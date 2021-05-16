« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 653048 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17880 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:28:30 pm
Hes on £700k pw

So thatll be a no.

agreed!

but Barcelona may start subsidizing the deal to get Frenkie off the books.
United are trying to sign him as well!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17881 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
Post padlocked thread, am still disappointed at the non existent contract talks but yet no longer arsed with transfers. Last summer aside, we have not had great transfer windows for years. Am not sure our owners care all that much either, it's a business and that's all there is to it.



Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17882 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:32:11 pm
agreed!

but Barcelona may start subsidizing the deal to get Frenkie off the books.
United are trying to sign him as well!

It's the only way for them to get rid which is what will happen in the end. Not a bad player, just horribly injury prone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17883 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:33:21 pm
It's the only way for them to get rid which is what will happen in the end. Not a bad player, just horribly injury prone.
Be 28 this season too. Would be a terrible move.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17884 on: Today at 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:32:13 pm
am still disappointed at the non existent contract talks

Source?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17885 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17886 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:30:14 pm
If we're paying 30 mill for a keeper (a club that hates spending money and buying players) it doesn't suggest he'll be staying long.

Hes the best keeper in the world, Brazilian with any top club in the world wanting him. Hes about to start his 7th season with us. Whatever happens from here I think hes probably given us longer than most would have predicted when he signed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17887 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:34:52 pm
Source?

Well Virgil stating a couple days ago there was no change in his contract for one. The others I do not know, probably behind the scenes something might be happening but guess the club wasted a couple weeks on Zub's snub, therefor got sidetracked.

Comes to something when keeping a 33 and 32 year old would make me genuinely happy these days :)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17888 on: Today at 02:40:01 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:37:05 pm
Well Virgil stating a couple days ago there was no change in his contract for one. The others I do not know, probably behind the scenes something might be happening but guess the club wasted a couple weeks on Zub's snub, therefor got sidetracked.

Comes to something when keeping a 33 and 32 year old would make me genuinely happy these days :)

It was worded specifically "there is no formal contract offer", I reckon talks are well underway.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17889 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:40:01 pm
It was worded specifically "there is no formal contract offer", I reckon talks are well underway.

I'd be very surprised if contact hadn't been made with agents to sus out what they are thinking about a renewal, and maybe to suggest what the club would like to do.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17890 on: Today at 02:42:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:41:33 pm
I'd be very surprised if contact hadn't been made with agents to sus out what they are thinking about a renewal, and maybe to suggest what the club would like to do.
Bit of a vicious cycle potentially because all the time were playing the fool in the transfer market is another day where players like VVD become increasingly disillusioned.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17891 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
I can see Virgil and Mo staying longer, despite MO especially being worth some coin. I fear that while Trent may sign a contract, if RM come knocking he would be interested, most players leave for RM when they come knocking to be honest.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17892 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17893 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:42:52 pm
Bit of a vicious cycle potentially because all the time were playing the fool in the transfer market is another day where players like VVD become increasingly disillusioned.

Well indeed, Torres for one felt we had no ambition so it does happen. That said, that was a different era entirely!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17894 on: Today at 02:48:43 pm »
I highly doubt Mo stays beyond this season.

Losing Trent and Virgil would be mad though. Watching your captain and vice captain walk out the door for free is pretty unforgiveable.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17895 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
I refuse to believe we don't have a back-up plan. What would we have done had he failed the medical?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17896 on: Today at 02:52:59 pm »
James Pearce in the Athletic today going over the general transfer Roundup

Quote
Liverpool
What has happened this week?
Liverpools transfer plans suffered a major setback with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi turning down a move to Anfield.
The Spain international had looked set to become the first signing of Arne Slots reign as the Dutchman sought to recruit a new No 6.
Liverpool were prepared to trigger his 60million (£51.7m; $63.4m) buyout clause and senior Anfield figures believed they had guarantees that Zubimendi was open to the move.
However, Real Sociedad responded to Liverpools interest by launching a charm offensive, including offering a new contract on improved terms, to try to convince him to stay put.
The player requested some time to consider whether to cut his ties with his boyhood club and on Monday, Liverpools fears over the delay were confirmed when they were informed that he had decided to remain at Real Sociedad for the coming season.

There was a significant outgoing with Liverpool agreeing the sale of Fabio Carvalho to Brentford for a fee of £22.5million potentially rising to £27.5m with add-ons. Sporting director Richard Hughes also negotiated a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause.
Fulham, who sold Carvalho to Liverpool for £5million in 2022, will be entitled to £3.5m as they had a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any future profit the Merseyside club made.
Will Liverpool move for someone else?
Liverpool insist there is no Plan B and they are currently unlikely to pursue an alternative to Zubimendi, who was identified as a target because he fitted their profile for the No 6 role and they believed he was available.
However, it remains to be seen if that stance changes in the coming weeks given that the holding midfield position has been an area of concern throughout pre-season.

Wataru Endo has struggled to adapt to Slots more possession-based approach. Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai have also played there but they are all more effective further forward.
Ryan Gravenberch has shown signs of promise in that deeper role but it would be a leap of faith to believe hes the long-term answer. Signing someone of the calibre of Zubimendi would have strengthened Liverpool in a key area.
What positions/players are they looking at?
Newcastle Uniteds Bruno Guimaraes has been touted as a possible alternative to Zubimendi  but senior Liverpool sources, kept anonymous to protect relationships, are adamant they have no interest in the Brazilian.
Aside from trying to recruit a new No 6, there have been discussions internally over defensive options since Joel Matip left at the end of his contract this summer. Recruiting an attacking wide player has also been a topic of debate.

Liverpool agreed a £75million fee with Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon in late June with Joe Gomez set to move in the other direction for £45m. However, the deals collapsed when Newcastle pulled out. Liverpools admiration for Gordon remains strong but Newcastle are no longer under financial pressure to sell to satisfy the Premier Leagues profit and sustainability rules.
Liverpool have been monitoring Valencias Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili but as things stand they are not looking to recruit a goalkeeper in this window.

Which players could be leaving?
As well as Carvalhos departure, Luke Chambers joined Wigan Athletic on loan and Billy Koumetio signed for Scottish club Dundee permanently for a nominal fee.
More outgoings are imminent with several Championship clubs, including Swansea City, showing interest in winger Kaide Gordon, who is available on a season-long loan. Queens Park Rangers are leading the chase to take full-back Owen Beck on loan, while fellow youngster Luca Stephenson has loan interest from some League One clubs.
Red Bull Salzburg have stepped up their pursuit of midfielder Bobby Clark, who Liverpool value at around £12million. Salzburg, managed by former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, hope a deal can be done.


Liverpool are prepared to sanction a loan move for Stefan Bajcetic, who needs to play regularly after missing most of last season due to injury.
Scottish winger Ben Doak, who has been the subject of interest from Leicester City and Southampton, is also expected to depart. It remains to be seen whether thats on loan or a permanent deal.
Sepp van den Bergs future is uncertain with PSV Eindhoven among his suitors but no club has yet come close to meeting Liverpools £20million asking price.
James Pearce



If we decide we don't need another 6, but also decide to let Bajcetic go, and that Endo doesn't suit us, that's a real real head scratcher to me
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17897 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm »
Ill post this again. I;m sure us at RAWK can get a #6.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17898 on: Today at 02:56:33 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have been monitoring Valencias Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili but as things stand they are not looking to recruit a goalkeeper in this window.
So we aren't even doing the Marmaduke deal??
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17899 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:52:59 pm
James Pearce in the Athletic today going over the general transfer Roundup

"Sporting director Richard Hughes also negotiated a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause."

Adding a desperately needed charm offensive in there for his pal Hughes. Fails to mention Fulham secured a 20% one when he came that way. So he is 2.5% inferior.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17900 on: Today at 02:57:06 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 02:48:13 pm
Well indeed, Torres for one felt we had no ambition so it does happen. That said, that was a different era entirely!
Unfortunately its currently hard to argue to the contrary. Last season was generally full of positives and an excellent third place finish. Most fans and seemingly players, perhaps unsurprisingly, thought we might make strides to go further this year, particularly with champions league football back. Unless we get some major moves in the next 3 weeks its looking extremely dismal and spinning contract extensions as good news wont cut it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17901 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:07:25 pm
Anyone arguing we don't need a no6 certainly disagrees with Liverpools recruitment team because we been trying to get the big new name no6s the last couple of years. Why we fail to complete these deals is a long arduous discussion

Yes, clearly we need a specialist no 6. But we don't need to just sign any old player out of desperation.

I know we don't like paying over the odds for players but the fact that we were apparently prepared to pay £100m for Caicedo last summer shows that money isn't the issue.

Maybe the club are busy working on unearthing the new Fabinho. If they're briefing that we won't be in for another player after Zubimendi fell through then clearly that means they haven't yet identified a player who meets our needs (and is available). That means the other names being bandied about aren't considered good enough, or are not the right fit in some way.

The reasons for missing out on the players we've targeted for this position over the past few seasons have been different each time - Tchouameni had his head turned by Real, Caicedo was badly advised by his agent, Zubimendi is a home boy... That indicates to me that it's not down to a fundamental problem in the club's approach to transfers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #17902 on: Today at 02:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:30:14 pm
If we're paying 30 mill for a keeper (a club that hates spending money and buying players) it doesn't suggest he'll be staying long.

Mamardashvili is going out on loan back to Valencia probably if we sign him.
