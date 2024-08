Well have no youngsters left at this rate ffs 😂



Doak is a odd one really, was hoping Slot or a loan might unlock his potential as so far he hasn't shown any end product whatsoever in the first team chances he's had. Maybe they just don't see that changing in the future? Or a sale with a buy back option means he feels more settled for a couple of years to be able to perform then get him back in?



As much as it's great to have all these good youngsters coming through in reality (last years injury crisis aside) only a couple will get game time in the first team this season so it's not good for their development to stockpile them just for emergencies.