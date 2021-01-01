« previous next »
« Reply #15840 on: Today at 09:17:20 am »
I'd definitely keep Doak too, his end product isn't there yet but there's so much potential in a speedy winger who can use either foot.  Get him out on loan and see how he gets on.

Clark I would keep too, can't understand that one, he's looked really good every time he's had a chance in the first team.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15841 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:01:31 am
What on earth.

Its clear that Clark is good enough because his ex coach wants to sign him. As for Doak hes 18 and a huge prospect.

Bradley has proved that going out on loan sometimes then coming back can help your changes. It would be madness to sell either player in my mind. Are we that desperate for money?

Clark posted a weird black and white photo of himself on Twitter. Im guessing the new set up dont rate him or see others with a bigger chance.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15842 on: Today at 09:18:34 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:18:10 am
Clark posted a weird black and white photo of himself on Twitter. Im guessing the new set up dont rate him or see others with a bigger chance.

So has McConnel

Trey has seemed to leapfrogged a few during pre season for sure
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15843 on: Today at 09:19:21 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:18:10 am
Clark posted a weird black and white photo of himself on Twitter. Im guessing the new set up dont rate him or see others with a bigger chance.
Barcodes?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15844 on: Today at 09:19:49 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 09:18:10 am
Clark posted a weird black and white photo of himself on Twitter. Im guessing the new set up dont rate him or see others with a bigger chance.

He does it a lot to be fair. Could mean anything - maybe he's unhappy at the thought of Liverpool, maybe he's unhappy we've turned down what he thought was a good bid and is desperate to leave..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15845 on: Today at 09:21:57 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:07:41 am
you kind of make my point though? Saka was ready at that age, so was Foden, Palmer got some time at City at 19, Mainoo came in last year at 18, i can not think of a lot of proven players who came in way later in their carreer at the top clubs. Sterling was way further in his development at that age too when he came through with us.

I am just talking about players who made it through the ranks of the top teams in the prem and if they are not very close at 18, they usually get loaned out a few times and then sold for some money.
Saka came through when Arsenal were at a relatively low ebb, Iwobi and Aubemyang were their wide forwards at the time.  Similarly with Mainoo coming into what was a largely non-existent Man U midfield.  Palmer forced a move from Man City as he wasn't getting enough chances.

Doak's preferred position seems to be RW and that puts him behind Salah.  He could also probably play as LW but that puts him in competition with Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Darwin.  That, plus his bad injury, means it's not really a surprise that he's not made many appearances yet.  That picture could change a lot by next season - particularly with reference to Salah!

Whatever his future holds though it feels like he really needs a season of 30+ games somewhere.  That will likely indicate if he's another Bradley and a contender for a first team spot or if we'll cash in as with Fabio.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15846 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
Not sure I understand the reasoning for selling Doak either. He's still very young and certainly has the raw ingredients to improve over the next few years. His awareness of teammates and decision making will only improve with experience.

What he needs is a loan spell at a Championship club for a year or two. At that point we can decide if he's worth bringing into the squad or selling on. Not like we're going to get much money for him right now either.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15847 on: Today at 09:24:34 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:19:49 am
He does it a lot to be fair. Could mean anything - maybe he's unhappy at the thought of Liverpool, maybe he's unhappy we've turned down what he thought was a good bid and is desperate to leave..

Could also be he's started listening to The Cure
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15848 on: Today at 09:25:26 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:24:34 am
Could also be he's started listening to The Cure

Comes back from injury with eyeliner and Robert Smith hair?  I'm all in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15849 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
When he was in Feyenoord he could only dream of 50m players who never give the ball away under pressure.

For this reason I really, really hope we get Zubi...Slot joined us so he can work with players who can help him fulfill his football visions, hopefully club go out of their way to make their new manager happy with his first player.

Zubi may not be world-class but it feels like he's super important to how Slot wants his team to play.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15850 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Today at 08:53:46 am
Zubi played 27 mins in a friendly for them on Saturday, is it normal that they'd of let him play at a risk of getting injured and ruining any deal?
It could be that he wanted one last time in the colours? It could be that the club thought playing him may well change his mind? Could be that they and he wanted to have a run out to shake things out and take the mind off what's happening?

Either way, he's their player and they can do what they want. Plenty of players have played in friendlies and even competitive games then signed for other sides immediately afterwards... and 27mins is a bit of a weird time period as well. Doesn't give much opportunity to do much.

Anyway, if he signs, he signs. If he don't then good luck to him and we move on
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:18 am by Kennys from heaven »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15851 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:52:19 am
Desire, or "resignation"?
All I've seen are people who are resigned to him being sold, IF it happens- and they're offering opinion to support said resignation, sort of like.. "Well, if they wanna sell him, I can see why they would consider that."
Don't think it means that it is their "desire" that he be sold, or even that they actually want him to be sold.

If it doesn't happen, I'm sure they'd be chuffed as all of us are.

"Desire" is such a strong word. It brings to mind some guy sitting at home, praying that we sell Doak...
Why does it need support or reasons to justify him being sold?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15852 on: Today at 09:38:16 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 09:26:04 am
Zubi may not be world-class but it feels like he's super important to how Slot wants his team to play.

This is the thing Im not 100% on. So many from Spain believe he is elite and hes good enough to start for Barca or even Madrid. The people that look at his numbers seem to suggest he isnt but as always, numbers arent everything and game intelligence simply isnt measured on FBref, no matter how you try and twist it, and game intelligence is very often what separates the good from the great.

I wouldnt be shocked if he ends up being as good as Mac Allister in his first season, whos very much on the verge of being world class, for me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15853 on: Today at 09:39:16 am »
Regarding Doak he needs lots of game time.  Im thinking the advantage of selling means the buying club has committed to him fully financially.  Loans can go astray Fabio didnt get loads of minutes with RB Leipzig.  If a player doesnt hit the ground running they can be dropped very quickly.  He's not their 10m big signing so it's easier to do.  Insert a buy back let the wee fella play I say if a big success just buy him back and pay the development tax.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15854 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:39:04 am


Ok Esclusham Mountain, Wales 27km away from Liverpool?

Not only is there a mountain but the 8 km long Minera Caves, Ogof Llyn Parc and Ogof Cefn-y-Gist have their entrances on the moor. These have passages close to Ogof Dydd Byraf and Ogof Llyn Du whose entrances are in Minera Limeworks.

So the added advantage of caves to hide in when he has his first bad game.

And Kevin Keegan lived around Mold so if Zubi is so keen on mountains he could live around Loggerheads.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15855 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
I hope we sign Zubimendi but I'm not particularly confident. If I had to bet on it I'd put my money on it not happening. If Hughes pulls it off fair play it'll be a huge achievement simply because others have failed to sign him before.

If it's a no that's gutting but fine. If the lad comes out of the supersupercomputer as the no.1 option then you've got to try. We'd soon fall in love with a Verela or someone else that provides that defensive stability from midfield.

There is a forward and a defender also potentially being signed and as a trio, there could be enough excitement generated.

Personally I don't think it's about massive improvements and glaring gaps. It's about bolstering the squad, allowing us to compete in all competitions and generating some real energy and excitement for the season ahead.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15856 on: Today at 09:42:21 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:38:16 am
This is the thing Im not 100% on. So many from Spain believe he is elite and hes good enough to start for Barca or even Madrid. The people that look at his numbers seem to suggest he isnt but as always, numbers arent everything and game intelligence simply isnt measured on FBref, no matter how you try and twist it, and game intelligence is very often what separates the good from the great.

I wouldnt be shocked if he ends up being as good as Mac Allister in his first season, whos very much on the verge of being world class, for me.

I was confused by his 'numbers' too.

This helped explain a few things for me though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qEbCengiB2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qEbCengiB2k</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEbCengiB2k
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15857 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:39:22 am
Not only is there a mountain but the 8 km long Minera Caves, Ogof Llyn Parc and Ogof Cefn-y-Gist have their entrances on the moor. These have passages close to Ogof Dydd Byraf and Ogof Llyn Du whose entrances are in Minera Limeworks.

So the added advantage of caves to hide in when he has his first bad game.

And Kevin Keegan lived around Mold so if Zubi is so keen on mountains he could live around Loggerheads.

Right Mr Phililps i think RAWk should do a gofund thingy and get you on a flight to San Sebastian Im not convinced Dickie Hughes has this type of knowledge.  How are you on food and wine?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15858 on: Today at 09:46:58 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:42:21 am
I was confused by his 'numbers' too.

This helped explain a few things for me though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qEbCengiB2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qEbCengiB2k</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEbCengiB2k

Good video that, he's a bit like Gini in the fact he quietly goes about his business and won't stand out in a highlights reel from a game but is the glue that sticks it all together at both ends.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15859 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Come on Ornstein and Joycey, put us out of our misery ya c*nts!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15860 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
I'd assume that for the two years he's been with us, the coaches have been working with Doak on his awareness and decision making. Has that area of his game improved during that time? If not, you can understand why he's considered a saleable asset. Maybe he will come good in a few years time, with more experience, but he's not going to get that here at the moment.
We have a duty of care to our youth players, which includes gently shuffling them off if their career prospects look better served elsewhere. We can always buy them back (see Anthony Gordon).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15861 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:22:28 am
Not sure I understand the reasoning for selling Doak either. He's still very young and certainly has the raw ingredients to improve over the next few years. His awareness of teammates and decision making will only improve with experience.

What he needs is a loan spell at a Championship club for a year or two. At that point we can decide if he's worth bringing into the squad or selling on. Not like we're going to get much money for him right now either.
He's VERY young. Too young to make a decision at this stage, I feel. And he's already shown class.
I feel that we'd make a mistake if we do, but then again- I do not know what's happening behind the scenes and the coaches' reasoning... or if we need to sell to buy.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15862 on: Today at 09:52:56 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:48:03 am
Come on Ornstein and Joycey, put us out of our misery ya c*nts!

Maybe we should have a competition based on the time the news will drop, spiced up whether or not its good or bad news.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15863 on: Today at 09:53:59 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:52:56 am
Maybe we should have a competition based on the time the news will drop, spiced up whether or not its good or bad news.

Noon. Good news.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15864 on: Today at 09:54:04 am »
We do need to remember Inglethorpe is still at the club and if players are being allowed to leave it's with his blessing, he's done a phenomenal job and over the last few years we've really reduced the numbers with a focus on quality over quantity.

I really like Doak but he's also a right footed right winger, maybe Slot has tried him coming off the left and it doesn't work for him as a player so long term he's not a fit for the team.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #15865 on: Today at 09:55:52 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:52:56 am
Maybe we should have a competition based on the time the news will drop, spiced up whether or not its good or bad news.

1:10pm. Good news.
