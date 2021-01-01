you kind of make my point though? Saka was ready at that age, so was Foden, Palmer got some time at City at 19, Mainoo came in last year at 18, i can not think of a lot of proven players who came in way later in their carreer at the top clubs. Sterling was way further in his development at that age too when he came through with us.



I am just talking about players who made it through the ranks of the top teams in the prem and if they are not very close at 18, they usually get loaned out a few times and then sold for some money.



Saka came through when Arsenal were at a relatively low ebb, Iwobi and Aubemyang were their wide forwards at the time. Similarly with Mainoo coming into what was a largely non-existent Man U midfield. Palmer forced a move from Man City as he wasn't getting enough chances.Doak's preferred position seems to be RW and that puts him behind Salah. He could also probably play as LW but that puts him in competition with Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Darwin. That, plus his bad injury, means it's not really a surprise that he's not made many appearances yet. That picture could change a lot by next season - particularly with reference to Salah!Whatever his future holds though it feels like he really needs a season of 30+ games somewhere. That will likely indicate if he's another Bradley and a contender for a first team spot or if we'll cash in as with Fabio.