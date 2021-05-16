I am guessing nothing of worth from the opportunistic idiots since the Zubimendi disaster.

Just wish, this transfer window is finished.

I think, this window would definitely push Trent over the edge. There is nothing that Liverpool can offer apart from the local pride that Real Madrid can't beat handsomely and a guarantee to win the top prizes which is much more likely at Madrid. Thinking rationally even I would go to Madrid if I were him.

There is no ambition in the club, the owners run the club like investment bankers and the Klopp era is most likely going to be an exception.

Mo and Virgil will not be given new contracts matching their expectations, as that is one of the things Edwards fought with Klopp over apparently, giving contracts to aging players.

Just a disaster. FSG has always been inept, just Klopp glossing over everything.