Anyone arguing we don't need a no6 certainly disagrees with Liverpools recruitment team because we been trying to get the big new name no6s the last couple of years. Why we fail to complete these deals is a long arduous discussion



Yes, clearly we need a specialist no 6. But we don't need to just sign any old player out of desperation.I know we don't like paying over the odds for players but the fact that we were apparently prepared to pay £100m for Caicedo last summer shows that money isn't the issue.Maybe the club are busy working on unearthing the new Fabinho. If they're briefing that we won't be in for another player after Zubimendi fell through then clearly that means they haven't yet identified a player who meets our needs (and is available). That means the other names being bandied about aren't considered good enough, or are not the right fit in some way.The reasons for missing out on the players we've targeted for this position over the past few seasons have been different each time - Tchouameni had his head turned by Real, Caicedo was badly advised by his agent, Zubimendi is a home boy... That indicates to me that it's not down to a fundamental problem in the club's approach to transfers.