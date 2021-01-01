« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:55 am
It isn't a dig.

You look at our revenues and likely cash flow and there is no way we need to raise funds to afford Zubamendi.

I think it is a conscious decision. FSG want people to prove themselves. I think it is naive to think they would write blank cheques for Slot and Hughes. Allow them to spend what we bring in which will be a considerable amount. Then up the budget if they do well.

That seems really sensible to me.

Wow, I've never thought I'd see you praise our owners ...
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:38:04 am
Exactly this time a year ago this place went mad with excitement overnight with the late Caicedo announcement. Hopefully we can banish that memory and get Zubimendi wrapped up today.
Does anyone care about that now? Or did they even care two months after? If anything the way slot is shaping up, he doesn't want that style of player. A bullet dodged probably.

Too early to say since slot could crash and burn.
Has Zubi signed yet?
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:53:49 am
Has Zubi signed yet?

Should get a decision tomorrow Sunday if you believe the reports from some that it will all be more clear before Monday.
Monday.

Today is all about getting through our last 2 pre season games.
You woulda thought that at least something happened today re the financials. "Today" being Saturday.
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:32:55 am
It isn't a dig.

You look at our revenues and likely cash flow and there is no way we need to raise funds to afford Zubamendi.

I think it is a conscious decision. FSG want people to prove themselves. I think it is naive to think they would write blank cheques for Slot and Hughes. Allow them to spend what we bring in which will be a considerable amount. Then up the budget if they do well.

That seems really sensible to me.
I used to be in the business of making rational analyses of FSGs modus operandi, all the way up until they bid £111m or so for Caicedo. Now I dont know how they think anymore.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm
Selling Bobby Clark to Salzburg even for £10m would be horrible business. He has a high ceiling. Unless theres a favourable buyback clause, I wouldnt even consider it. Even then surely a loan benefits us more.

I guess if they go down the route of a favourable buy-back, at least weve already booked some cash on him should he not kick on. Plus it also seems like the club isnt wanting to go down the Chelsea route and stockpile a million young assets. Either way, I want to see him playing a lot of football this season so it probably means he needs to play in a different jersey for at least this season.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:53:49 am
Has Zubi signed yet?
I know we are after a No.2 keeper, but Zubizarreta is a bit old mate...
Looks like that new keeper could be Mamakasvili (however its spelt).
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:19:07 am
Wow, I've never thought I'd see you praise our owners ...

I always praise our owners ability to make money Mac you know that.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:07:31 am
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.

he has to play though. i dont see that happening here. If he doesnt play hes not going to develop.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:07:31 am
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.
He would be in the same position here as he was last year. So his choice is that or go to Austria and play for a coach he knows who's certainly told him he'd be a first team player. That's an easy decision if you have come to the conclusion that you're not breaking into our first team in the near future.

Lads who have fathers who were players do things a bit differently to others. If they aren't in the team they tend to move on quickly.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:07:31 am
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.
His dad a former pro and overall him and Bobby seems to understand the business and where to go to develop very well. There a reason he moved from NEwcastle to Liverpool. If he thinks he has a better chance of developing else where because the MF is so stacked that would seem smart move even though he seems highly rated.
waking up to clark going to RB linking up with pep

zubi still being negotiated

and a gk with a name that i cant pronounce

oh of course fabio to brentford. guess he must have got some reassurance that he be playing as a no 10 with his new club.

Clark going doesn't really cause any ripples i think. We still have morton, mcconnell and nyonyi. and thats just the youth players. If endo stays and zubi comes in, the spots in midfield are going to be rather hotly contested.
Fabio to brentford for 20M + 7.5M add ons? Crazy!

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1822354695966298414
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
We have zero issues with PSR.  ;D

Are you sure? I thought despite our low spend it was a potential issue due to triggering multiple release clauses causing a high short term spend? Or is it the length of the players contract that determines their impact on PSR?
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:40:14 am
waking up to clark going to RB linking up with pep

zubi still being negotiated

and a gk with a name that i cant pronounce

oh of course fabio to brentford. guess he must have got some reassurance that he be playing as a no 10 with his new club.

Clark going doesn't really cause any ripples i think. We still have morton, mcconnell and nyonyi. and thats just the youth players. If endo stays and zubi comes in, the spots in midfield are going to be rather hotly contested.
we have many young players coming through alot will be sold
last 4 years we have had Kelleher,Jones,Eliott,Bradley & Quansah make it to the first team.
We have not sold any youngster and regretted it.
We also dont pay like Man City & Chelsea or even Man Utd
our academy has been outstanding imo.
I wouldnt be too concerned about some youngsters being sold the coaching staff etc will know whether they will likely make it to our level.

I suspect Doak & Gordon may be sold next year also just dont think they will quite make it at us
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 07:10:54 am
Fabio to brentford for 20M + 7.5M add ons? Crazy!

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1822354695966298414

So Fulham make about £3m + £1.5m from the deal from their sell-on,still a pretty good deal.
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 07:10:54 am
Fabio to brentford for 20M + 7.5M add ons? Crazy!

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1822354695966298414

£22.5m + £5m according to Joyce, Pearce etc

£3.5m + £1m to Fulham.

But we have 17.5% sell on too.
Quote from: Redmoon18 on Today at 07:10:54 am
Fabio to brentford for 20M + 7.5M add ons? Crazy!

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1822354695966298414

It can't be that crazy because I can't tell which side of this deal you think is getting the best end of it?
Hopefully today is some big wins, no injuries then a 7pm Zubi banger.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 02:07:31 am
I always wonder how much genuine say a young lad like Bobby Clark has in these situations. There must be a lot of pressure from agents, clubs and even family.

I mean, stay at LFC or move to Austria seems a very easy decision to make. With his performances last year and how young he is surely he'd back himself to stay and push on.

Although I'm sure there's life changing money to be made through sign on fees, higher wages, security of a long contract. Interesting to think of a young players dreams versus the reality and pressures of the real world.

Yeah it is tough one. But then again, looked how stacked our midfield is and he might have made a calculation Slot will give time for Gravenberch and Baj ahead of him, and that's before you factor any new signings.

If he goes to Redbull, they develop young players as well.
