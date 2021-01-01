Solanke?



Jury still out.Hes gone for a big fee and had an excellent season with Bournemouth but its still a gamble by Spurs.Also to be fair with Solanke you look back and remember he had Mane, Firmino and Salah all pretty much in or close to their prime ahead of him and Origi doing mad stuff.Worth remembering that there was a conversation around that time was that the drop off between the front 3 and anyone who replaced them was huge and when he did get his chances he didnt do much at the time.Think youll always lose one or two that you regret but given the forward line we had when he was here (and in all the years since) and the fact we won everything going I think you just take it on the chin.Selling the likes of Brewster for 30 million or whatever it was balances it out a bit.