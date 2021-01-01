« previous next »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:58:25 pm
Can see quite a few younger players going on loan. Klopp was never keen of that, he liked to have them around the team so they could learn to play the same way. Have a feeling that Slot would rather send them on loan to get experience.

Just hoping we won't get another massive injury crisis where we'd need them here. I wonder if Slot's lack of experience of having to play four competitions might make him more inclined to let some more go.

Klopp wasn't keen on loans before he arrived but I think he eventually realised that the youth teams just don't play enough in England and loans are a bit more important here. Plenty went out in his time here and I'm sure plenty more will under Slot.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:18:14 pm
Jimbo saying add-ons are easily achievable.

https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1822290966859944091

That looks like good business.

Well done Mr Hughes.

:)
Jurgen + his staff really have left the club in such a great position. The squads packed full of talent and only needing a couple of players to really move the needle. Theres so many young players wholl either make the grade or be sold for good fees, bank rolling the talent we sign for the first squad. We could be looking at £60-£100m in sales this summer for younger players whove barely featured here, its not that unthinkable to see the next few summers following similar patterns too, with plenty going out on loan again. Think about the shite some managers have to deal with when they get to a new club, Arne must be pinching himself.
17.5% sell on clause too according to Romano? Bloody excellent deal.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 05:17:44 pm
17.5% sell on clause too according to Romano? Bloody excellent deal.

According to Paul Joyce and Jimbo...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:08:46 pm
Good deal for everyone involved. Increases the chances of us signing another attacker. Preferably, a young left footed attacker, playing mostly on the right ...
agree with you there Peter but am I right in thinking we didn't make any enquiries for Minteh when he was for sale due to Newcastle's bad finances? If so, that makes me think the club might not share our viewpoint for this window.
Decent business, if we are planning on bringing players in.
Paul Gorst confirming the Kaide Gordon to Swansea rumor.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Decent business, if we are planning on bringing players in.

Yes because Fabio Carvalho was going to play so much minutes over Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo.

I can't believe we sold our 6th choice attacker before getting in someone else!
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:22:07 pm
Wouldnt be shocked if a cheeky little Mbeumo deal was being lined up, shades of K-Stew going to Hull when we got Robbo.  ;)

No
Good business all round Im sure he will get plenty of minutes at Brentford.
There was talk of Doak going there on loan too, wonder if this affects that.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 05:29:40 pm
There was talk of Doak going there on loan too, wonder if this affects that.

Doak was Celtic I think?

Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Paul Gorst confirming the Kaide Gordon to Swansea rumor.

Good new, if he stays fit he could make it here, just needs game time now.
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 05:29:40 pm
There was talk of Doak going there on loan too, wonder if this affects that.

Id rather him stick around for the first team this season at least and see what we have. I know hes right footed but predominantly players from the right himself doesnt he? Should get plenty of minutes especially with the 2 extra champions league games
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:21:02 pm
agree with you there Peter but am I right in thinking we didn't make any enquiries for Minteh when he was for sale due to Newcastle's bad finances? If so, that makes me think the club might not share our viewpoint for this window.

To be fair, despite being talented, Minteh is still far too raw. We probably need someone a bit more experienced, who can take over from Mo if he leaves next summer ...
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:23:36 pm
Paul Gorst confirming the Kaide Gordon to Swansea rumor.

Koumas to Stoke, Gordon to Swansea. Good loan moves at a decent level ...
Fingers crossed we're all watching loads of Championship games this season
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:34:22 pm
Lets see, I think theres a lot more to come from the situation. They arent under PSR pressure but they are under pressure due to his contract running into the final 2 years. If he doesnt express a wish to renew they may have to sell as theyll get considerably less for him in 12 months. I think wed rather wait 12 months than pay £80m+ but if theyre happy to accept the framework of the previous deal, ie £75m, I imagine well revisit and get it done this summer.

that would go down, IMO, as the worst transfer deal we've ever done.  Only a bit above average player, in a position we don't need, for a ridiculous amount of money
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:53:38 pm
that would go down, IMO, as the worst transfer deal we've ever done.  Only a bit above average player, in a position we don't need, for a ridiculous amount of money

So we honestly rate bringing the ball from the defensive third upfield more than actual goal contributions.

We really missed out on Adama Traore, would have been amazing for us.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:53:38 pm
that would go down, IMO, as the worst transfer deal we've ever done.  Only a bit above average player, in a position we don't need, for a ridiculous amount of money

Completely disagree. Think hell be excellent. Might cost us more than usual but thats the issue when youre signing English players from within the PL.

Think hes one of the best available players on the market, we are set on the left though but if we do end up moving for him, Id say that tells you everything about how the existing options are rated.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:53:38 pm
that would go down, IMO, as the worst transfer deal we've ever done.  Only a bit above average player, in a position we don't need, for a ridiculous amount of money

Worse than Andy Carroll? Stewart Downing?  Charlie Adam? :D
I don't think Gordon is average (he had a really decent personal season last time out and I think he'll get even better) but I'm fine with it not happening this summer for a couple of reasons. 70/80 million is too much for the player he is now, and also I think you've got to give Diaz/Gakpo a good season under Slot.

If he has another good season and doesn't sign a new contract, I'm all for it next summer if one of those two move on. He'll be what, 24 then, English (with plenty of good years ahead of him) and you probably knock a good 20 million off his price at least. Could even get him on a free the year after but he'd have to really, really want to move here to wait that long.

I'd rather address a bigger need this Summer. For me it's easier to improve our left back options as an example. Defensive midfield too of course which we seem to be close to doing unless this fucker wants to stay close to the mountains  :wanker
So questions still over Sepp and Morton. Definitely think both could leave. Sepp will only stay if Gomez is sold imo. And think there could be some big offers coming in for Gomez
Gordon is a player Ive always wanted to think was shit for obvious reasons but whenever Ive seen him play (usually against us) hes impressed me and been a nuisance.

The only aspect of his game which Ive found genuinely dislikable is the shithousery/diving etc but then theres an element of if you cant beat them, join them with that, especially given some of the ridiculous refereeing decisions which went against us last season.
Just want to remind people in 67 PL games Luis Diaz has 10 assists.

Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:06:15 pm
Gordon is a player Ive always wanted to think was shit for obvious reasons but whenever Ive seen him play (usually against us) hes impressed me and been a nuisance.

The only aspect of his game which Ive found genuinely dislikable is the shithousery/diving etc but then theres an element of if you cant beat them, join them with that, especially given some of the ridiculous refereeing decisions which went against us last season.

The most talented player who played for this club dived bud
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:07:52 pm
The most talented player who played for this club dived bud

Sammy Lee dived?! BLASPHEMY!!!
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:07:52 pm
The most talented player who played for this club dived bud

Assume you mean Suarez?

And yeah, as I said in my post Im of the view that well get fuck all from being nice anyway so whatever.

Doesnt mean I have to like it (and its not the diving so much as the feigning injury to get people booked etc although Suarez was a master at that as well)!
