Any player is perfectly entitled to show loyalty to his boyhood club (Gerrard ?), but what has irked me is the fact that we were clearly briefing our friendly journos. They need to stop doing that because this is now twice it has happened in the last 12 months. I don`t have a particular issue with us not signing Zubimendi, but I do have an issue with the club briefing journos at a stage when most fans would interpret that as a 'done deal'. It isn`t helpful or wise.



Anyway, we move on. We have a very capable squad and I am pretty sure there will be additions albeit late in the window which is not ideal.