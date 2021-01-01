let's not rewrite history, bajcetic started a grand total of 6 PL games for us in CM in that time, the last of which was in mid march before his body broke down. We can't go into the season hanging our hat on him



In the last 11 games that season before injury he started 2 FA Cup, 1 CL and 6 PL games and came on as sub in the other 2. So that's 9 starts out off the last 11 and featured in every one. And was club player of the month for February. So let's not rewrite history.Hw was brilliant. And i'm not saying we should 'hang our hat on him'. We shouldn't do that we Zubi if he joins either. Just that if the worse thing that happens is that Bajetic stays and fights for a spot with the other lads. Then it'll be fine.