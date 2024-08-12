« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 620762 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16160 on: Today at 02:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:19:25 pm
We wouldn't, because we can't.  He has to buy himself out of his contract.

And we would pay him to do that?

Nothing has changed.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16161 on: Today at 02:20:43 pm »
Clause paid banger tonight now I reckon, vamos!!!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16162 on: Today at 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Yeah it's done now. Welcome Flakey Zubi.

Which bit of the article that Joyce has just written makes you think its done?

It literally says While it is understood that there has been no ultimatum of that nature issued from the Anfield hierarchy, there is an acceptance from the players side as well as at Liverpool that the present situation cannot carry on indefinitely.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16163 on: Today at 02:21:00 pm »
We could have negotiated a deal with them, normally paying a bit over the odds but then would allow us to pay in installments etc

But thats them telling us we must pay the full clause upfront.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16164 on: Today at 02:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:19:21 pm


Hughesy bell Klarna again lad.

Is that disgracedcake after the weekend?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16165 on: Today at 02:21:56 pm »
Football club in makikg player comply with terms of his contract shocker.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Today at 02:20:28 pm
There was talk of the clubs negotiating payment terms though, so that likely puts an end to that.

My guess would be, he's told them he wants to join us, they're making it as difficult as possible, understandably, and it'll take him paying the clause to release him.  Any talk of payment structure is probably off the table now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16167 on: Today at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:19:21 pm


Hughesy bell Klarna again lad.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16168 on: Today at 02:22:28 pm »
So, they've given up trying to emotionally blackmail him then?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16169 on: Today at 02:22:46 pm »
Can someone explain how the next steps work then with the release clause.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
This has gotten so boring and repetitive I'm considering triggering the release clause by myself
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:21:07 pm
Is that disgracedcake after the weekend?

He's ready for round 2.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 02:23:33 pm »
John Henry is trying to prise his wallet open with a car jack at this very moment.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Not anything new, is it? The club seem willing to pay the fee regardless.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16174 on: Today at 02:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:21:07 pm
Is that disgracedcake after the weekend?

I've still not fucking started on it because of all this arsing round in Spain  :no
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16175 on: Today at 02:23:49 pm »
Real Sociedad tell Martín Zubimendi he must pay £51m release clause
La Liga club increase the pressure on the Liverpool target by telling him he must trigger the clause in his contract which would allow him to join Liverpool

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Monday August 12 2024, 2.15pm, The Times

Real Sociedad have cranked up the pressure on Liverpools target Martín Zubimendi by telling him he must trigger his own £51million release clause from his boyhood club.

The process would involve the 25-year-old midfielder ending his spell with the Basque club that he has played for since he was 12 by paying the clause, which equates to 60million, himself at the La Liga offices in Madrid.

The tactic has only served to increase the pressure on Zubimendi. Sociedad are now playing hardball with the Spain midfielder, who may have otherwise begun contemplating negotiating with Liverpool.

Zubimendi emerged as the best fit for the No6 role under the new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and the Anfield club believed he was convinced his future lay on Merseyside.

However, the Spain midfielder, who featured in the Euro 2024 final success over England last month, has been continuing to mull over matters with Sociedads stance, while in accordance with the players contract, complicating matters, according to sources in his homeland. Release clauses are common in Spain.

Clearly, there are ways in which the depositing of the clause with La Liga can be managed, but the prospect of Zubimendi having to force his way out of the club places him under greater stress.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool have given Zubimendi until Wednesday to make a final decision on his future. While it is understood that there has been no ultimatum of that nature issued from the Anfield hierarchy, there is an acceptance from the players side as well as at Liverpool that the present situation cannot carry on indefinitely.

Sociedads powerplay comes with the club having sold the defender Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid this week, while the midfielder Mikel Merino is a target for Arsenal.

The prospect of losing the trio has prompted Sociedad to get tough and Zubimendi finds himself at the centre of a drama had been hoping to avoid.

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/real-sociedad-martin-zubimendi-51m-release-clause-liverpool-9d30vcg90
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16176 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:21:00 pm
We could have negotiated a deal with them, normally paying a bit over the odds but then would allow us to pay in installments etc

But thats them telling us we must pay the full clause upfront.

Its a load of bollocks though, a bit like Brighton holding that ridiculous auction for Caicedo a year ago which we won except we didnt because the player didnt want to go there.

They might be saying that he has to pay his buy out clause now, but that just means we havent agreed a deal with them for any other method. If we offered them a billion over 5 years instead of 50 million now theyd accept it wouldnt they? So ultimately its about agreeing a deal, which it always was.

Of course we may just pay the clause to get it done but these sort of stances mean little.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16177 on: Today at 02:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:22:46 pm
Can someone explain how the next steps work then with the release clause.

He has to physically go to La Liga's offices in Madrid and pay it I believe.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16178 on: Today at 02:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:22:46 pm
Can someone explain how the next steps work then with the release clause.
In Spain, it has to be the player or their reps who activate the clause by making a deposit with the league themselves amounting to the release clause. Of course, this is always done by the buying club and the actual activating of the clause is a formality.

We would need concrete agreement with Zubimendi and his representation, then essentially send across 51m in one bit to the Spanish Federation in order to be able to sign him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16179 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:24:07 pm
Its a load of bollocks though, a bit like Brighton holding that ridiculous auction for Caicedo a year ago which we won except we didnt because the player didnt want to go there.

They might be saying that he has to pay his buy out clause now, but that just means we havent agreed a deal with them for any other method. If we offered them a billion over 5 years instead of 50 million now theyd accept it wouldnt they? So ultimately its about agreeing a deal, which it always was.

Of course we may just pay the clause to get it done but these sort of stances mean little.

 ;D God forbid anyone is a little optimistic.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16180 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm »
Didn't Neymar have to pay his own release clause when he left Barca for PSG it must be some La Liga thing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16181 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm »
And the rollercoaster continues. ;D

But at which point on the rollercoaster are we now?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 02:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Yeah it's done now. Welcome Flakey Zubi.

Samie made a funny ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16183 on: Today at 02:25:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:24:08 pm
He has to physically go to La Liga's offices in Madrid and pay it I believe.

Ah, and they know he can't leave San Sebastian without vomiting. Well played, RS, well played.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16184 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
I'm just encouraged the player still hasn't said no.

If we get him August 31st I don't care as long as we get him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16185 on: Today at 02:26:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:23:06 pm
This has gotten so boring and repetitive I'm considering triggering the release clause by myself
;D :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16186 on: Today at 02:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:22:46 pm
Can someone explain how the next steps work then with the release clause.


Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16187 on: Today at 02:27:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:24:59 pm
;D God forbid anyone is a little optimistic.

Im not being negative about it, if anything its the opposite as the person I was responding to said that wed have to pay the clause in full.

If you asked me to bet based on what we currently know Id bet on him not signing but thats just my opinion. My point was more about Sociedad saying we had to pay the release clause in full, which they will always say until we negotiate a deal which they like on different terms.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16188 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
I'd say the fact they've told him to do this means he's said he's leaving, why else would you start to play hardball.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16189 on: Today at 02:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:22:46 pm
Can someone explain how the next steps work then with the release clause.

It works slightly differently. There's no release clause per se, but Zubamendi can pay off his own release. I'd imagine that once agreed, we would transfer to the funds on behalf of the player to an intermediate to demonstrate our acceptance, the deal will then be done and the money released to Real.

People keep talking about it being an issue paying upfront when in reality LFC will have financed it with usual venture partners.
If we are truly at this stage then he must be coming.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16190 on: Today at 02:28:12 pm »
Well at least we know Sociedad won't negotiate on the fee now. Just need Zubimendi to give the go ahead or tell us to fuck off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16191 on: Today at 02:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 02:22:46 pm
Can someone explain how the next steps work then with the release clause.

Yeah I still don't understand all the release clause buyout stuff. I need someone to explain it to me again. I have same issue with what is best pace speed acceleration rapid etc
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16192 on: Today at 02:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:27:12 pm
I'd say the fact they've told him to do this means he's said he's leaving, why else would you start to play hardball.

My guess is he's definitely told them that's his intention, it's a case of completely severing ties with a club he's been at since 12 years of age though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16193 on: Today at 02:28:57 pm »
Based on this information, I've changed my opinion and I think it's possible that he might come or he might not come
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16194 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
Leave leave it to ian Ayre  to pay 50 million and fuck up the deal
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16195 on: Today at 02:30:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:23:49 pm
That reads like they're making it very difficult for him, with the La Real fans.

The local 'he buys himself out' headlines will be brutal.

Can you imagine the fewm here if one our top players was reported to have 'bought himself out of his contract' to go elsewhere.

Yes, I realise that's the way it has to be done - but it's heaping pressure on the lad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16196 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 02:28:00 pm
It works slightly differently. There's no release clause per se, but Zubamendi can pay off his own release. I'd imagine that once agreed, we would transfer to the funds on behalf of the player to an intermediate to demonstrate our acceptance, the deal will then be done and the money released to Real.

People keep talking about it being an issue paying upfront when in reality LFC will have financed it with usual venture partners.
If we are truly at this stage then he must be coming.

The only issue is that the handover is going to be in cash, outside of his favourite restaurant in the mountains, surrounded by all family and lifelong local friends.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16197 on: Today at 02:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:28:50 pm
My guess is he's definitely told them that's his intention, it's a case of completely severing ties with a club he's been at since 12 years of age though.

Shitty move by Real Sociedad.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #16198 on: Today at 02:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:25:50 pm
Ah, and they know he can't leave San Sebastian without vomiting. Well played, RS, well played.
;D :D
