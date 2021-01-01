« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 582035 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14960 on: Today at 07:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:29:33 pm
£30 million would be a top 10 fee for a goalkeeper.

And they would recoup how much right away?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14961 on: Today at 07:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:29:44 pm
Since when the club sold a young player and he ended up a top player. Other than Luis Alberto I can't think of anyone

Solanke?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,768
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14962 on: Today at 07:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:20:48 pm

He looked good in the Euros iirc but not something we need over the next few years unless Ali wants to head back to Brazil after this contract?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14963 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:29:44 pm
Since one the club sold a young player and he ended up a top player. Other than Luis Alberto I can't think of anyone

Theres a few like that, but they would never have made it in the EPL.

Iago Aspas night and day with the physical nature of the EPL vs La Liga.

Olmo is one who would have had that fate if he came to the EPL for me.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14964 on: Today at 07:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:29:44 pm
Since when the club sold a young player and he ended up a top player. Other than Luis Alberto I can't think of anyone

Would you count Sterling?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14965 on: Today at 07:32:08 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:27:16 pm
I dont think its big by the standard of modern transfers. Saw suggestions it would be £30m, which is only marginally more than we just sold our 6th choice forward for. If he ends up being our number one long term its a bargain really.

Ive said it before, FSG may not always spend what wed like them to but theyre often opportunistic. Well either bring him in as backup to Kelleher, who I reckon we could sell for a similar fee, or well get a good loan fee from a PL side.
It's actually 30m and Bournemouth will pay part of it as loan fees.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,825
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14966 on: Today at 07:32:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:31:02 pm
He looked good in the Euros iirc but not something we need over the next few years unless Ali wants to head back to Brazil after this contract?

I suspect it is that mate. He said a couple of years ago he wants finish his career with Internacional, his boyhood club and where he started.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,625
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14967 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:27:56 pm
Reckon Zubimendi gets done now. Pretty sure if he changed his mind he would have done it now and we would have moved on.
Sunday dinner with his Mam is the final test. If it's great he stays if it's shite he's coming.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,191
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14968 on: Today at 07:32:46 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:32:07 pm
Would you count Sterling?

Nah we didn't want to lose him.

All these others were deemed not good enough and sold.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,768
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14969 on: Today at 07:33:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 06:59:19 pm
Bobby Clarke is/was never gonna play consistently in our first team. Tara.
You've seen that how already?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14970 on: Today at 07:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:30:58 pm
Solanke?

Jury still out.

Hes gone for a big fee and had an excellent season with Bournemouth but its still a gamble by Spurs.

Also to be fair with Solanke you look back and remember he had Mane, Firmino and Salah all pretty much in or close to their prime ahead of him and Origi doing mad stuff.

Worth remembering that there was a conversation around that time was that the drop off between the front 3 and anyone who replaced them was huge and when he did get his chances he didnt do much at the time.

Think youll always lose one or two that you regret but given the forward line we had when he was here (and in all the years since) and the fact we won everything going I think you just take it on the chin.

Selling the likes of Brewster for 30 million or whatever it was balances it out a bit.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14971 on: Today at 07:36:34 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:32:46 pm
Nah we didn't want to lose him.

All these others were deemed not good enough and sold.

Ah! Got ya! :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,528
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14972 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:25:56 pm
The 'succession planning' that many have been crying out for, for ages?

Get all that but Alisson has 3 years left on his contract and is still the best in the business.

If it is succession planning then fair enough but weve got 3 of our best players with one year left on their contract. Unless they all renew Id have thought wed start there.

Ultimately, its not my money and I trust the decision makers know what theyre doing. Just gave me the feeling that Alisson might not be around for as long as I was thinking.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,922
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14973 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:34:27 pm
Jury still out.

I wouldn't say the jury is still out, he's become pretty effective at what he does and is the type of forward that'll continue to improve with experience IMO.

That said, I don't regret us selling him, he needed regular football and would have taken too long to develop for us. Sometimes it's better to sell a talent 4-5 years away from being good enough and buy someone closer to the required level now.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,768
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14974 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:32:30 pm
I suspect it is that mate. He said a couple of years ago he wants finish his career with Internacional, his boyhood club and where he started.
Fair play to him for that then but it's a few years away then and I can't see him being sold before his contract expires?
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,416
  • @tharris113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14975 on: Today at 07:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:29:44 pm
Since when the club sold a young player and he ended up a top player. Other than Luis Alberto I can't think of anyone
Suso turned out well
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,799
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14976 on: Today at 07:40:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:36:27 pm
Can  anyone name a youngster we regretted selling?
Can't think of one and we may have buy back clauses
Same people complaining probably were similar with Ibe,However Brewster etc
Managers and coaches will easily see what level these players will get to

kevin sheedy? dunno
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14977 on: Today at 07:40:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:37:11 pm
Get all that but Alisson has 3 years left on his contract and is still the best in the business.

If it is succession planning then fair enough but weve got 3 of our best players with one year left on their contract. Unless they all renew Id have thought wed start there.

Ultimately, its not my money and I trust the decision makers know what theyre doing. Just gave me the feeling that Alisson might not be around for as long as I was thinking.

Lets hope he's not missing Feijoada and Pico da Neblina. :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14978 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm »
Mikel San Jose went on to very a very good player.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,101
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #14979 on: Today at 07:41:12 pm »
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal

🚨🔴 🆕 Understand that Real Sociedad have been officially informed that Liverpool is very interested in Martín #Zubimendi ✔️

That's why there are concrete and ongoing talks between #LFC, the player, and his management. With the permission of Real Sociedad.

No club to club talks at this stage.

The 25 y/o midfielder has not yet informed his club that he wants to leave.
Logged
YWNA
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Up
« previous next »
 