He is hugely underrated my many in our fanbase. Probably our best player in the latter part of the season. Our proligate finishing deflates any stats. There's more to football than the stats being trotted out, the naked eye rarely deceives. I bloody love him.



Ah I do too, but incredibly as he did considering what happened, he wasn't having the same impact, and who can blame him... Imagine your ma and da being kidnapped visiting someone, and you on the other side of the world, feeling it wouldn't have happened if you weren't making so much playing football and that... I'm amazed he kept it together, no doubt its still having an effect, and always will...