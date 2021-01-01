Could the club trust his word now? He could change his mind again after a particularly vivid dream about eating sweet tortas on a sunny hill.



Yeah what makes you more the bad guya) Paying your release clause to leave orb) Saying you want to stay citing your family only to turn around and change your mind when a deal you verbally discussed doesn't come to fruitionHe lost all leverage with that contract extension once he informed Hughes he wasn't joining. He should have had it put on the table. That's not our problem now. And as Arsenal are also finding out, Real Sociedad are a pain in the arse to deal with.