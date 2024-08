I can accept not getting Zubimendi but if we don’t go for an alternative it’s amateurish.



May I also remind everyone that if we push signing a ‘6’ to next summer, we could be replacing Salah, Van Dijk and Trent on top of trying to sign a midfielder. A big ask if we don’t get these contracts sorted.



Yep, this is always the trouble with waiting, other problems always, always pop up in the mean time, next summer we'll probably need to do something at left back, if Ibou doesn't get over the injuries we'll need to do something there, there's bound to be a midfielder that doesn't kick on and might need upgrading etc etc and that's before we even start on the contracts who might not renew. You end up constantly falling short because you can't solve all the problems in one summer.I'd like to hear less "opportunistic" nonsense and what one of the biggest clubs on the planet is going to do to try and be in the best possible shape to win a league and CL this season and next.