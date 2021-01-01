« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15360 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15361 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:08:19 pm
Gomez now starting either game was strange too, IMO. Dunno if transfer related though, but all the other returning internationals were given a lot of time and he only had 15 mins as a sub. Maybe a fitness thing.
Welcome, Anthony Gordon.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15362 on: Today at 04:39:31 pm
MontanaFutbol also running with the story that the transfer saga has reached its summit and that hes decided to move. 5yr deal for a mountainous sized wage but guess thats what you pay when you sign someone at their peak.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15363 on: Today at 04:41:39 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:58:56 am
you havent addressed Edwards in your response, Commoli doesnt really stand up to the comparison does be?  is Edwards not one of the best operators in football and which club did he prove himself with signings like VVD, Alisson etc

Ill accept FSG being mingebags and not wanting to spend because we all know they underspend by 30-40% compared to their peers over a lack of belief in our recruitment team


cant believe im having this debate with you

Probably because Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool. He works for FSG and has basically taken up the role Gordon was performing.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15364 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:41:39 pm
Probably because Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool. He works for FSG and has basically taken up the role Gordon was performing.

In one aspect he is but the other criteria he has is being in charge of the technical side of the club and other clubs in the future. Mike Gordon wouldn't decide how long a 33 year old Virgil Van Dijk should get.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15365 on: Today at 04:44:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:01 pm
https://x.com/luisfernandeza9/status/1822646103281688625


Guy has 4,000 followers :lmao

But his post had 200k views or so. Transfer silly season.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15366 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm
Don;t disrespect my mate Nando.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15367 on: Today at 04:47:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:04 pm
You have to ask yourself this question in the 2 years Michael Edwards was gone and we signed these kids, how many of them would we have signed under him? I would keep Clarke but the likes of Doak and Carvalho wern't needed here.

To be fair Samie neither were Brewster or Solanke. For me the idea is just to churn players hope to pick up a gem who makes the first team. If not we generate funds to bring in first team players and more kids.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15368 on: Today at 04:48:02 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:41:39 pm
Probably because Edwards doesn't work for Liverpool. He works for FSG and has basically taken up the role Gordon was performing.

You dont half flip flop with your views on Edwards role to fit with whatever argument youve decided to make this hour  ;D
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15369 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:44:04 pm
In one aspect he is but the other criteria he has is being in charge of the technical side of the club and other clubs in the future. Mike Gordon wouldn't decide how long a 33 year old Virgil Van Dijk should get.

According to Klopp though he did. Paraphrasing Klopp he said that the likes of him and Ljinders would have ideas but it was Gordon who made the decisions. For me Klopp would have an input, the recruitment team would have an input and then Gordon would make the decision and sign off on it.

Going forward I imagine that will be Edwards role. I don't think he is going to be able to be across every decision at every club whilst looking to purchase other clubs.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15370 on: Today at 04:53:22 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:48:02 pm
You dont half flip flop with your views on Edwards role to fit with whatever argument youve decided to make this hour  ;D

My opinion has always been the same. I think Edwards will have a similar role to Gordon did. I mean when you listen to Slot he talks about Hughes and not Edwards.
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15371 on: Today at 04:53:33 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:51:48 pm
According to Klopp though he did. Paraphrasing Klopp he said that the likes of him and Ljinders would have ideas but it was Gordon who made the decisions. For me Klopp would have an input, the recruitment team would have an input and then Gordon would make the decision and sign off on it.

Going forward I imagine that will be Edwards role. I don't think he is going to be able to be across every decision at every club whilst looking to purchase other clubs.

Gordon was def not making footballing decisions. He was the final sign off numbers wise by sounds of it but he wasnt picking the players.
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15372 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:46:40 pm
Don;t disrespect my mate Nando.
All I'm saying is he's no Luis Fernandez B
CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15373 on: Today at 04:54:32 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:53:22 pm
My opinion has always been the same. I think Edwards will have a similar role to Gordon did.

Gordon had little knowledge of football. Edwards has a vast knowledge.

They wont have the same role at all. Edwards will have much more input and say from a footballing perspective, not just financial.
The Test

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15374 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm
I still love Torres.
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15375 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:51:48 pm
According to Klopp though he did. Paraphrasing Klopp he said that the likes of him and Ljinders would have ideas but it was Gordon who made the decisions. For me Klopp would have an input, the recruitment team would have an input and then Gordon would make the decision and sign off on it.

Going forward I imagine that will be Edwards role. I don't think he is going to be able to be across every decision at every club whilst looking to purchase other clubs.

Al, Mike Gordon was not in charge of the technical side of things at the club.  He doesn;t have the capabilities. :D
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15376 on: Today at 04:57:05 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:53:33 pm
Gordon was def not making footballing decisions. He was the final sign off numbers wise by sounds of it but he wasnt picking the players.

In a way he was. If Klopp and the recruitment team had a difference of opinion then Gordon would be the final arbitrator. For me, Gordon backing Klopp probably led to the likes of Edwards, Ward and Graham leaving. 
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15377 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:56 pm
Al, Mike Gordon was not in charge of the technical side of things at the club.  He doesn;t have the capabilities. :D

I am not sure that is true Samie.

Gordon for example was in charge of the annual reviews and the ultimate decision maker. FSG made it clear he was the one with the most Football knowledge at FSG.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15378 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:39:31 pm
MontanaFutbol also running with the story that the transfer saga has reached its summit and that hes decided to move. 5yr deal for a mountainous sized wage but guess thats what you pay when you sign someone at their peak.

I see what you did there  ;D
Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15379 on: Today at 05:01:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:39:31 pm
MontanaFutbol also running with the story that the transfer saga has reached its summit and that hes decided to move. 5yr deal for a mountainous sized wage but guess thats what you pay when you sign someone at their peak.

Come home Zubi.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IE9NPwEeqVA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IE9NPwEeqVA</a>
DTRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15380 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:57:05 pm
In a way he was. If Klopp and the recruitment team had a difference of opinion then Gordon would be the final arbitrator. For me, Gordon backing Klopp probably led to the likes of Edwards, Ward and Graham leaving.

This may have been the case, but the original football decision to pursue certain players or choose from a batch of suggestions would not have been Gordon. I can see a situation where options are approved and Gordon finds the best financial deal for the club out of those, but that didn't make him part of the footballing technical set up.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15381 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:54:32 pm
Gordon had little knowledge of football. Edwards has a vast knowledge.

They wont have the same role at all. Edwards will have much more input and say from a footballing perspective, not just financial.

Who do you think it was who promoted the likes of Edwards and then Ward?
