Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15240 on: Today at 11:56:22 am
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 11:34:10 am
No Clark, VdB, Carvalho, Endo, Doak or Kelleher in the squad - pretty much all the players either linked away or you could imagine leaving.

If we sell them all thats 80/90 million with basically zero first xi minutes lost outside Endo
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15241 on: Today at 11:58:13 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:54:24 am
;D

The oppressed minority of Phillips deniers finally standing up for themselves

 ;D

Taking Our Changing Room Back

Make Our Defence Great Again

Stop The Chemtrails (too much?)
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15242 on: Today at 11:58:56 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:53:57 am
We hired Comolli and thought he could handle a major budget and it didn't work out. Hughes has done a decent job at Bournemouth but he hasn't shown an ability to recruit players of the level we require yet. Klopp didn't really get much money to spend until he had proven himself here.

you havent addressed Edwards in your response, Commoli doesnt really stand up to the comparison does be?  is Edwards not one of the best operators in football and which club did he prove himself with signings like VVD, Alisson etc

Ill accept FSG being mingebags and not wanting to spend because we all know they underspend by 30-40% compared to their peers over a lack of belief in our recruitment team


cant believe im having this debate with you
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15243 on: Today at 11:59:09 am
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 11:34:10 am
No Clark, VdB, Carvalho, Endo, Doak or Kelleher in the squad - pretty much all the players either linked away or you could imagine leaving.

Wont they be playing the Las Palmas game instead?
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15244 on: Today at 11:59:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:22 am
If we sell them all thats 80/90 million with basically zero first xi minutes lost outside Endo

We know we have to start getting more transfer fees in again and stop just letting players run their contracts down.

Chelsea's recruitment model is an absolute mess but they do recoup huge fees every summer for younger players, as do City.
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15245 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:52:03 am
It was sentiment for sure. It was to "reward him" and it was utterly ridiculous. We were never going to make more money from him on improved wages either.

We haven't kept him around longer either as we've spent the entire time twerking to anyone who would take him either permanently or on loan since. No one wants him permanently because he's garbage, the highest level of football he's played since then is with Celtic and they couldn't wait to get rid of him.

Last I'll say on it though cos the Nat Phillips cult are upset that someone is brave enough to tell the truth about him

It does appear Nat Philips is happy to take the wages. Sepp appears to value game time the most
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15246 on: Today at 12:02:34 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:22 am
If we sell them all thats 80/90 million with basically zero first xi minutes lost outside Endo

We dont know what the plan is and how everything will fit into the context:

sign a few players in key positions and the above is just pragmatic squad pruning, if we sell all of the above and fail to adequately replace them via youngsters or acquisitions then the mingebag label will be justified based on this summers business alone

lets see how it pans out
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15247 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:00:10 pm
It does appear Nat Philips is happy to take the wages. Sepp appears to value game time the most

Phillips turns 28 this season and has played less than 100 career games. it's ridiculous really.

Gomez at the same age has played over 250 for club and country and he's missed a few years of football through injury and hasn't always been picked either.
DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15248 on: Today at 12:06:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:02:49 pm
Phillips turns 28 this season and has played less than 100 career games. it's ridiculous really.

What would you do take the money knowing you are a limited player or back yourself to play more and hopefully progress. Its hard to answer because I'm not a professional footballer. But I think I more like to play more at the sport I love.
RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15249 on: Today at 12:07:19 pm
Haven't we rejected every bid we've ever got for Nat?

Motty

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15250 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:52:03 am
It was sentiment for sure. It was to "reward him" and it was utterly ridiculous. We were never going to make more money from him on improved wages either.

We haven't kept him around longer either as we've spent the entire time twerking to anyone who would take him either permanently or on loan since. No one wants him permanently because he's garbage, the highest level of football he's played since then is with Celtic and they couldn't wait to get rid of him.

Last I'll say on it though cos the Nat Phillips cult are upset that someone is brave enough to tell the truth about him
Nat Phillips cult? 😂 Nah lad people are only sticking up for him because you've called him a waste of space. Says a lot about you if you think that's a acceptable way to describe one of our players and then get your back up when you get called out for it.
paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15251 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:52:03 am

Last I'll say on it though cos the Nat Phillips cult are upset that someone is brave enough to tell the truth about him

Maybe they are just been supporters backing one of our players. YNWA
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15252 on: Today at 12:08:22 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:06:16 pm
What would you do take the money knowing you are a limited player or back yourself to play more and hopefully progress. Its hard to answer because I'm not a professional footballer. But I think I more like to play more at the sport I love.

I don't blame the player. The club should have just let him go in either of the last few summers.

A player's transfer value is only determined by what clubs are willing to pay.
Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15253 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm
Are we playing 2 matches today? Both at anfield?
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15254 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:52:03 am

Last I'll say on it though cos the Nat Phillips cult are upset that someone is brave enough to tell the truth about him

Yes, you're so brave. A real braveheart, saying things on an internet forum! That takes some guts, respect.

The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15255 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:08:55 pm
Are we playing 2 matches today? Both at anfield?
Yep!
Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15256 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:10:05 pm
Yep!
Ta, mert. Are they both in front of fans ?
Motty

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15257 on: Today at 12:11:08 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:08:55 pm
Are we playing 2 matches today? Both at anfield?
Yep one at 12:30 and one at 5, not sure if there will be a crowd for the second game though?
Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15258 on: Today at 12:11:29 pm
Quote from: Motty on Today at 12:11:08 pm
Yep one at 12:30 and one at 5, not sure if there will be a crowd for the second game though?
Ta.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15259 on: Today at 12:11:32 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:10:43 pm
Ta, mert. Are they both in front of fans ?
The second one isn't no iirc.
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15260 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:10:43 pm
Ta, mert. Are they both in front of fans ?

Think the second is behind closed doors
Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15261 on: Today at 12:13:14 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:11:44 pm
Think the second is behind closed doors
Ta, mert
Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15262 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm
stonty

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15263 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm
From ynwa.tv.  :lmao

No Nunez??? Wtf

He will be in the second game today behind closed doors...

Save some of the crowd getting t****** in the face by his shots

paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15264 on: Today at 12:19:06 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:08:55 pm
Are we playing 2 matches today? Both at anfield?

Nat's Captain against Las Palmas.
A Red Abroad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15265 on: Today at 12:19:40 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:19:06 pm
Nat's Captain against Las Palmas.

 ;D
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15266 on: Today at 12:20:14 pm
Quote from: stonty on Today at 12:15:26 pm
From ynwa.tv.  :lmao

No Nunez??? Wtf

He will be in the second game today behind closed doors...

Save some of the crowd getting t****** in the face by his shots
Whos going to throw the ball back for him tho?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15267 on: Today at 12:23:10 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:20:14 pm
Whos going to throw the ball back for him tho?

Being respectful to our players lasted all of a page here...
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15268 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:23:10 pm
Being respectful to our players lasted all of a page here...
:lmao
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15269 on: Today at 12:26:35 pm
How serious / legit are the Gomez to Villa links?
B0151?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #15270 on: Today at 12:29:39 pm
I think the weirdest part of football discourse online is the gentlemen who act like they've been personally robbed by a player being on the clubs payroll...  Or that they've personally been robbed of millions when a received fee doesn't satisfy them...
