaked news about the Zubimendi transfer too early. Are we now complaining that the club were covering up transfer activity?

Also, we need to get another midfielder in because we need to improve the squad and  cant just expect youth players to step up.
But signing a keeper is silly because we already have youth players.

Anything I've missed?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19764 on: Today at 05:47:01 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:43:01 pm
Knobhead 👍

Knobhead-obsessed jizz wizard!  ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19765 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm »
Al, you cant trot the likes of David Lynch as credible sources then dismiss the likes of Paul Joyce because it doesnt agree with a point youve made up, without any proof. Its tinfoil hat stuff of the highest order.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19766 on: Today at 05:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:47:01 pm
Knobhead-obsessed jizz wizard!  ;)

a jizz wizard??

is he kyle walker?
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 05:49:14 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:53:06 pm
And your exhaust is hanging off

I was trying to work in some "other part of the car is banjaxed" into my metaphor but I don't think anything is quite banjaxed. Maybe we need an oil change.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:43:20 pm
Anything I've missed?

The Times apparently is a tabloid
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 05:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:09:46 pm

Quote
Marmadashvilli has agreed a 4m a year deal with Liverpool.

[@sanchis14 for @TheRedmenTV]


Doesn't show much confidence in Kelleher considering how much he's supposedly costing and his salary.
« Reply #19770 on: Today at 05:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:46:11 pm
At the end of July a two-man delegation from Anfield headed to San Sebastian, where they were given assurances that the player, who had previously turned down advances from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, would be willing to leave the Basque club he had joined at the age of 12, the acclaimed journalist reported for The Times.

The meetings lasted much of the day and involved the players agent, Iñaki Ibañez, and the party left believing a deal was possible, even if Zubimendis release clause of 60million (£51million) was expected to be paid in one sum.

They told Zubimendi he would have to trigger the clause himself rather than Sociedad coming to an agreement with Liverpool.

In other words, he would have to force his way out of the club that means everything to him, when he wanted to walk out of the front door with their blessing.

He opted not to do so and that was the moment the deal collapsed.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/martin-zubimendi-liverpool-arne-slot-transfer-news-jz89zc0dz
So we told him to trigger it or did Sociedad tell him to trigger it?

Don't think either club come out of that looking good.
« Reply #19771 on: Today at 05:51:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:41:01 pm
Don't plan ahead - people moan.

Plan ahead - people moan.

Loan a player to a non-PL club - people moan.

Loan a player to a PL club - people moan.

 ;D ;D
Moan FC
« Reply #19772 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Its like PMQs in here.

Some good points brought up now and again but overall its just schoolyard bullshit being thrown at each other.

It keeps the transfer window interesting atleast 🍿
« Reply #19773 on: Today at 05:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:50:47 pm
So we told him to trigger it or did Sociedad tell him to trigger it?

Sociedad did
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #19774 on: Today at 05:52:59 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:43:20 pm


Sorry, I'm struggling to keep up here.


I thought the club were an embarassment because they leaked news about the Zubimendi transfer too early. Are we now complaining that the club were covering up transfer activity?

Also, we need to get another midfielder in because we need to improve the squad and  cant just expect youth players to step up.
But signing a keeper is silly because we already have youth players.

Anything I've missed?



How the fuck are 5 keepers including Kelleher and Jaros between the ages of 21 and 25 Youth keepers. That is on top of Ali. Is Kelleher turning into young Ben Foster or something?

Kelleher is proven in the Premier League and Jaros won the double at Sturm Graz last season. Along with Ali that is probably the strongest collection of keepers on the planet. At the start of the window we had Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho and Doak who could all play for the left and wanted to sign Gordon.

Whilst we quite simply do not have a single viable option as a defensive-minded first pivot in midfield. We have a coach who bases his entire philosophy around one and has come in and wants to implement passing teams to death. Let's sign another keeper for a couple of years time and monitor Gordon though. It is nuts.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:01:30 pm by Eeyore »
Someone throw some flour at Al.
« Reply #19776 on: Today at 05:54:47 pm »
« Reply #19777 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:52:59 pm
How the fuck are 5 keepers including Kelleher and Jaros between the ages of 21 and 26 Youth keepers. That is on top of Ali. Is Kelleher turning into young Ben Foster or something?

Kelleher is proven in the Premier League and Jaros won the double at Sturm Graz last season. Along with Ali that is probably the strongest collection of keepers on the planet. At the start of the window we had Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho and Doak who could all play for the left and wanted to sign Gordon.

Whilst we quite simply do not have a single viable option as a defensive-minded first pivot in midfield. We have a coach who bases his entire philosophy around one and has come in and wants to implement passing teams to death. Let's sign another keeper for a couple of years time and monitor Gordon though. It is nuts.
Can any of them play outfield?
« Reply #19778 on: Today at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:50:30 pm


Doesn't show much confidence in Kelleher considering how much he's supposedly costing and his salary.

This fella at Valencia is meant to the best in the world in his age bracket.
Bar none.
« Reply #19779 on: Today at 05:58:11 pm »
Quote from: mensor on Today at 05:55:22 pm
Can any of them play outfield?

Not yet but we trust Slot is able to coach them.
« Reply #19780 on: Today at 05:58:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:50:30 pm


Doesn't show much confidence in Kelleher considering how much he's supposedly costing and his salary.

I like Kelleher but itll be interesting to see if any club is willing to throw 25-30M our way to get him this summer
« Reply #19781 on: Today at 05:59:14 pm »
The information available indicates that the Valencia GK will be signed to start. He's shown that he's not one to sit on the bench by pushing for a loan.

Becker will obviously leave soon, probably to Saudi for big money while Kelleher will move on to get more game time. Jaros might be the new number 2.

I don't  see us going for a number 1 if Becker hasn't informed the club that he won't renew/that he'll be leaving next summer.
« Reply #19782 on: Today at 06:02:38 pm »
From Zubi Monday to Marmalade Wednesday.
« Reply #19783 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:59:14 pm
The information available indicates that the Valencia GK will be signed to start. He's shown that he's not one to sit on the bench by pushing for a loan.

Becker will obviously leave soon, probably to Saudi for big money while Kelleher will move on to get more game time. Jaros might be the new number 2.

I don't  see us going for a number 1 if Becker hasn't informed the club that he won't renew/that he'll be leaving next summer.

Seems like the most simple conclusion to be drawn. But it would be much better if there were a conspiracy we could point to instead.
« Reply #19784 on: Today at 06:10:12 pm »
Summer 2025 sounds like its going to be pitch black.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:58:37 pm
I like Kelleher but itll be interesting to see if any club is willing to throw 25-30M our way to get him this summer

Kelleher probably wants a move but won't force it, but likely won't sign a new contract either, which makes him cheaper on the market and easier for him to move. He has 2 season left on his deal. Presumably he leaves this or next summer, when the Georgian lad arrives. Question is, does Ali leave next summer too.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:58:12 pm
RS having trouble agreeing a new deal with him apparently according to Joyce.

Doesnt mean were back in for him like but still a very very very small chance I guess.

He will miraculously end up with Xabi in Madrid in 12 months time.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:59:14 pm
The information available indicates that the Valencia GK will be signed to start. He's shown that he's not one to sit on the bench by pushing for a loan.

Becker will obviously leave soon, probably to Saudi for big money while Kelleher will move on to get more game time. Jaros might be the new number 2.

I don't  see us going for a number 1 if Becker hasn't informed the club that he won't renew/that he'll be leaving next summer.

Ali hasa contract till 2027. I think he goes in 2026.
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 05:51:41 pm
Its like PMQs in here.

Some good points brought up now and again but overall its just schoolyard bullshit being thrown at each other.

It keeps the transfer window interesting atleast 🍿

Fuck off 4 eyes. Yer ma on toast.

(Just realised I replied twice to you in very quick succession I'm not in your garden rooting through your recycling, honestly.)
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 06:11:17 pm
He will miraculously end up with Xabi in Madrid in 12 months time.

And won;t see the light of day in their midfield. He's not getting ahead of Tchoo Tchoo, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:11:30 pm
Ali hasa contract till 2027. I think he goes in 2026.

Is this Ali Hasa any good? Is he a 6?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:12:36 pm
And won;t see the light of day in their midfield. He's not getting ahead of Tchoo Tchoo, Camavinga, Valverde and Bellingham.  ;D

Hi mate.

We've identified Tchouameni as a target and as you know we always get our man so there will be space there.

Thanks.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:50:30 pm


Doesn't show much confidence in Kelleher considering how much he's supposedly costing and his salary.
On the flip side, his 23-24 XG vs goals  conceded is one of the 10 best for a keeper in the last 5 years. More than 10 fewer goals than expected over the season.  Thats pretty special

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:13:24 pm
Is this Ali Hasa any good? Is he a 6?

Yes mate. Iranian wonderkid.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:47:01 pm
Knobhead-obsessed jizz wizard!  ;)
This is what were all here for.

Next level stuff!  Bravo!
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 06:15:07 pm
Hi mate.

We've identified Tchouameni as a target and as you know we always get our man so there will be space there.

Thanks.

Good point also our mate from RAWK Andy Muller will show him around the neighbourhood and the schools in the area.
Great at penalties too Mama.
Manu Kone available for 20m

🚨⚫️⚪️🟢 Manu #Koné has clearly expressed his desire to leave @borussia until Deadline Day ✔️

A sale will be made possible for him, but the club is still waiting for suitable offers.

#BMG want to receive at least 20m as a fixed amount. As a total total package MGladbach is currently expecting 25m with bonus payments.

Contract valid until 2026.

@SkySportDE 🇫🇷
Manu Kone is sooooooooooo 2023.
Assuming the deal gets done, Mamardashvili will be a brilliant signing.

In isolation, I think it would be really smart business by the club. And hopefully not the only business we do before the deadline.



