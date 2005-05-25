« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 627688 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:50:47 pm

Tax is for people who find normal accounting too exciting.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,441
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:50:47 pm

Tax is for people who find normal accounting too exciting.

What about tax accounting?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 05:57:34 pm »
Right, ive watched about an hour of zubimendi in pieces of play. One thing I've noticed, is that when he stands up a challenge he usually goes in with the 'wrong' leg at an odd time and it catches everyone out and regains possession. Pretty cool to be fair. Get it done.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,834
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 05:57:52 pm »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 05:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:56:14 pm
What about tax accounting?

Now we're talking!

Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:41:14 pm
Firstly this looks like it a buyout of the players contract and not a release fee being paid. As I said they are incredibly rare and it isn't clear if a Foreign employer can actually use a buyout to sign a player.

The relevant bit regarding income tax.

Dirección General de Tributos also defines it as an indemnity susceptible of being considered as a capital loss according to Spanish income tax law.Thereby, the capital gain which is generated by the payment of the buying club to the player is immediately offset by the capital loss generated by the payment of the buyout clause that the player pays to the selling club.In conclusion, the total effect over the income tax will be none and the buying club will only pay to the player the money which is stipulated in the contract.

Nevertheless, it would be necessary to review the eventual tax effects in the case of a foreign buyer club and the tax burdens of that country.

I'd imagine that the fee would be transferred to Zubamendi technically as a loan that is then immediately considered cleared once it's transferred to Real.  This would mean it's not classed as his income and would mean all the different requirements of Real and La Liga are met.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 06:03:30 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 05:50:47 pm

Tax is for people who find normal accounting too exciting.
some tax people are extroverts though - you can tell coz when talking to you, they sometimes look at your shoes, not their own.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 06:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:40:18 pm
Source?

Think the source is the 7000-odd posts you have mate.
Logged

Online 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 555
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm »
Think it'll be Zubi Wednesday in the doorway at Greggs's
Logged
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,334
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 06:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:10:40 pm
Think the source is the 7000-odd posts you have mate.

Yawn
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
Goodbye Zubi Tuesday
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 06:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 06:17:11 pm
Goodbye Zubi Tuesday

There's still time for an Orny tweet in the hours to come!
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 06:24:45 pm »
I'm feeling a tad more optimistic today that this transfers happens on the basis that he'd have fucked us off by now if he weasn't keen on coming.

I hope we are just sorting payment terms out and something will be announced soon.

In reality i haven't got a fucking clue, but I hope  ! 
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,494
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:12:38 pm
Yawn
Its YNWA

Call yaself a Liverpool fan
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,867
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 06:27:20 pm »
Does he have to pay it in pesetas, euros or pounds? Be a right faff getting all that money changed at a post office.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:31:49 pm by Draex »
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,952
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:59:54 pm
Yes. The last N has a wiggly line above it (Montaña) and it's pronounced MON-TAN-YA.
Thanks mate!
Well that's it then- it's written in the s... ermmm mountains! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 06:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:10:28 pm
The £45m fee in the Gordon deal was very good, no wonder we wanted to do it. Id be amazed if we got that again but anything above £35m is really good value for a pretty average centre back.

 :duh

You don't half talk some shite on here.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,542
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 06:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:56:14 pm
What about tax accounting?

I tried to combine the two but found it all a bit too taxing.



What?! Dont judge me, this thread has already gone to shit!
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
Transfers don't need to be taxing...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 06:38:47 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Transfers don't need to be taxing...

But the jets they arrive with need!
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 06:39:16 pm »
good job we have 3 sporting directors to sort this out

edwards, hughes , ward
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 06:41:21 pm »
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm »
I won't believe anything now until we're tracking a flight!

Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,486
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 06:44:47 pm »
nobody has discussed the sterling to euros exchange rates and implications regarding HMRC or with Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria. I would suggest that it should be the next area to delve into
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:44 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16424 on: Today at 06:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:32:28 pm
:duh

You don't half talk some shite on here.

Each to their own like. He was brilliant at a point but theres a reason Quansah overtaken him and hes barely played at centre back for about 3-4 years now. Hes proven far more useful as a utility player plugging holes at the back than he has as an actual centre half, which should be his main position.

I was a huge fan, from 18-20 he was one of the best defenders in the league and Europe, I cant see him returning to that level again though, especially here. I wouldnt want Gomez near the field against a top side, would you?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,425
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16425 on: Today at 06:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:45:35 pm
Each to their own like. He was brilliant at a point but theres a reason Quansah overtaken him and hes barely played at centre back for about 3-4 years now. Hes proven far more useful as a utility player plugging holes at the back than he has as an actual centre half, which should be his main position.

I was a huge fan, from 18-20 he was one of the best defenders in the league and Europe, I cant see him returning to that level again though, especially here. I wouldnt want Gomez near the field against a top side, would you?

is the bench considered near the field? because we'd like to have him as a sub, at least
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,834
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16426 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:45:35 pm
Each to their own like. He was brilliant at a point but theres a reason Quansah overtaken him and hes barely played at centre back for about 3-4 years now. Hes proven far more useful as a utility player plugging holes at the back than he has as an actual centre half, which should be his main position.

I was a huge fan, from 18-20 he was one of the best defenders in the league and Europe, I cant see him returning to that level again though, especially here. I wouldnt want Gomez near the field against a top side, would you?

Sometimes, it is best not to say anything. You should try it ...
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,957
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16427 on: Today at 06:50:37 pm »
Brentford announcing Fabio at 7.00 pm
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,185
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16428 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 06:17:11 pm
Goodbye Zubi Tuesday

A Message to You, Zubi
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,934
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16429 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:52:43 pm
A Message to You, Zubi

Stop your messing around. Better think of your future. Time you straighten right out. Else you'll wind up in Real (Sociedad)
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,334
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16430 on: Today at 07:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:25:45 pm
Its YNWA

Call yaself a Liverpool fan

Call yaself funny? needy bastard
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 